Minnesota State

Kemp announces $2 billion tax rebate proposal

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced he plans to issue around $2 billion in income and property tax rebates to Georgians next year — if he wins re-election in November. Record economic growth in Georgia has given the state a budget surplus and some of that money should be returned to people’s pockets, Kemp said.
More than 2,000 California mental health clinicians set to strike

Thousands of mental health therapists at the country's largest non-profit HMO are poised to strike this week, holding daily picket lines and rallies outside Kaiser Facilities throughout California. The unionized psychologists, therapists, chemical dependency counselors and social workers are demanding that Kaiser Permanente provide "desperately needed" services to its patients,...
This man just won the Maryland lottery for the second time in two months

For most people, winning the lottery is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. But one Delaware man was lucky enough to win the lottery twice -- in just two months. Powerline technician Duane Ketterman regularly crosses the state line to work in Maryland and buys lottery tickets on his visits, according to a news release from the Maryland Lottery.
