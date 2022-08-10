Read full article on original website
Top 10 Jeff Porcaro Rock Songs Without Toto
Even though drummer Jeff Porcaro is best known for his drum work with Toto, he was already a member of Sonny and Cher's band as a teenager. Porcaro continued working as a first-call sideman even after rising to chart-topping, Grammy-winning fame with his band. An implausible number of superstars sought...
Ozzy Osbourne Was ‘Paranoid as F—‘ About Eric Clapton
Ozzy Osbourne revealed he was once “paranoid as fuck” about Eric Clapton, and believed the famed guitarist held a grudge against him. The Prince of Darkness recalled the story during the latest episode of his Sirius XM show Ozzy Speaks. “Many, many years ago, me and Sharon were...
William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77
William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer and songwriter for the celebrated Philadelphia soul outfit the Delfonics, has died. He was 77. Hart’s son, Hadi, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying the singer died from complications during surgery on Thursday, July 14. “His music touched millions, continues to touch millions,” Hadi said. “His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”
Beach Boys Co-Founder Brian Wilson Once Revealed His Songwriting Process
Brian Wilson wrote several songs for The Beach Boys, later offering a glimpse into his songwriting process. Here's what we know about this musician.
George Harrison’s Joke About Paul McCartney Salvaged The Beatles’ First Meeting With Brian Epstein
Paul McCartney was late to The Beatles' first meeting with Brian Epstein. Epstein wasn't happy, but George Harrison's joke made things better.
Kerrang
Watch Ozzy Osbourne close the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham
In a city famed for its history of heavy music – from Judas Priest to Napalm Death – there was surely only one man up to the task of rounding off Birmingham's Commonwealth Games closing ceremony... Ozzy Osbourne. Joined onstage by the Godfather Of Heavy Metal and Black...
The Beach Boys Regret Never Collaborating With The Beatles
One member of the Beach Boys wishes that he collaborated with the Beatles. Here's what we know about these bands and their friendship.
Aerosmith’s Joe Perry Lost His Prized Guitar but Found It 20 Years Later With Another Famous Guitarist
Aerosmith's Joe Perry is known for his amazing guitar skills, but the musician once had to part ways with a favorite instrument.
Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite to Perform ‘Paranoid’
Black Sabbath bandmates Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited onstage in their hometown of Birmingham, England, performing during the closing ceremonies of the Commonwealth Games. The performance, which can be watched below, initially began with a brief snippet of “Iron Man,” the group’s classic 1971 single. Osbourne then rose up...
1 Monkees Song Was Originally a Hit by The Hollies
The Hollies influenced The Monkees' songs. The Monkees even covered one of The Hollies' hits on their self-titled debut album.
Queen’s Brian May ‘Got a Bit Emotional’ Over Ozzy Osbourne + Tony Iommi Onstage Reunion
Queen guitarist Brian May, a fervent rock music fan on top of being a pro rock musician, admitted to getting a little "emotional" while watching the Black Sabbath members Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunite to play classic Sabbath material at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England on Monday (Aug. 8).
Jack Johnson Loves Playing Music With Others, Talks New LP ‘Meet the Moonlight’
There are many factors that can contribute to a lifetime of music. For the Oahu, Hawaii-born, Grammy-nominated songwriter and performer Jack Johnson, those factors were initially comprised of an old ukulele, Black Sabbath and Jimi Hendrix. Johnson, who released his latest LP, Meet the Moonlight, on June 24, says he can remember way back to strumming the traditional Hawaiian stringed instrument as a kid. His parents had one around the house. But he also had older brothers, who would pass them their old vinyl albums when they were done with them. Black Sabbath was prized among them, but others included KISS and Queen.
One Beatles Song Wasn’t A Hit Until Paul McCartney Sang It Solo
Covers and remixes are routine creations in the music industry. Original recordings hold an invariable value of their own. But some follow-ups really stick around in the zeitgeist of the industry. This ended up being the case for “Birthday,” which had a mixed reception on the Beatles album The White Album, only to see success when Paul McCartney released a version of his own.
thebrag.com
Post Malone was overwhelmed meeting Ozzy Osbourne for the first time
Post Malone had an appropriately overawed reaction to meeting Ozzy Osbourne for the first time. In a newly shared clip from the singer’s Runaway Tour documentary, Runaway, Post meets his rock idol after he got Ozzy to guest on his third studio album, Hollywood’s Bleeding. The Black Sabbath...
guitar.com
Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith team up with Jared James Nichols and Warren Haynes on Jimmy Hall’s upcoming solo album
Jimmy Hall has announced the upcoming release of his first solo album since 2007,. , produced by guitar virtuoso Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith. could be seen as a major statement in a career full of highs dating back to Hall’s work with the legendary Southern Rock band Wet Willie.
The Hilariously Bad First Concerts of Rock’s Biggest Bands
It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock 'n' roll. And for proof, you need to look no further than the strange, sometimes dirty and usually empty venues where future rock legends such as AC/DC, Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard played their first concerts. Here's a...
Watch Heart's Ann Wilson performing Barracuda at Wacken Open Air 2022
Wacken TV shares professionally-filmed footage of Ann Wilson performing one of Heart's hallmark anthems in Germany
Riots, arrests and a knocked out Geezer Butler: the most chaotic concert of Black Sabbath's career
When a glass bottle struck Geezer Butler just two songs into Black Sabbath's 1980 Milwaukee show, disaster followed
Yardbarker
The original Woodstock, by the numbers
Three days. Thirty-two acts. Five hundred thousand people…and 600 porta-potties. The 1969 festival known as Woodstock took place from Aug. 15-18 in Bethel, New York, and would've been the biggest disaster in music festival history if not for the fabled musical performances and the harmonious spirit of the attendees. Rain delays messed with the schedule and muddied the festival grounds; it was nearly impossible to find friends if you split up; there were two deaths and numerous arrests for hard drugs, and a tractor crushed one fan. Despite these setbacks, some of the most legendary artists in rock history gave performances that have since been immortalized in the pop-culture imagination.
