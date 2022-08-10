Read full article on original website
977rocks.com
Kenneth E. Gustafson
Kenneth E. Gustafson, 7/1/1954 – 7/29/2022. U.S. Army Veteran SPC4, Received National Defense Medal, Expert M-16. Son of Marlene (nee Hazen) and Kenneth Gustafson (both deceased). Brother of Kary Gustafson of Cleveland, OH, Toni Miller of Valencia, PA, Paul Gustafson (Cathy) of Goodyear, AZ, Pamela White (Bob) of Butler,...
977rocks.com
Butler Students Tour Europe
As students prepare to return to the classroom in a few weeks, one local group will have lots of stories to share about a recent trip to remember. The Butler German and French Club traveled across Europe July 18th through the 26th. Teacher Jared Schneider explains why 30 students, teachers,...
977rocks.com
Grove City YMCA To Take Over Management Of Shenango YMCA
The YMCA in Grove City is preparing to merge with another YMCA in the region. Officials with the YMCA in Grove City and Franklin say they have reached an agreement to merge and take over management of the Shenango YMCA. With the merger, Shenango will now be considered a branch...
27 First News
Melissa Anne Silman, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa Anne Silman, 47, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home. She was born January 22, 1975, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph “Sonny” Silman and Maryanne (Gedeon) Silman. She was a night auditor at the...
abc27.com
Pa. Lottery’s Cash 5 has largest jackpot in game’s history
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery’s Cash 5 jackpot has now grown to $2.5 million for Thursday night’s drawing, making it the largest jackpot in the game’s history, according to a press release from the Lottery. The jackpot has been increasing since it was won...
977rocks.com
Butler Area School District Preparing For Summer Fest
There is still time for local families to sign up to attend a special celebration event later this month. Summer Fest will be held at Broad Street School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23rd. Students from Emily Brittain and McQuistion schools are welcome to attend as well.
American Queen, world's largest riverboat, docks in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For the first time in two years, the world's largest riverboat is back in Pittsburgh. The American Queen is docked at North Riverfront Park until 6 p.m. Monday. The 417-guest boat is currently sailing two nine-day Ohio River voyages between Louisville and Pittsburgh, stopping in ports like Madison, Cincinnati, Maysville, Point Pleasant and Marietta. While in Pittsburgh, student-athletes are headlining a name, image and likeness campaign about what it takes for a crew of up to 160 to run the boat. Pittsburghers are invited to come see the American Queen and take pictures, but non-sailing guests aren't allowed on board.
getnews.info
Foods That Were Invented In Pittsburgh
We all have known Pittsburgh as the Steel City due to its extensive contribution to this industry, even from ancient times. With plenty of wowing bridges, people also know this place as the City of Bridges. Skyscrapers, inclined railways, and sports are some of the other highly fascinating highlights of this city. But, did you know about the delicious and creative culinary side of Pittsburgh?
977rocks.com
Butler Details “Soft Start” To School Year
The Butler Area School District is providing more details to what they’re calling a “soft-start” to begin the school year. According to an email from Superintendent Dr. Brian White, students in 6th through 12th grade will have a staggered approach to start the year. Intermediate High School...
newsonthegreen.com
The bear might still be out there
The bear might still be out there. In the July print edition, NEWS On the Green published a story on bear sightings in June throughout Brookfield and Masury, which ended when a bear that was tranquilized in Sharon was relocated. NEWS On the Green had reached out to the Pennsylvania...
27 First News
Karen L. Johns, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that the family of Karen L. Johns, age 59, announces her peaceful passing on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Karen was born on July 26, 1963 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Pennsylvania. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in unassuming places.
PA Gov. Race: DeSantis/Mastriano Pennsylvania rally appearing to move
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania rally with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano appears to be moving to a new location. According to Turning Point Action, the “Unite and Win Rally” was scheduled to be held at the David Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh on August 19. According to the […]
27 First News
James M. Calhoun, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James M. Calhoun, 39, of Sharon, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, August 1, 2022. Jimmy was born June 5, 1983, in Charleston, West Virginia, a son of James and Catherine (Pettit) Calhoun. After moving to the Shenango Valley at the age of 6, he later...
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Pennsylvania, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
977rocks.com
Election Review Finishes 2nd Precinct; Results Nearly Identical
Butler County has finished the second precinct as part of their 2020 election review process—and the numbers once again are nearly identical. County solicitor Wil White says the count was completed Wednesday afternoon. The scanners and panel of volunteers counted 1,061 ballots from the Donegal Township precinct. He says...
Confusion over local JD Vance event: Owner of event venue says it ‘will not be happening’ there
The operator of Youngstown’s Blue Wolf Events at the Maronite Center says a Friday, August 19, campaign rally involving Republican Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis “will not be happening” at his venue.
Western Pennsylvania shelters will adopt out 21 beagles rescued from a Virginia research facility
Five animal shelters in western Pennsylvania are rehoming 21 of the up to 4,000 beagles that suffered abuse at a pharmaceutical research site in Virginia, local animal rescue leaders said Tuesday. The company Envigo bred and sold beagles for research at its facility in Cumberland, Virginia. This spring, the U.S....
wcn247.com
2 Pennsylvania nursing homes accused of health care fraud
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Managers at two skilled nursing facilities in western Pennsylvania are accused of fabricating records of staff time and residents’ conditions to defraud state and federal agencies. Prosecutors on Tuesday announced criminal charges against Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Allegheny County. They're accused of health care fraud, along with five people who managed their operations. A grand jury indictment alleges nurses were told to clock in for shifts they did not work and timecards were provided to the state, and that assessments of residents’ conditions were changed to qualify for higher government reimbursement.
977rocks.com
Brighton Rehab Charged With Fraud
A Beaver County nursing home that gained notoriety for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic is now facing healthcare fraud charges. Brighton Rehab was one of two Western PA nursing homes that allegedly had senior administration using two separate schemes in order to make extra money off of federal programs.
