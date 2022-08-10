Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Ruth Evelyn (Norton) Warren, 85, Vincennes
Ruth Evelyn (Norton) Warren, 85, of Vincennes, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. She was born April 18, 1937, in Crawford County, Illinois, the daughter of Horace and Ruth (Racop) Norton. She graduated from Palestine High School in 1954 and married Bobby Gene Warren of Decker...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Second annual Honor & Remember Run set to take place Aug. 27
On August 27, 2022, please join veterans, active military, and emergency personnel in the annual Honor and Remember 5k/10k run to honor our military veterans, their families, and all of those who died during the 9/11 wars following that fateful day. Ryan Menke, SVP Sales + Marketing at OFS. All...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Make a joyful noise with The Celebration Singers
The Celebration Singers are beginning rehearsals for their 2022 Christmas season. This is an excellent time to join the all-volunteer community choir as they “sing for fun”. New members are always welcome. The choir is approximately 60 members strong this year and would like to add more singers,...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Women Empowering Women features talk on growing to your full potential
The Dubois County women’s leadership organization, Women Empowering Women (WEW), will gather on Wednesday, August 31, to hear Sandy Smith present on the topic of “What are you known FOR? What do you want to be known FOR?.” The August session will be held at the Jasper Public Library in Hickory Rooms A & B. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. for networking before the meeting from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. EST. This event is open to all prospective and current WEW members.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Heart of Jasper hosting building tour for prospective businesses
The Heart of Jasper will be hosting an open house of the available building spaces in downtown Jasper on Friday, August 26. After a successful vacant building tour in 2021, Heart of Jasper will be continuing the event with a vacant building open house on Friday, August 26, 2022. Heart...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Stand-up magician takes the stage at Astra Theatre Aug. 20
Derek Hughes is a highly skilled magician with an uncanny knack for humor, and he is bringing his unique skill set to the Astra Theatre on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Doors for this performance will open at 6:30 p.m EST. with an opening act starting their routine at 7:30 pm EST and Hughes taking the stage at 8:30 p.m EST.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Memorial Hospital announces five new resident physicians
Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center has announced its fourth class of family medicine residents. Residency training is the final step in the education process for physicians to be able to practice medicine independently. The five new residents include Zachary Crabtree, D.O. from Marian University College of Osteopathic Medicine; Kenedi...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
New teacher brings international experience to Huntingburg Elementary School
Huntingburg Elementary’s newest teacher comes with an international background; one perfect for the second graders enrolled in Southwest Dubois County School Corporation’s dual language immersion program. José Pineda Cabrera is originally from Barranquilla, a coastal town in Colombia. But his love for languages has given him the opportunity...
IN THIS ARTICLE
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Weather, supply issues slow work on Courthouse Square project
The City of Jasper continues work on the Courthouse Square Infrastructure and Revitalization project but learned that the weather has cause the project completion to be pushed back a month. During a meeting this week with representatives of the engineering firm, county, city and the contractor on the project, the...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Paoli woman convicted of murder
A Paoli woman, Sabrina L. Dunn, was found guilty of murder for the shooting death of her ex-husband, Bill Dunn. The murder charge resulted from an investigation that began on October 21, 2020, at approximately 7:48 a.m. when Paoli dispatch received a 911 call from Sabrina Dunn advising that she had shot and killed Bill Dunn. Officers with the Paoli Police Department and the Indiana State Police responded to the scene located at 831 College Hill St. in Paoli.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Tuesday morning vehicle pursuit lands Louisiana man in jail
A Louisiana man who stole a van led police officers on a miles-long, high-speed chase Tuesday morning. Continuing after running over stop sticks, he was eventually apprehended without incident near the Patoka River in Jasper. He has been charged with numerous felonies. William A. Tatum, 38, West Monroe, La., fled...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Huntingburg Council: District changes, utility vehicle ordinance, abandoned vehicles and more addressed
In a somewhat busy meeting, the Huntingburg Common Council discussed several items Tuesday evening. First, the council approved the redistricting of the Huntingburg Precincts. The adjustment moves about 121 people from District 2 to District 1 (west of Chestnut Street). A sliver of District 3 was also moved into District four, increasing the population in District 4 by 19 people. The move was done in accordance with Indiana Code (IC 36-4-6-4) which requires districts to be assessed according to the population and be adjusted to ensure generally equivalent population distribution in contiguous areas. According to City Attorney Phil Schneider, the district boundary changes put all the populations within about a six and a half percent deviation, which meets the code requirement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Volks Force Car Club taking over Huntingburg City Park this Saturday
Local Volkswagen and Porsche enthusiasts are welcome to take part or visit the Huntingburg City Park this Saturday for the Southern Indiana Volks Force Car Club’s 13th annual car show. More than 100 German cars will be on display near historic League Stadium. “We will be displaying and showing...
Comments / 0