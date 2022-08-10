Read full article on original website
How the Charles Manson Song ‘Cease to Exist’ Ended up on the Beach Boys Album ’20/20′ (Under a Different Name)
Cult leader Charles Manson actually wrote one song for The Beach Boys, released under a different title. Here's what we know about 'Cease to Exist.'
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Kerrang
Watch Ozzy Osbourne close the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham
In a city famed for its history of heavy music – from Judas Priest to Napalm Death – there was surely only one man up to the task of rounding off Birmingham's Commonwealth Games closing ceremony... Ozzy Osbourne. Joined onstage by the Godfather Of Heavy Metal and Black...
David Ellefson reveals why Megadeth's Killing Is My Business... is so fast - and it involves Metallica
Apparently, some of the original Killing Is My Business...And Business Is Good! material had "almost a Black Sabbath tempo"
Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite to Perform ‘Paranoid’
Black Sabbath bandmates Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited onstage in their hometown of Birmingham, England, performing during the closing ceremonies of the Commonwealth Games. The performance, which can be watched below, initially began with a brief snippet of “Iron Man,” the group’s classic 1971 single. Osbourne then rose up...
The 10 Weirdest Guns N’ Roses Songs
Guns N' Roses brought hard rock back to the Stone Age with their earth-shattering 1987 debut album Appetite for Destruction, channeling the likes of the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith and the Sex Pistols across 12 streetwise tales of hard living that rebuffed the cartoonish decadence of the Sunset Strip glam-metal scene. But no-frills hard rock was never going to be enough for the mercurial, wildly ambitious Axl Rose, as this list of the 10 Weirdest Guns N' Roses Songs proves.
Queen’s Brian May ‘Got a Bit Emotional’ Over Ozzy Osbourne + Tony Iommi Onstage Reunion
Queen guitarist Brian May, a fervent rock music fan on top of being a pro rock musician, admitted to getting a little "emotional" while watching the Black Sabbath members Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunite to play classic Sabbath material at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England on Monday (Aug. 8).
Dave Mustaine says the period around David Ellefson's dismissal from Megadeth was a "little touchy"
Dave Mustaine says that Megadeth and "everybody associated with us" went through a "touchy" period following the controversy over David Ellefson's leaked sex videos
thecheyennepost.com
Musical Youth drummer Frederick Waite Jr dead aged 85
Musical Youth drummer Frederick Waite Jr has died aged 85. The 1980s musician was behind No1 hit ‘Pass the Dutchie’, which recently featured on ‘Stranger Things’. Frederick passed away in July in Birmingham with the band saying they were heartbroken to announce the news on Thursday. (11.08.22)
Mike Patton: "Prog? I've been called worse..."
No one's really suggesting Mike Patton's a cape-wearing prog rocker. But he admits that with some of his musical ventures, he does come close...
Lars Ulrich Reportedly Snuck Into a Turnstile Show in a Very Unique Way
Metallica's Lars Ulrich reportedly snuck into a Turnstile show incognito last month (July 31) at the Chicago venue Subterranean. The gig was a Lollapalooza 2022 aftershow following the distinctive punk band's festival performance the day before. And the heavy metal drummer got into the show — evidently to watch only...
Billboard
Pantera to Tour in 2023 for First Time in Over 20 Years
Nearly 20 years after breaking up, Pantera‘s surviving members are hitting the road for a long-hyped reunion tour in 2023 and have signed with Artist Group International to book their North American dates. Dennis Arfa and Peter Pappalardo will be the responsible agents. “We are thrilled to be working...
Watch Heart's Ann Wilson performing Barracuda at Wacken Open Air 2022
Wacken TV shares professionally-filmed footage of Ann Wilson performing one of Heart's hallmark anthems in Germany
