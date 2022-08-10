Read full article on original website
Related
blockworks.co
The Complicated Process of Crypto Inheritance
Beneficiary options would make the transfer process faster, easier and cheaper for loved ones after a user’s death. Investors in traditional brokerages are allowed — and in some cases even required — to list a beneficiary to their account. Major crypto exchanges each have slightly different protocols...
blockworks.co
Paradigm and FTX Team Up To Launch Crypto Futures Spread Trading
Deal to allow “cash-and-carry” trades follows liquidity platform’s integrations with Bybit and Deribit in February. Liquidity platform Paradigm has partnered with crypto exchange FTX to launch spread trading, allowing users to take advantage of pricing dislocations with “cash-and-carry” plays. involve buying one security and selling...
blockworks.co
Crypto Miner Core Scientific Downsizing After $840M Impairment Charge
The miner is cutting 10% of its workforce but expects to expand self-mining fleet by 36% in 2022. Core Scientific (CORZ) reduced its headcount by 10% in the second quarter as part of cost-cutting measures to deal with market turmoil, the cryptocurrency miner announced on Thursday. The company posted a...
blockworks.co
Crypto Moguls Compete for Huobi Majority Stake: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried, Justin Sun contend for founder’s stake in the cryptocurrency exchange. Leon Li, the founder and CEO of Huobi Global, is in talks with investors to sell his majority stake in the cryptocurrency exchange, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources. Li, who co-founded Huobi in 2013, reportedly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
blockworks.co
Justin Sun’s Plot to Divide Ethereum Off to Rocky Start
Controversial Tron founder Justin Sun has so far struggled to garner significant interest in his set of forked ether tokens. Figures around crypto have eye-rolled at recent interest in a proof-of-work (PoW) Ethereum hard fork ahead of the blockchain’s Merge to proof-of-stake (PoS). Not Justin Sun. The prominent —...
Comments / 0