The Associated Press

Dutch women’s soccer coach leaves after disappointing Euros

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Mark Parsons, the coach who took the defending champion Netherlands to the quarterfinals of the women’s European Championships, has left the job by mutual agreement with the Dutch soccer federation. The Royal Netherlands Football Federation, known by its local acronym KNVB, announced Parsons’...
SOCCER
The US Sun

Chelsea ‘interested in Christian Pulisic swap transfer for Nicolo Zaniolo with Roma as Blues winger looks to quit’

CHELSEA are reportedly interested in a swap deal that would see Christian Pulisic go to Roma - and see Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo head the other way. The Blues' American star is increasingly frustrated with his game time at Stamford Bridge and may find his route into the team further blocked after the signing of Raheem Sterling.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Aissatou Tounkara: Manchester United Women sign France defender

Manchester United Women have completed the signing of France international Aissatou Tounkara. The defender joins after four seasons with Primera Division Femenina side Atletico de Madrid Femenino and has signed a two-year deal. The 27-year-old featured for France at this summer's Women's European Championships, reaching the semi-final stage of the...
SOCCER
BBC

Millie Bright: Chelsea defender signs new three-year-deal with the club

Millie Bright has signed a new contract with Chelsea which will see the England defender extend her stay at the Women's Super League champions for a further three years. The 28-year-old joined the Blues from Doncaster Rovers Belles in 2014 and is the club's longest-serving player. Bright, who has 58...
SOCCER
BBC

Africa Super League to change face of football on continent, says Patrice Motsepe

The creation of the Africa Super League will transform football on the continent forever, according to Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe. Plans are for the 24-team club tournament to begin in the 2023-24 campaign, with an overall prize fund of $100m (£81.9m) and the winner earning $11.6m.
FIFA
NBC Sports

FIFA moves World Cup start in Qatar up one day to Nov. 20

GENEVA — FIFA has formally moved the World Cup start up by one day to give host nation Qatar an exclusive Sunday evening slot with a global audience. Qatar will now play Ecuador in Doha on Nov. 20 – just 101 days after FIFA’s decision Thursday – stretching the World Cup to 29 days from the 28 agreed seven years ago when a June-July tournament was pushed back to avoid the searing desert heat in midsummer.
NFL
The Spun

2022 World Cup Reportedly Gets New Start Date

There's some good news for FIFA World Cup fans: It's now even closer than before thanks to a schedule adjustment. According to ESPN, FIFA has decided to move up the first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament. Host nation Qatar will now face Ecuador on Sunday, November 20 at 7 p.m. local time (11 a.m. EST).
FIFA
Yardbarker

Celtic release Champions League teaser as Group Stages draw nearer

Celtic are beginning to tease the club’s long-awaited return to the Champions League Group Stages. The club released a teaser earlier today with clips of famous goals and games in Europe’s premier competition. The Scottish Champions go straight into the Group Stages after winning the Premiership last season.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus offers struggling youngster to French club

Juventus is reportedly intensifying its efforts to offload Moise Kean. The striker re-joined them on loan from Everton at the start of last season, and they could be obligated to buy him for around 28m euros by the end of this campaign. However, his return to Juve has not been...
UEFA
BBC

Man Utd Women to face Aston Villa at Old Trafford

Manchester United have confirmed they will play their Women's Super League game against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in December. The game, which is scheduled for 12pm on Sunday 4th December will be the third women's fixture at Old Trafford this year, after United played Everton there last season, and England's Euro 2022 opener against Austria.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Lionesses stars Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Millie Bright all earn nominations for women's Ballon d'Or award... with England trio joining Ada Hegerberg, Vivianne Miedema and Alexia Putellas on star-studded 20-person shortlist

Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze and Millie Bright have each been nominated for the women's Ballon d'Or award, having marshalled England to Euro 2022 glory last month. The Lionesses join a illustrious 20-person shortlist including Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas, Chelsea striker Sam Kerr and Arsenal star Vivianne Miedema. Barcelona boast a...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

French club drops out of the race for Juventus midfielder

Manchester United has been given the all-clear to sign Juventus’ midfielder Adrien Rabiot as AS Monaco can no longer move for him. The Frenchman is on the verge of leaving Juve, and he had two choices of clubs to pick. Monaco was in the Champions League qualifying stage and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Africa Super League will give smaller clubs 'fighting chance' of glory

The financial gains the Africa Super League is set to provide will give smaller clubs improved hopes of continental glory, according to the chief executive of Tanzanian club Simba. The new competition was launched by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) this week and is scheduled to start in the...
FIFA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USWNT cruises past Ghana to start U-20 World Cup

The U.S. Under-20 women’s national team kicked off the World Cup with an easy 3-0 win over 10-player Ghana on Thursday at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela, Costa Rica. The USWNT got first-half goals from Michelle Cooper and Alyssa Thompson, sandwiched in between a straight red card for Ghana’s Jacqueline Owusu. Up two goals and a player, the U.S. cruised in the second half and got a third goal through halftime sub Ally Sentnor. It wasn’t all good news for the USWNT U-20s on Thursday, however, as prior to the match against Ghana, U.S. Soccer announced midfielder Sally Menti tore her...
FIFA

