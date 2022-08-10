Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Family-friendly fundraising event to be held along banks of Mississippi River
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri and the Knights of Columbus Council #1111 will be holding a family-friendly fundraising event along the banks of the Mississippi River. The event, Mississippi Mingle, will be held on Saturday, August 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man brings back Triceratops skull fragments for Cape Girardeau museum
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Discovery Playhouse Museum in Cape Girardeau has a new addition to its many attractions. From flying to firefighting the museum has it all. Now it has a pre-historic item that kids of all ages will be eager to enjoy. Recently, Director Michael Toeniskoetter...
KFVS12
Grant to go towards additional resources for Vienna schools
Some Zeigler, Ill. residents are seeing unusually high water bills. Some Zeigler, Ill. residents see unusually high water bills. Southeast Mo. State students, professor study Cape Girardeau deer population. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Some Southeast Mo. State University students and their professor are studying the Cape Girardeau deer population.
KFVS12
Heartland News at 9 headlines /10
A historical building in Cape Girardeau just finished new renovations. The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will stat tonight. Marion police officer receives award for heroic action. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. An officer from Marion received an award for assisting a mother over the phone while her daughter wasn't breathing.
westkentuckystar.com
River City Mission's fundraising yard sale begins August 17th
The Giant Four Day Yard Sale benefiting River City Mission has been rescheduled and will begin on August 17th. The Giant Yard Sale will take place in Floral Hall at Carson Park on August 17th, 18th, 19th, and 20th. The yard sale is a fundraising effort to benefit the mission....
KFVS12
Staying safe at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo
Back Porch BBQ food truck operators Steve Hodge and Kara Phillips-Ritchey share the story behind their food and where it takes them. The SEMO Food Bank resumes its program in providing backpacks with food for students over the weekend. Crew cleaning Cape Girardeau river wall. Updated: 10 hours ago. |
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau historical building completes renovation
Vienna High School is announcing a new way to help improve its students well being. A man from Memphis has been charged in the shooting in Cape Girardeau. U.S. Senate candidate Busch Valentine makes campaign stops in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Trudy Busch Valentine, Democratic nominee for...
republicmonitor.com
Seminary Picnic dodges rain as event draws thousands
If Seminary Picnic committee spokesman Randy Dickmann could describe the 121st annual event, he would most likely say it was a successful event. “We had good crowds,” he said. “Saturday was probably our biggest and best day, however I thought we had good crowds on Friday and Sunday too.”
KFVS12
Southeast Mo. State professor, students join effort to control deer population
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University Professor Fidel Atuo and his students are working at night to track and count the deer. They’re hoping to help control the deer population in town. “I think it’s something my students love and will give them the tools to...
KFVS12
Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo brings community together
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 70th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo starts Wednesday. De Bizzell, the chairman of the event said its one of the top 40 rodeos in the country. People come back year after year for this rodeo in Sikeston and when I asked why, they told me they just can’t stay away.
KFVS12
Tasty Tuesdays featuring Back Porch BBQ food truck
Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott discusses what you can do to stay safe while having fun at the 70th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel. The SEMO Food Bank resumes its program in providing backpacks with food for students over the weekend. Crew cleaning Cape Girardeau river wall. Updated: 10...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau floodwall to be cleaned
A man was charged in connection with an armed robbery at a Cape Girardeau pizza place. Biden approves Mo. disaster declaration following devastating flooding in St. Louis area. President Biden approved a disaster declaration for Missouri following devastating flooding in the St. Louis area. Tornado-damaged buildings to be demolished in...
KFVS12
Tenn. man facing charges in Cape Girardeau shooting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man is accused of shooting at a Kennett man in downtown Cape Girardeau around 2 a.m. John Edward Jackson, Jr., of Memphis, Tenn., was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.
KFVS12
Franklin Elementary holds Kindergarten Academy
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some brand new school students are learning what to expect when they head to class in the a few days. Franklin Elementary School held a Kindergarten Academy to help get their newest students ready for the first day of school. The kids got a glimpse...
KFVS12
Paducah police investigating report of stolen motorcycle
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a motorcycle that was reported stolen from a home on Thursday, August 11. According to Paducah police, a woman called and said her 2022 Honda NAVI110 was stolen from the street in front of her home in the 1900 block of Jackson Street between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday.
KFVS12
Man accused of shooting into Mississippi River arrested
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A report of shots fired sends Cape Giradeau Police officers to the banks of the Mississippi River on Thursday evening, August 11. Officers were called just before 6:15 p.m. to Cape Rock Park, off of East Cape Rock Drive, to a report of a man firing a handgun into the river.
KFVS12
Southeast Mo. State students to move-in on campus soon
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University students will soon be returning to campus. Beginning this weekend and through next week, traffic will be a little heavier in Cape Girardeau as new and returning students make their way to residence halls. Here’s the schedule move-in days:. Saturday,...
KFVS12
Dog reunites with family after spelunkers rescue her in cave
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - “It’s hard to believe, she’s been gone for so long,” Kathy Bohnert said. Up until this past weekend, they hadn’t seen their pet in two months. They thought they would never see their 13-year-old dog again. Now, she’s back safe...
KFVS12
Crew cleaning Cape Girardeau river wall
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Cape Girardeau will soon have a cleaner river wall for residents and visitors to look at as they pass through the area. A crew is out pressure washing the wall, removing years worth of dirt and grime. “We’re cleaning the floodwall, making...
KFVS12
Vienna, Ill. schools adding more social workers to help overall well-being of students
VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - One Heartland school announced a new effort to better the overall well-being of their students. The superintendent of Vienna said it’s the right time to add more social workers to their staff. “It’s going to be there to help our kids out and ultimately help...
