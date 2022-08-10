ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands County, FL

Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Jax Hudur

The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby

Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
Pocono Update

Natural Ways To Keep Ants Out Of Your Home

It is mid-summer, and Ants are as prevalent as ever. Those who own pets and are cautious about chemicals may feel they have no choice on how to keep the ants out. Here are ways to keep the ants and harsh chemicals out of your house.
ANIMALS
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia residents are warned to watch out for destructive jumping worms

Jumping worms are spreading across VirginiaVirginia Tech. If you live in the Commonwealth and think you are seeing worms who appear to be leaping into the air it is not your imagination. Residents in the Old Dominion are being told to be on the lookout for pesky, destructive, jumping worms that have been spreading through the area. According to a message Thursday from the Virginia Farm Bureau, the Virginia Cooperative Extension has asked those who live in the state to watch out for the invasive jumping worm.
VIRGINIA STATE
homedit.com

Creeping Jenny to Create Lush Container Gardens

Creeping Jenny is a small and humble plant. Despite its modest name and compact growth, this ordinary plant is one of the best container garden plants that you can buy. It creates the spilling effect that is so gorgeous in large pot arrangements. Creeping Jenny is ideal if you are...
GARDENING
Domaine

How to Grow and Care for a Butterfly Bush

Want your garden to bring all the butterflies to the yard? Look no further than butterfly bush, a low-maintenance, easy-to-grow perennial that beneficial insects love. Here's everything you need to know about growing butterfly bush in your garden. Botanical Name: Buddleja davidii. Common Name: Butterfly bush, summer lilac, orange eye.
GARDENING
StyleCaster

Meet All the ‘Cosmic Love’ Contestants & See How Their Zodiac Signs Affect Their Love Lives

Is love written in the stars for the Cosmic Love contestants? That’s what Amazon Prime Video’s new show, which has been described as The Bachelor meets astrology, is trying to find out. Cosmic Love is Amazon Prime Video’s new reality TV dating show that matches contestants based on their astrological compatibility. The series starts with four main contestants—also known as Elements—who represent the four elements in astrology: fire, earth, air, water. Each element—two men and two women—are matched with four singles from a pool of 16 contestants who are determined to be a perfect fit for them based on their zodiac...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Associated Press

What’s a garden without birds? Create habitat so they thrive

As I write this, I can hear a cardinal trilling in the backyard. I don’t have to look out the open window to confirm the source of the sounds that come through it; I’ve come to recognize the songs and their singers. I know it’s the mourning dove whose cooing wakes me in the morning and the sparrow whose repetitive chirps complete the sunrise chorus.
ANIMALS
Real Homes

How to get rid of slugs: 10 quick ways to save garden plants

If you've spotted silvery slime trails, you'll want to know how to get rid of slugs ASAP. Unfortunately, these gross gastropods are a permanent fixture of temperate climates that get lots of rain and they can do some serious damage to your plants. Their favorite thing to eat is tender leaves, shoots, and seedlings, and they are very fond of lettuce and other green crops you're sure to be growing in your vegetable garden.
ANIMALS

