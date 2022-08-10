ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche

Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Ultimate Classic Rock

The 10 Weirdest Guns N’ Roses Songs

Guns N' Roses brought hard rock back to the Stone Age with their earth-shattering 1987 debut album Appetite for Destruction, channeling the likes of the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith and the Sex Pistols across 12 streetwise tales of hard living that rebuffed the cartoonish decadence of the Sunset Strip glam-metal scene. But no-frills hard rock was never going to be enough for the mercurial, wildly ambitious Axl Rose, as this list of the 10 Weirdest Guns N' Roses Songs proves.
thecheyennepost.com

Musical Youth drummer Frederick Waite Jr dead aged 85

Musical Youth drummer Frederick Waite Jr has died aged 85. The 1980s musician was behind No1 hit ‘Pass the Dutchie’, which recently featured on ‘Stranger Things’. Frederick passed away in July in Birmingham with the band saying they were heartbroken to announce the news on Thursday. (11.08.22)
Billboard

Pantera to Tour in 2023 for First Time in Over 20 Years

Nearly 20 years after breaking up, Pantera‘s surviving members are hitting the road for a long-hyped reunion tour in 2023 and have signed with Artist Group International to book their North American dates. Dennis Arfa and Peter Pappalardo will be the responsible agents. “We are thrilled to be working...
