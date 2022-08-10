ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, AL

WTVM

Lee County Sheriff’s Office updates livestock owner list in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help updating their livestock and livestock owners list. The Lee County dispatchers use the livestock list to help locate owners if their animals get loose and are in or near the roads to help avoid accidents. The list of livestock includes all animals such as cows, pigs, horses, llamas, emu, peacocks, etc., and any animals in enclosed/fenced areas.
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Chambers County schools adjusting to new district changes

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chambers County School District has been busy with new changes and updates within the school system. The first day of school for Chambers County started on August 8, where all students are now required to wear school uniforms. But, according to the superintendent, the students have enjoyed not having to decide what to wear each day.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama man in towed tractor killed after it detached from vehicle pulling it, authorities say

An Alabama man died Wednesday from injuries he sustained last week when the tractor he was in detached from a vehicle towing it on a county highway, authorities said. Malik D. Swanson, 24, of Union Springs, was critically injured around 3 p.m. Aug. 4 when the tire on the Ford 7700 tractor he was operating separated, which caused the tractor to become detached from the vehicle towing it -- a 1997 Ford Clubwagon Van --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
wrbl.com

Troup County Jail tightens safety procedures after inmate escapes

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has implemented new safety procedures three weeks after an inmate escaped from the Troup County Jail. Timothy Lane Traffansted, 55, escaped the jail via foot on July 22, 2022 and was apprehended on July 24, 2022 in Chambers County, Ala.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Richland Air Force veteran receives mobility van

RICHLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - “Oh, I thank god,” says Willie Smiley, wife of an Air Force veteran who will receive a handicap mobility van. Thanksgiving could be felt at this small home in Richland, Georgia, in Stewart county. “Oh, I thank god, this van is on the way,” says Willie Smiley.
RICHLAND, GA
WTVM

Domestic violence at center of latest Georgia and Alabama murders

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As police investigate this latest killing in Columbus and Opelika, authorities look for answers in the death of a 33-year-old man killed by someone he knew. One local official is reminding the public about domestic violence resources. Domestic violence is a leading cause of death for...
COLUMBUS, GA
citizenofeastalabama.com

History: Collier’s magazine article riled up local newspaper editor

On August 16, 1941, Collier’s National Weekly News Magazine published an article titled “Soldiers and Sin” about the relationship between Fort Benning’s soldiers and the vice and corruption in Phenix City. The local newspaper – The Russell Record – under the guidance of Editor Enoch Sims – took offense to the article written by Jim Marshall.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Police searching for 2 Phenix City burglary suspects

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is searching for two men for questioning in a burglary. Authorities ask for the public’s help in identifying the two men in the photo below:. If anyone has information on the suspects’ whereabouts, contact Investigator San Nicolas at 334-448-2819...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Retired mailman warns about mail theft in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A retired mailman is warning others about mail theft after two checks were allegedly stolen from a post office box in Columbus. With check fraud on the rise across the city, some of those blue post office boxes many of us use have been taped up.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Lee County jury finds suspect in attempted murder case guilty

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Lee County jury found a man guilty of multiple charges stemming from a gas station shooting in Feb. 2021. According to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, the jury convicted Justin Upshaw on one count of attempted murder and three counts of shooting into occupied vehicles.
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Auburn family creates non-profit in honor of son’s death

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn family is creating a new legacy for their son, who died over the summer. Dylan Pegues was killed shortly after a single vehicle accident in June. His car knocked over a utility pole, creating a deadly charge when Peguses’ stepped onto the pavement. News...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue to open new location in Alabama

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The largest cage-free no-kill rescue group in the United States has announced it will open a location in Alabama. Officials Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the 100-acre site will sit on the former home of a greyhound training facility in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation and adoption center for neglected and abused dogs across the south.
MACON COUNTY, AL

