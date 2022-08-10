Read full article on original website
WTVM
Richland Air Force veteran receives mobility van
RICHLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - “Oh, I thank god,” says Willie Smiley, wife of an Air Force veteran who will receive a handicap mobility van. Thanksgiving could be felt at this small home in Richland, Georgia, in Stewart county. “Oh, I thank god, this van is on the way,” says Willie Smiley.
Phenix City man runs successful ghost hunting equipment business, shares his story
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Driving on Summerville Road in Phenix City, you may have noticed a purple building labelled “Attic Junky Paranormal.” If you’re wondering what it is, it’s basically a warehouse and workshop for a locally owned ghost hunting equipment business. The online store can be found by clicking here. However, its founder and […]
wfmynews2.com
Georgia woman whose experiences include being a professional driver and poet celebrates turning 101
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A west Georgia woman whose remarkable life experiences include being a professional driver and poet is celebrating her 101st birthday. The family of Cornell "Connie" Dansby reached out to 11Alive to share the news of her special occasion. Connie was born in Troup County on...
Harris County High School Shotgun Team wins several places at state competition
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Recently, 35 members of Harris County High School (HCHS) Shotgun Team competed in the 2022 Georgia Scholastic Clay Target Program State Championship, according to a press release from the Harris County School District. The event was hosted at the Forest City Gun Club in Savannah, Georgia. The students competed in […]
WTVM
MILITARY MATTERS: Top Suggestion Made for Renaming Fort Benning After a Vietnam War Hero
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are new developments in the process for renaming Army installations, including Fort Benning. The Naming Commission submitted part one of their three part final report to congress this week. Congress passed legislation last year requiring military bases named after Confederate Soliders to be renamed. Fort...
citizenofeastalabama.com
Lee County needs an animal shelter
I opened Facebook this morning to check on the goings on in our local communities and found a woman in Smiths Station pleading for help to get her dog out of Lee County Animal Control Impound. The woman’s Veteran husband passed away very recently, and then her dog got out. Her dog is her world. She wasted no time in posting pictures and lost notices and recruiting people to help find her pup; however, LCAC got to her dog first. That was fine. She understood that could happen, but she nearly went into shock when she found out that the impound fee for her to get her best friend back is $165.80, cash or check. Her kind neighbors in the neighborhood group rallied around her and donated what they could. But this begged the question, why does it cost so much to get an animal out of impound in Lee County?
5 Georgia officers placed on leave after one calls resident N-word
WEST POINT, Ga. — Five West Point police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave after a resident's video surfaced and went viral. In the video captured by home security footage, one of the officers is heard saying the N-word before appearing to throw a security camera across the resident's yard.
WTVM
Chambers County schools adjusting to new district changes
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chambers County School District has been busy with new changes and updates within the school system. The first day of school for Chambers County started on August 8, where all students are now required to wear school uniforms. But, according to the superintendent, the students have enjoyed not having to decide what to wear each day.
WTVM
WTVM News Leader 9 to expand local news programming
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Gray Television’s ABC affiliate WTVM News Leader 9 serving Columbus GA., is expanding its local newscasts starting September 5th. It will offer an additional two half-hours of local news in new time periods each weekday. These newscasts include WTVM News Leader 9 Midday (12:30 pm/11:30am central), WTVM News Leader 9 Evening (7:30pm/6:30central). With the addition of these newscasts, WTVM will offer more than 37 hours of original local newscasts weekly.
WTVM
Lee County Sheriff’s Office updates livestock owner list in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help updating their livestock and livestock owners list. The Lee County dispatchers use the livestock list to help locate owners if their animals get loose and are in or near the roads to help avoid accidents. The list of livestock includes all animals such as cows, pigs, horses, llamas, emu, peacocks, etc., and any animals in enclosed/fenced areas.
citizenofeastalabama.com
Russell County High Bass Club seeking sponsors
The Russell County High School Bass Club is starting its second year and needs our support! The club got off to a great start this past year and is looking for sponsors and selling merchandise to help fund upcoming trips and to purchase needed equipment. “Our first year was good,...
WTVM
Domestic violence at center of latest Georgia and Alabama murders
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As police investigate this latest killing in Columbus and Opelika, authorities look for answers in the death of a 33-year-old man killed by someone he knew. One local official is reminding the public about domestic violence resources. Domestic violence is a leading cause of death for...
petsplusmag.com
AFB Plans $79M Manufacturing Plant in Georgia
AFB International, a manufacturer of pet food ingredients, will invest more than $79 million in a new facility in Columbus, GA, creating more than 100 new jobs in the next five years. Operations are expected to begin in 2024. The facility will be located at the Muscogee Technology Park, a...
WTVM
Harris County High’s Laura Jackson honored for 50 plus years of service
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While students, teachers and staff are just getting settled into the back-to-school routine in Harris County, a familiar face in the district is missing in the halls of Harris County High School, but she’s recently been recognized for her many years of service. Laura Jackson...
citizenofeastalabama.com
New Bell system at Central High School: PCBoE names Matt Bell as Athletic Director
Since the morning after the night he was approved as the new Athletic Director at Central High, Matt Bell has been moving at full speed ahead. The 19-year veteran of the Phenix City Schools System has been meeting with coaches, athletes, parents, and administrators in every free minute as the school year and fall sports are beginning. It has been a very hectic schedule – one Bell would not trade for the world.
Montezuma native and actress set to hit the stage for the first time in Central Georgia
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — At a young age, the acting bug bit Trameca Williamson. Her mom's death put not only her dreams but also her life on hold. Now, the Montezuma native is following her passion of acting. "The first time I saw Whitney Houston on The Bodyguard I...
WTVM
Police searching for 2 Phenix City burglary suspects
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is searching for two men for questioning in a burglary. Authorities ask for the public’s help in identifying the two men in the photo below:. If anyone has information on the suspects’ whereabouts, contact Investigator San Nicolas at 334-448-2819...
Department of Defense providing no-cost vision, dental, medical care at Columbus Civic Center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In partnership with Valley Healthcare System, Inc. and Piedmont Columbus Regional, the Department of Defense is offering no-cost vision, dental and basic medical services at the Columbus Civic Center Monday through Thursday of this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and this Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. There are no […]
themadisonrecord.com
Extension Service: How to deal with chiggers
AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – One of the peskiest outdoor insects may be crawling around your neck of the woods. Chiggers are nearly invisible and hard to control because of their size. However, with the appropriate control, you can keep your family off their menu. What is a chigger?. Chiggers,...
West Point Police place more officers on leave following viral security footage
WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) — The West Point Police Department placed more officers on leave after security camera footage began to circulate through social media. The first officer placed on leave was Officer Bramblett. Security camera footage shows him throwing an object into the bushes by a home. The homeowner, Tomeshia Madden, told WRBL that […]
