In a somewhat busy meeting, the Huntingburg Common Council discussed several items Tuesday evening. First, the council approved the redistricting of the Huntingburg Precincts. The adjustment moves about 121 people from District 2 to District 1 (west of Chestnut Street). A sliver of District 3 was also moved into District four, increasing the population in District 4 by 19 people. The move was done in accordance with Indiana Code (IC 36-4-6-4) which requires districts to be assessed according to the population and be adjusted to ensure generally equivalent population distribution in contiguous areas. According to City Attorney Phil Schneider, the district boundary changes put all the populations within about a six and a half percent deviation, which meets the code requirement.

HUNTINGBURG, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO