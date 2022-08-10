Read full article on original website
Dutch women’s soccer coach leaves after disappointing Euros
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Mark Parsons, the coach who took the defending champion Netherlands to the quarterfinals of the women’s European Championships, has left the job by mutual agreement with the Dutch soccer federation. The Royal Netherlands Football Federation, known by its local acronym KNVB, announced Parsons’...
Chelsea ‘interested in Christian Pulisic swap transfer for Nicolo Zaniolo with Roma as Blues winger looks to quit’
CHELSEA are reportedly interested in a swap deal that would see Christian Pulisic go to Roma - and see Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo head the other way. The Blues' American star is increasingly frustrated with his game time at Stamford Bridge and may find his route into the team further blocked after the signing of Raheem Sterling.
SkySports
Aissatou Tounkara: Manchester United Women sign France defender
Manchester United Women have completed the signing of France international Aissatou Tounkara. The defender joins after four seasons with Primera Division Femenina side Atletico de Madrid Femenino and has signed a two-year deal. The 27-year-old featured for France at this summer's Women's European Championships, reaching the semi-final stage of the...
BBC
Chelsea defender Malang Sarr joins Monaco on loan with option to buy
Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has joined Ligue 1 club Monaco on a season-long loan, which includes an option to buy. The French defender, 23, moved to Chelsea on a five-year deal in August 2020 after reaching the end of his contract at French side Nice. Sarr made 21 appearances for...
BBC
Millie Bright: Chelsea defender signs new three-year-deal with the club
Millie Bright has signed a new contract with Chelsea which will see the England defender extend her stay at the Women's Super League champions for a further three years. The 28-year-old joined the Blues from Doncaster Rovers Belles in 2014 and is the club's longest-serving player. Bright, who has 58...
BBC
Africa Super League to change face of football on continent, says Patrice Motsepe
The creation of the Africa Super League will transform football on the continent forever, according to Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe. Plans are for the 24-team club tournament to begin in the 2023-24 campaign, with an overall prize fund of $100m (£81.9m) and the winner earning $11.6m.
NBC Sports
FIFA moves World Cup start in Qatar up one day to Nov. 20
GENEVA — FIFA has formally moved the World Cup start up by one day to give host nation Qatar an exclusive Sunday evening slot with a global audience. Qatar will now play Ecuador in Doha on Nov. 20 – just 101 days after FIFA’s decision Thursday – stretching the World Cup to 29 days from the 28 agreed seven years ago when a June-July tournament was pushed back to avoid the searing desert heat in midsummer.
NFL・
2022 World Cup Reportedly Gets New Start Date
There's some good news for FIFA World Cup fans: It's now even closer than before thanks to a schedule adjustment. According to ESPN, FIFA has decided to move up the first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament. Host nation Qatar will now face Ecuador on Sunday, November 20 at 7 p.m. local time (11 a.m. EST).
Yardbarker
Celtic release Champions League teaser as Group Stages draw nearer
Celtic are beginning to tease the club’s long-awaited return to the Champions League Group Stages. The club released a teaser earlier today with clips of famous goals and games in Europe’s premier competition. The Scottish Champions go straight into the Group Stages after winning the Premiership last season.
Yardbarker
Report – Juventus offers struggling youngster to French club
Juventus is reportedly intensifying its efforts to offload Moise Kean. The striker re-joined them on loan from Everton at the start of last season, and they could be obligated to buy him for around 28m euros by the end of this campaign. However, his return to Juve has not been...
Fulham join Wolves in the chase for Bordeaux striker Hwang Ui-Jo, with the Ligue 2 club demanding £4m for the South Korea international
Fulham have joined Wolves by expressing interest in Bordeaux striker Hwang Ui-Jo. Wolves have offered £2m so far but Bordeaux want £4m for the South Korea international. Hwang has been the French club's top scorer in each of the last two seasons and has picked up 29 goals in 97 games since signing in 2019.
BBC
Man Utd Women to face Aston Villa at Old Trafford
Manchester United have confirmed they will play their Women's Super League game against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in December. The game, which is scheduled for 12pm on Sunday 4th December will be the third women's fixture at Old Trafford this year, after United played Everton there last season, and England's Euro 2022 opener against Austria.
Lionesses stars Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Millie Bright all earn nominations for women's Ballon d'Or award... with England trio joining Ada Hegerberg, Vivianne Miedema and Alexia Putellas on star-studded 20-person shortlist
Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze and Millie Bright have each been nominated for the women's Ballon d'Or award, having marshalled England to Euro 2022 glory last month. The Lionesses join a illustrious 20-person shortlist including Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas, Chelsea striker Sam Kerr and Arsenal star Vivianne Miedema. Barcelona boast a...
Yardbarker
French club drops out of the race for Juventus midfielder
Manchester United has been given the all-clear to sign Juventus’ midfielder Adrien Rabiot as AS Monaco can no longer move for him. The Frenchman is on the verge of leaving Juve, and he had two choices of clubs to pick. Monaco was in the Champions League qualifying stage and...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Morocco part ways with coach Vahid Halilhodzic before Qatar finals
Morocco have parted company with national team coach Vahid Halilhodzic just three months before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The country's football federation (FRMF) said the decision was taken because of disagreements on how to prepare the Atlas Lions for the finals. "The two parties have agreed to part...
Soccer games today: Premier League, MLS, LaLiga, Liga MX, and more
Whether you call it soccer or football, the beautiful game is gaining popularity in the United States. Swipe down to
BBC
Africa Super League will give smaller clubs 'fighting chance' of glory
The financial gains the Africa Super League is set to provide will give smaller clubs improved hopes of continental glory, according to the chief executive of Tanzanian club Simba. The new competition was launched by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) this week and is scheduled to start in the...
Yardbarker
Hannibal Mejbri set for loan move amid provisional offers from 3 Championship clubs
Hannibal Mejbri is set to leave Manchester United on a season-long loan. Manchester United send several talented youngsters out on loan every year to get meaningful playing time and it sounds like Hannibal Mejbri is next in line. According to the Manchester Evening News, Hannibal could leave United on loan...
USWNT cruises past Ghana to start U-20 World Cup
The U.S. Under-20 women’s national team kicked off the World Cup with an easy 3-0 win over 10-player Ghana on Thursday at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela, Costa Rica. The USWNT got first-half goals from Michelle Cooper and Alyssa Thompson, sandwiched in between a straight red card for Ghana’s Jacqueline Owusu. Up two goals and a player, the U.S. cruised in the second half and got a third goal through halftime sub Ally Sentnor. It wasn’t all good news for the USWNT U-20s on Thursday, however, as prior to the match against Ghana, U.S. Soccer announced midfielder Sally Menti tore her...
Real Madrid beats Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 for UEFA Super Cup
HELSINKI (AP) — This time, there were only two goals. David Alaba and Karim Benzema scored in each half for Real Madrid to win the UEFA Super Cup with a 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday. Alaba prodded the opener home from close range in the 37th minute...
