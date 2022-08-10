Read full article on original website
Kemp announces $2 billion tax rebate proposal
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced he plans to issue around $2 billion in income and property tax rebates to Georgians next year — if he wins re-election in November. Record economic growth in Georgia has given the state a budget surplus and some of that money should be returned to people’s pockets, Kemp said.
Meteor hitting atmosphere is 'likely' cause for loud boom heard in Utah and Idaho, officials say
A high-altitude meteor which blew up when it hit the atmosphere "is likely the best theory" for a loud boom heard across portions of northern Utah and southern Idaho on Saturday, said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. Cox, a Republican, said in a tweet he heard a loud boom while he...
More than 2,000 California mental health clinicians set to strike
Thousands of mental health therapists at the country's largest non-profit HMO are poised to strike this week, holding daily picket lines and rallies outside Kaiser Facilities throughout California. The unionized psychologists, therapists, chemical dependency counselors and social workers are demanding that Kaiser Permanente provide "desperately needed" services to its patients,...
This man just won the Maryland lottery for the second time in two months
For most people, winning the lottery is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. But one Delaware man was lucky enough to win the lottery twice -- in just two months. Powerline technician Duane Ketterman regularly crosses the state line to work in Maryland and buys lottery tickets on his visits, according to a news release from the Maryland Lottery.
More than 100,000 people in Michigan remain under a boil water advisory after a main leak
About 133,000 people in the Greater Detroit area remain under a boil water advisory Sunday, a day after a leak was discovered in a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes water from the Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to residents, the Great Lakes Water Authority said. That's down from 935,000...
