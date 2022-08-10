The U.S. Under-20 women’s national team kicked off the World Cup with an easy 3-0 win over 10-player Ghana on Thursday at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela, Costa Rica. The USWNT got first-half goals from Michelle Cooper and Alyssa Thompson, sandwiched in between a straight red card for Ghana’s Jacqueline Owusu. Up two goals and a player, the U.S. cruised in the second half and got a third goal through halftime sub Ally Sentnor. It wasn’t all good news for the USWNT U-20s on Thursday, however, as prior to the match against Ghana, U.S. Soccer announced midfielder Sally Menti tore her...

FIFA ・ 1 DAY AGO