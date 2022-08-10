ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson Daily News

1983 WHS AA State Championship basketball team honored

WILLIAMSON — Members of the 1983 Williamson High School basketball team were back in town this past weekend as they were honored for winning the AA State Championship. The recognition came as a part of the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and 25th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Mountaineer Hotel.
WILLIAMSON, WV

