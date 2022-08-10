Ranking the second-year head coaches under the most pressure

The start of the 2022 college football season is just weeks away.

The Texas Longhorns will open the campaign hosting Louisiana-Monroe and the Alabama Crimson Tide. We will soon find out if Quinn Ewers is ready to lead his childhood team, that is if he wins the job from Hudson Card.

There is a buzz around the team and fans want to remove the taste of the 2021 campaign from their mouths with a quickness. Not to mention the college football landscape is itching to see if Steve Sarkisian can improve this team in 2022.

There are several head coaches heading into year two that will be facing more pressure to win. I broke down my rankings for each head coach that was hired following the 2020 pandemic-shortened season.

15

Clark Lea, Vanderbilt

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 2-10

When the goal is to win one SEC game in 2022, the pressure can’t be too high. Vanderbilt isn’t known for their football prowess and Lea just needs to show improvement from his debut season in 2021.

14

Jedd Fisch, Arizona

Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

2021 Record: 1-11

Fisch is facing a similar task to that of Clark Lea. He is coming off a season with just one win and the outlook for Arizona has been bleak for the last four seasons. The Kevin Sumlin era was a forgetful one but Fisch just needs to show improvement for a team that won just one combined game in the last two seasons.

13

Terry Bowden, Louisiana-Monroe

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 4-8

After spending two seasons as an assistant with the Clemson Tigers, Bowden returned to the sidelines at Louisiana-Monroe. After going winless in 2020, the son of legendary coach Bobby Bowden won four games in his debut season. Overall the Warhawks don’t have a tradition of winning football so the pressure will be low. However, they could find themselves bowl eligible with just a couple of more wins in 2022.

12

Kane Wommack, South Alabama

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 5-7

South Alabama’s football program has only been in place for 11 seasons. It began with a 2-11 campaign in 2012. The team has only won six games twice and never had a winning season. Head coach Kane Wommack has the chance to make school history if they can finish over .500, which will be his task in 2022.

11

Butch Jones, Arkansas State

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 2-10

After spending time on Nick Saban’s staff as an analyst, the former Tennessee Vols head coach returned to the sidelines at Arkansas State. Butch Jones only won two games in the first season and it will be up to him to get the Red Wolves back to their winning ways. From 2011-2019 the team played in a bowl game every year under head coaches Hugh Freeze, Gus Malzahn, Bryan Harsin, and Blake Anderson. Turning the program back around could get him back to a Power Five school in the future.

10

Will Hall, Southern Mississippi

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 3-9

Southern Miss is much the same as some other schools on this list. They saw success in recent years but fell off over the last couple of seasons. After winning just three games in 2021, Will Hall has a tough task ahead. The Golden Eagles look to get back to bowl eligibility in 2022.

9

Charles Huff, Marshall

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 7-6

After spending 15 years as an assistant, Charles Huff finally received the opportunity to become a head coach. He was part of the staff that helped lead Alabama to the title in 2020 and then depart for new opportunities. After the 7-6 campaign in 2021, the Thundering Herd are looking to build back up to the 10+ win seasons they enjoyed under Doc Holliday from 2013-15.

8

Andy Avalos, Boise State

Chris Gardner/Getty Images

2021 Record: 7-5

When it comes to Boise State, they have been a very consistent program. However, the seven wins in 2021 were the lowest for the Broncos since 1998. Boise State will likely bounce back in 2022 but this will add some pressure on Avalos to see that it happens.

7

Blake Anderson, Utah State

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 11-3

It will be hard to top the first season for Blake Anderson. After six seasons with Arkansas State, Anderson took over for Gary Andersen at Utah State. The 11 wins were the most for an Aggies head coach in their debut season. Now Anderson must aim to do it all over again, not the easiest task.

6

Gus Malzahn, Central Florida

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 9-4

Gus Malzahn is another former Arkansas State head coach to make the list. After compiling a 68-35 record with the Auburn Tigers, Malzahn won nine games with UCF in his first season. The added pressure on him in year two is more about preparing his team for the step up in competition for the 2023 campaign when they join the Big 12.

5

Bret Bielema, Illinois

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 5-7

Bret Bielema saw plenty of success as the head coach at Wisconsin from 2006-2012. He left to take the job with the Arkansas Razorbacks in 2013. That stint never lived up to the expectation and now Bielema is back in the Big Ten with Illinois. After finishing 5-7, the Fighting Illini are looking for bigger things in 2022. It has been quite a while since the fanbase has seen much success and it might just be Bielema who can deliver it.

4

Shane Beamer, South Carolina

JESSICA GALLAGHER/ Staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

2021 Record: 7-6

The Gamecocks made a bold move when they hired the son of a coaching legend in Shane Beamer. His father, Frank, roamed the sidelines at Virginia Tech from 1987 to 2015. Shane had never been an offensive or defensive coordinator before getting his shot to run a program but he did serve on the Gamecocks staff under Steve Spurrier. With the additions of former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler and tight end Austin Stogner, there is pressure on Beamer to climb the ranks of the SEC East in 2022.

3

Josh Heupel, Tennessee

Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

2021 Record: 7-6

The Tennessee Vols are looking to return to their former glory and Josh Heupel could be the man to do it. After three seasons with UCF, the former national championship-winning quarterback was chosen to replace the departing Jeremy Pruitt. The Vols were able to knock off No. 18 Kentucky during the final stretch and in 2022 Heupel could build upon the winning season in 2021. The pressure is on the former Sooner.

2

Bryan Harsin, Auburn

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 6-7

The Auburn Tigers suffered their first losing season since 2012 when Gene Chizik was fired and Gus Malzahn returned to the Plains. While Malzahn never suffered a losing season he was let go following the 2020 regular season. Bryan Harsin started 6-2 but suffered five straight losses to close out the year and survived a coup by the administration this past February. Safe to say that there is a target on his back to perform in 2022. His mettle will be tested with one of the hardest schedules in college football.

1

Steve Sarkisian, Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Record: 5-7

Then we have former Washington and USC head coach Steve Sarkisian. After putting together one of the best offenses with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Sark is tasked with bringing Texas back. Much like the Auburn situation, the school fired a head coach after the pandemic season in which he never suffered a losing season. It just wasn’t up to the standard that was placed before him. However, Sark hit the ground running on the recruiting trails with a top-five class, which brings its own level of pressure. For that reason alone, we have Sark at the top of the list.

List

Contact/Follow us @Longhorns Wire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Patrick on Twitter @PatrickConnCFB.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!