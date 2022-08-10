ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Snapchat rolls out parental controls

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Rebecca Klar
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IAOI3_0hBs3jhC00

( The Hill ) — Snapchat will allow parents to view who their teen users are connecting with on the app without viewing the content of the messages, the company said in a blog post Tuesday.

The feature is under the new Family Center on the app and comes after increased scrutiny from lawmakers over youth safety on Snapchat and other apps.

Through the Family Center, parents can see who their teen users are friends with and communicating with, but it does not let them view the substance of the conversations.

Snapchat said the tool is designed to “reflect the way that parents engage with their teens in the real world, where parents usually know who their teens are friends with and when they are hanging out – but don’t eavesdrop on their private conversations.”

Parents can also confidentially report any accounts that may be concerning to Snapchat.

Biden signs chips and science bill into law

Snapchat will roll out additional features to the Family Center in the fall, including content controls for parents and the ability for teens to notify their parents when they report an account or piece of content.

Over the last year, Snapchat and other social media apps have faced mounting pressure from lawmakers and advocacy groups to increase safety features for teen users.

Snapchat’s blog post also highlighted existing features in the platform that the company said keeps young users safe. For example, by default teen users have to be mutual friends before they can communicate with each other. The app also does not allow teens to have public profiles, and teens only show up as a “suggested friend” in limited instances.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Blog#Smart Phone#The Family Center
8 News Now

Las Vegas police arrest man accused in road rage shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested a man accused in a road rage shooting in the southeast valley. It happened on Wednesday around 4 p.m. on the I-15 near Silverado Rancho. Marcus Herbert could face several charges including assault with the use of a deadly weapon, discharging a gun at an occupied […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

1 person is dead after Thursday night flooding in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after monsoonal flooding in Las Vegas on Thursday night. Clark County Fire and Metro were called for a swift water rescue at approximately 10:30 p.m. for a person in a flood channel near Giles and Mandalay Bay Road. Multiple CCFD emergency vehicles arrived, as well as a […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
8 News Now

Las Vegas police arrest man accused of posing as health inspector who says he ‘no longer wants to play by the rules’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is facing multiple charges after posing as a health inspector and entering fast-food restaurants in order to steal from them. According to the arrest report, 22-year-old Dimitar Kolev chose fast-food restaurants because he thought the young kids working there would be “easy to manipulate.”   On July 3, Las Vegas […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Pittman Wash shows remnants of Thursday night flooding

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You might’ve noticed some pretty intense storms Thursday night.  It was a quick storm, but it did pack a punch. Most of the trail at Pittman Wash at Arroyo Grande and Pebble Road was already flooded. Pools of water and some debris, including plastic bottles, could be seen in the wash.   Pittman […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy