Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVM
Chambers County schools adjusting to new district changes
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chambers County School District has been busy with new changes and updates within the school system. The first day of school for Chambers County started on August 8, where all students are now required to wear school uniforms. But, according to the superintendent, the students have enjoyed not having to decide what to wear each day.
WTVM
Harris County High’s Laura Jackson honored for 50 plus years of service
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While students, teachers and staff are just getting settled into the back-to-school routine in Harris County, a familiar face in the district is missing in the halls of Harris County High School, but she’s recently been recognized for her many years of service. Laura Jackson...
Weapon confiscated at Jordan High School
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – School officials found a weapon on campus at Jordan High School on Tuesday. A message from the school’s principal was sent out to parents and guardians on Aug. 8, 2022, alerting them to the situation following the discovery. The following message was sent to parents: Red Jackets,This is Mr. Hutson, Principal […]
citizenofeastalabama.com
Russell County High Bass Club seeking sponsors
The Russell County High School Bass Club is starting its second year and needs our support! The club got off to a great start this past year and is looking for sponsors and selling merchandise to help fund upcoming trips and to purchase needed equipment. “Our first year was good,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Department of Defense providing no-cost vision, dental, medical care at Columbus Civic Center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In partnership with Valley Healthcare System, Inc. and Piedmont Columbus Regional, the Department of Defense is offering no-cost vision, dental and basic medical services at the Columbus Civic Center Monday through Thursday of this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and this Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. There are no […]
citizenofeastalabama.com
New Bell system at Central High School: PCBoE names Matt Bell as Athletic Director
Since the morning after the night he was approved as the new Athletic Director at Central High, Matt Bell has been moving at full speed ahead. The 19-year veteran of the Phenix City Schools System has been meeting with coaches, athletes, parents, and administrators in every free minute as the school year and fall sports are beginning. It has been a very hectic schedule – one Bell would not trade for the world.
WTVM
Troup County newspaper closes permanently due to ‘economic circumstances’
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A local newspaper has shut its doors permanently after 17 years due to ‘economic circumstances’. The August 9 edition of the Troup County News will be its final edition. According to Troup County News’ Facebook post, the paper was founded in 2005 by...
auburnvillager.com
Candidate Q&A: Ward 5: Leah Billye Welburn V
The Auburn Villager sent out a questionnaire to all of the candidates for City Council running in contested races. The following are the responses (in italics) provided byWard 5 candidate Leah Billye Welburn V, who is running against Sarah Jane Levine and Henry "Sonny" Moreman III for the seat.
RELATED PEOPLE
WTVM
Richland Air Force veteran receives mobility van
RICHLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - “Oh, I thank god,” says Willie Smiley, wife of an Air Force veteran who will receive a handicap mobility van. Thanksgiving could be felt at this small home in Richland, Georgia, in Stewart county. “Oh, I thank god, this van is on the way,” says Willie Smiley.
WTVM
Auburn family creates non-profit in honor of son’s death
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn family is creating a new legacy for their son, who died over the summer. Dylan Pegues was killed shortly after a single vehicle accident in June. His car knocked over a utility pole, creating a deadly charge when Peguses’ stepped onto the pavement. News...
WTVM
2 students arrested after loaded gun found in purse at LaGrange High School
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A loaded gun was confiscated after it was found in a 17-year-old student’s purse at LaGrange High School. According to the Troup County School System, administration was notified that a loaded gun was found in the purse belonging to a 17-year-old female student. An anonymous tip from a parent was provided that the student may have been in possession of a gun.
themadisonrecord.com
Extension Service: How to deal with chiggers
AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – One of the peskiest outdoor insects may be crawling around your neck of the woods. Chiggers are nearly invisible and hard to control because of their size. However, with the appropriate control, you can keep your family off their menu. What is a chigger?. Chiggers,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVM
Final plans approved for Kadie the Cow moooving to Uptown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The president of Uptown came before the Columbus City Council, and final plans were approved to move forward in moving Kadie the Cow near the Riverwalk in Uptown Columbus. In a ten-year period, Uptown is devoted to maintaining Kadie the Cow for the next decade by...
WTVM
Latex glove factory opens up hundreds of jobs in Eufaula
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Hundreds of new jobs are coming to East Alabama. Production started today at a new plant in Eufaula. Over time the factory will make mostly latex gloves, and condoms are expected to bring around 400 jobs to Barbour County. The factory currently produces over 9 million...
America’s largest no-kill animal rescue opening Macon County shelter
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the largest cage-free no kill rescue in the United States, is responding to record numbers of owner surrenders and shelter euthanasia by opening a new location in Macon County, Alabama. Big Dog Ranch Rescue Founder and CEO Lauree Simmons says more dogs are in danger now […]
auburn.edu
Norfolk Southern rolls into Auburn’s Harbert College of Business to recruit for storied industry
America’s railroads go far beyond the thrills and deep passion of train buffs. Even in a day when expansive space travel dominates the headlines, trains journeying along historic routes still fulfill their daily mission carrying much of the nation’s cargo from point of origin to point of distribution.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phenix City man runs successful ghost hunting equipment business, shares his story
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Driving on Summerville Road in Phenix City, you may have noticed a purple building labelled “Attic Junky Paranormal.” If you’re wondering what it is, it’s basically a warehouse and workshop for a locally owned ghost hunting equipment business. The online store can be found by clicking here. However, its founder and […]
citizenofeastalabama.com
Lee County needs an animal shelter
I opened Facebook this morning to check on the goings on in our local communities and found a woman in Smiths Station pleading for help to get her dog out of Lee County Animal Control Impound. The woman’s Veteran husband passed away very recently, and then her dog got out. Her dog is her world. She wasted no time in posting pictures and lost notices and recruiting people to help find her pup; however, LCAC got to her dog first. That was fine. She understood that could happen, but she nearly went into shock when she found out that the impound fee for her to get her best friend back is $165.80, cash or check. Her kind neighbors in the neighborhood group rallied around her and donated what they could. But this begged the question, why does it cost so much to get an animal out of impound in Lee County?
WTVM
Lee County Sheriff’s Office updates livestock owner list in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help updating their livestock and livestock owners list. The Lee County dispatchers use the livestock list to help locate owners if their animals get loose and are in or near the roads to help avoid accidents. The list of livestock includes all animals such as cows, pigs, horses, llamas, emu, peacocks, etc., and any animals in enclosed/fenced areas.
WTVM
Domestic violence at center of latest Georgia and Alabama murders
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As police investigate this latest killing in Columbus and Opelika, authorities look for answers in the death of a 33-year-old man killed by someone he knew. One local official is reminding the public about domestic violence resources. Domestic violence is a leading cause of death for...
Comments / 0