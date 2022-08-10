ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slippery Rock, PA

977rocks.com

Kenneth E. Gustafson

Kenneth E. Gustafson, 7/1/1954 – 7/29/2022. U.S. Army Veteran SPC4, Received National Defense Medal, Expert M-16. Son of Marlene (nee Hazen) and Kenneth Gustafson (both deceased). Brother of Kary Gustafson of Cleveland, OH, Toni Miller of Valencia, PA, Paul Gustafson (Cathy) of Goodyear, AZ, Pamela White (Bob) of Butler,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
977rocks.com

Butler Students Tour Europe

As students prepare to return to the classroom in a few weeks, one local group will have lots of stories to share about a recent trip to remember. The Butler German and French Club traveled across Europe July 18th through the 26th. Teacher Jared Schneider explains why 30 students, teachers,...
BUTLER, PA
977rocks.com

Grove City YMCA To Take Over Management Of Shenango YMCA

The YMCA in Grove City is preparing to merge with another YMCA in the region. Officials with the YMCA in Grove City and Franklin say they have reached an agreement to merge and take over management of the Shenango YMCA. With the merger, Shenango will now be considered a branch...
GROVE CITY, PA
27 First News

Melissa Anne Silman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa Anne Silman, 47, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home. She was born January 22, 1975, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph “Sonny” Silman and Maryanne (Gedeon) Silman. She was a night auditor at the...
WARREN, OH
977rocks.com

Butler Area School District Preparing For Summer Fest

There is still time for local families to sign up to attend a special celebration event later this month. Summer Fest will be held at Broad Street School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23rd. Students from Emily Brittain and McQuistion schools are welcome to attend as well.
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

American Queen, world's largest riverboat, docks in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For the first time in two years, the world's largest riverboat is back in Pittsburgh. The American Queen is docked at North Riverfront Park until 6 p.m. Monday. The 417-guest boat is currently sailing two nine-day Ohio River voyages between Louisville and Pittsburgh, stopping in ports like Madison, Cincinnati, Maysville, Point Pleasant and Marietta.   While in Pittsburgh, student-athletes are headlining a name, image and likeness campaign about what it takes for a crew of up to 160 to run the boat. Pittsburghers are invited to come see the American Queen and take pictures, but non-sailing guests aren't allowed on board. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
getnews.info

Foods That Were Invented In Pittsburgh

We all have known Pittsburgh as the Steel City due to its extensive contribution to this industry, even from ancient times. With plenty of wowing bridges, people also know this place as the City of Bridges. Skyscrapers, inclined railways, and sports are some of the other highly fascinating highlights of this city. But, did you know about the delicious and creative culinary side of Pittsburgh?
PITTSBURGH, PA
977rocks.com

Butler Details “Soft Start” To School Year

The Butler Area School District is providing more details to what they’re calling a “soft-start” to begin the school year. According to an email from Superintendent Dr. Brian White, students in 6th through 12th grade will have a staggered approach to start the year. Intermediate High School...
BUTLER, PA
newsonthegreen.com

The bear might still be out there

The bear might still be out there. In the July print edition, NEWS On the Green published a story on bear sightings in June throughout Brookfield and Masury, which ended when a bear that was tranquilized in Sharon was relocated. NEWS On the Green had reached out to the Pennsylvania...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
27 First News

Karen L. Johns, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that the family of Karen L. Johns, age 59, announces her peaceful passing on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Karen was born on July 26, 1963 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

James M. Calhoun, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James M. Calhoun, 39, of Sharon, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, August 1, 2022. Jimmy was born June 5, 1983, in Charleston, West Virginia, a son of James and Catherine (Pettit) Calhoun. After moving to the Shenango Valley at the age of 6, he later...
SHARON, PA
977rocks.com

Election Review Finishes 2nd Precinct; Results Nearly Identical

Butler County has finished the second precinct as part of their 2020 election review process—and the numbers once again are nearly identical. County solicitor Wil White says the count was completed Wednesday afternoon. The scanners and panel of volunteers counted 1,061 ballots from the Donegal Township precinct. He says...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wcn247.com

2 Pennsylvania nursing homes accused of health care fraud

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Managers at two skilled nursing facilities in western Pennsylvania are accused of fabricating records of staff time and residents’ conditions to defraud state and federal agencies. Prosecutors on Tuesday announced criminal charges against Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Allegheny County. They're accused of health care fraud, along with five people who managed their operations. A grand jury indictment alleges nurses were told to clock in for shifts they did not work and timecards were provided to the state, and that assessments of residents’ conditions were changed to qualify for higher government reimbursement.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
977rocks.com

Brighton Rehab Charged With Fraud

A Beaver County nursing home that gained notoriety for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic is now facing healthcare fraud charges. Brighton Rehab was one of two Western PA nursing homes that allegedly had senior administration using two separate schemes in order to make extra money off of federal programs.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

Community Policy