Waterloo, IA

Waterloo, IA
Waterloo, IA
Cedar Falls, IA
Iowa Health
104.5 KDAT

Today Is A Day No Eastern Iowa Resident Will Ever Forget

August 10th, 2020. Say that date to anyone in Eastern Iowa and they'll more than likely be able to tell you where they were at, and what they were doing when the storm of all storms hit. That was the year we all learned the term derecho. I grew up in this part of the state and I've been through my share of thunderstorms. I've even lived through a tornado. But what hit this state two years ago today was unlike anything most of us have ever seen.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa State student found dead

Three military families were surprised with tickets to Thursday's game. More than 100 people helped shuck and clean sweet corn at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids this morning. Waterloo police arrest man threatening people with a knife. Updated: 11 hours ago. Waterloo Police had to use a taser...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Woman Exposes Real Reasons Teachers Are Leaving Schools

*NOTE The Cover Photo is not the teacher I'm referring to in this article*. Schools have never needed teachers more and in the midst of a teacher shortage, one former Iowa school teacher explained the real reasons teachers are leaving schools. You might be surprised that salary was never mentioned even though most people agree teachers need to be paid more.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

District pays former employee more than $525K to settle lawsuit

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Center Point-Urbana Community School District will pay a former employee more than $525,000, according to a settlement agreement our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team received through an open records request. In return, according to the document, a former employee will dismiss her complaints with the Iowa...
CENTER POINT, IA
KCCI.com

Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa

GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
GRINNELL, IA
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Man Misses Winning Powerball Jackpot Millions by ONE Number

Ohh to win the lottery. To win a big lottery. To become an overnight millionaire, or billionaire if it's the recent Mega Millions jackpot. That's the dream, right?. No doubt it would be nice to be able to call up work, quit, and kick back on a beach somewhere thanks to matching a few numbers. Well, a Waterloo man just missed living that dream. And yes, he missed it by one number.
WATERLOO, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Manager stole thousands from trampoline park

A 39-year-old Cedar Rapids, Iowa, woman is behind bars after police say she stole money from a trampoline park last year. Tiffany Ferraraccio faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say. The incident on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. At 5 p.m., Davenport Police were conducting follow-up in reference...
DAVENPORT, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident

It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
KCRG.com

Multiple injuries after vehicle crashes into Decorah restaurant

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday at approximately 10:10 am, Decorah Police received multiple 911 calls and reports of a motor vehicle driving into Family Table Restaurant in the 800 block of Mechanic Street. Investigators say 86-year-old Laura Boice was pulling into a parking spot on the south end of the...
DECORAH, IA
KIMT

Woman to stand trial for semi collision in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial is set over a collision with a semi that seriously injured two people. Carey Lynn Agnitsch, 46 of Nashua, has pleaded not guilty to serious injury by vehicle. Investigators say Agnitsch was doing her job as a rural postal carrier on July 26,...
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Sheffield man injured in motorcycle crash near Boyden

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a motorcycle accident that occurred on Highway 18, four miles east of Boyden, early Sunday morning. The Sheriff's office says that shortly after 6am, 41 year old Matthew Lane of Sheffield, IA, was driving a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Highway 18 when he lost control of the vehicle and was ejected from it.
BOYDEN, IA

