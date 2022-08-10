ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

WTVM

Richland Air Force veteran receives mobility van

RICHLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - "Oh, I thank god," says Willie Smiley, wife of an Air Force veteran who will receive a handicap mobility van. Thanksgiving could be felt at this small home in Richland, Georgia, in Stewart county. "Oh, I thank god, this van is on the way," says Willie Smiley.
RICHLAND, GA
Phenix City, AL
Phenix City, AL
Alabama State
citizenofeastalabama.com

Lee County needs an animal shelter

I opened Facebook this morning to check on the goings on in our local communities and found a woman in Smiths Station pleading for help to get her dog out of Lee County Animal Control Impound. The woman's Veteran husband passed away very recently, and then her dog got out. Her dog is her world. She wasted no time in posting pictures and lost notices and recruiting people to help find her pup; however, LCAC got to her dog first. That was fine. She understood that could happen, but she nearly went into shock when she found out that the impound fee for her to get her best friend back is $165.80, cash or check. Her kind neighbors in the neighborhood group rallied around her and donated what they could. But this begged the question, why does it cost so much to get an animal out of impound in Lee County?
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Chambers County schools adjusting to new district changes

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chambers County School District has been busy with new changes and updates within the school system. The first day of school for Chambers County started on August 8, where all students are now required to wear school uniforms. But, according to the superintendent, the students have enjoyed not having to decide what to wear each day.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WTVM

WTVM News Leader 9 to expand local news programming

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Gray Television's ABC affiliate WTVM News Leader 9 serving Columbus GA., is expanding its local newscasts starting September 5th. It will offer an additional two half-hours of local news in new time periods each weekday. These newscasts include WTVM News Leader 9 Midday (12:30 pm/11:30am central), WTVM News Leader 9 Evening (7:30pm/6:30central). With the addition of these newscasts, WTVM will offer more than 37 hours of original local newscasts weekly.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Lee County Sheriff's Office updates livestock owner list in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff's Office needs your help updating their livestock and livestock owners list. The Lee County dispatchers use the livestock list to help locate owners if their animals get loose and are in or near the roads to help avoid accidents. The list of livestock includes all animals such as cows, pigs, horses, llamas, emu, peacocks, etc., and any animals in enclosed/fenced areas.
LEE COUNTY, AL
citizenofeastalabama.com

Russell County High Bass Club seeking sponsors

The Russell County High School Bass Club is starting its second year and needs our support! The club got off to a great start this past year and is looking for sponsors and selling merchandise to help fund upcoming trips and to purchase needed equipment. "Our first year was good,...
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Domestic violence at center of latest Georgia and Alabama murders

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As police investigate this latest killing in Columbus and Opelika, authorities look for answers in the death of a 33-year-old man killed by someone he knew. One local official is reminding the public about domestic violence resources. Domestic violence is a leading cause of death for...
COLUMBUS, GA
petsplusmag.com

AFB Plans $79M Manufacturing Plant in Georgia

AFB International, a manufacturer of pet food ingredients, will invest more than $79 million in a new facility in Columbus, GA, creating more than 100 new jobs in the next five years. Operations are expected to begin in 2024. The facility will be located at the Muscogee Technology Park, a...
COLUMBUS, GA
citizenofeastalabama.com

New Bell system at Central High School: PCBoE names Matt Bell as Athletic Director

Since the morning after the night he was approved as the new Athletic Director at Central High, Matt Bell has been moving at full speed ahead. The 19-year veteran of the Phenix City Schools System has been meeting with coaches, athletes, parents, and administrators in every free minute as the school year and fall sports are beginning. It has been a very hectic schedule – one Bell would not trade for the world.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Police searching for 2 Phenix City burglary suspects

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is searching for two men for questioning in a burglary. Authorities ask for the public's help in identifying the two men in the photo below:. If anyone has information on the suspects' whereabouts, contact Investigator San Nicolas at 334-448-2819...
PHENIX CITY, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Extension Service: How to deal with chiggers

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – One of the peskiest outdoor insects may be crawling around your neck of the woods. Chiggers are nearly invisible and hard to control because of their size. However, with the appropriate control, you can keep your family off their menu. What is a chigger?. Chiggers,...
AUBURN, AL

