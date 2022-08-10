Read full article on original website
Related
WTVM
Lee County Sheriff’s Office updates livestock owner list in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help updating their livestock and livestock owners list. The Lee County dispatchers use the livestock list to help locate owners if their animals get loose and are in or near the roads to help avoid accidents. The list of livestock includes all animals such as cows, pigs, horses, llamas, emu, peacocks, etc., and any animals in enclosed/fenced areas.
WTVM
Chambers County schools adjusting to new district changes
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chambers County School District has been busy with new changes and updates within the school system. The first day of school for Chambers County started on August 8, where all students are now required to wear school uniforms. But, according to the superintendent, the students have enjoyed not having to decide what to wear each day.
America’s largest no-kill animal rescue opening Macon County shelter
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the largest cage-free no kill rescue in the United States, is responding to record numbers of owner surrenders and shelter euthanasia by opening a new location in Macon County, Alabama. Big Dog Ranch Rescue Founder and CEO Lauree Simmons says more dogs are in danger now […]
Alabama convict dies in federal prison
The Alabama Department of Corrections confirms that a 38-year-old inmate at the Bibb Correctional Facility has been pronounced dead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
Alabama man in towed tractor killed after it detached from vehicle pulling it, authorities say
An Alabama man died Wednesday from injuries he sustained last week when the tractor he was in detached from a vehicle towing it on a county highway, authorities said. Malik D. Swanson, 24, of Union Springs, was critically injured around 3 p.m. Aug. 4 when the tire on the Ford 7700 tractor he was operating separated, which caused the tractor to become detached from the vehicle towing it -- a 1997 Ford Clubwagon Van --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
wrbl.com
Troup County Jail tightens safety procedures after inmate escapes
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has implemented new safety procedures three weeks after an inmate escaped from the Troup County Jail. Timothy Lane Traffansted, 55, escaped the jail via foot on July 22, 2022 and was apprehended on July 24, 2022 in Chambers County, Ala.
WTVM
Richland Air Force veteran receives mobility van
RICHLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - “Oh, I thank god,” says Willie Smiley, wife of an Air Force veteran who will receive a handicap mobility van. Thanksgiving could be felt at this small home in Richland, Georgia, in Stewart county. “Oh, I thank god, this van is on the way,” says Willie Smiley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVM
Domestic violence at center of latest Georgia and Alabama murders
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As police investigate this latest killing in Columbus and Opelika, authorities look for answers in the death of a 33-year-old man killed by someone he knew. One local official is reminding the public about domestic violence resources. Domestic violence is a leading cause of death for...
citizenofeastalabama.com
History: Collier’s magazine article riled up local newspaper editor
On August 16, 1941, Collier’s National Weekly News Magazine published an article titled “Soldiers and Sin” about the relationship between Fort Benning’s soldiers and the vice and corruption in Phenix City. The local newspaper – The Russell Record – under the guidance of Editor Enoch Sims – took offense to the article written by Jim Marshall.
WTVM
Police searching for 2 Phenix City burglary suspects
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is searching for two men for questioning in a burglary. Authorities ask for the public’s help in identifying the two men in the photo below:. If anyone has information on the suspects’ whereabouts, contact Investigator San Nicolas at 334-448-2819...
WTVM
Retired mailman warns about mail theft in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A retired mailman is warning others about mail theft after two checks were allegedly stolen from a post office box in Columbus. With check fraud on the rise across the city, some of those blue post office boxes many of us use have been taped up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Name released for victim in deadly Victory Drive shooting, suspect arrested
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a teen killed in a shooting on Victory Drive Wednesday night. Caleb Boling, age 18, was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Walmart, located at 3515 Victory Drive, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Boling, of Smiths […]
WTVM
Harris County High’s Laura Jackson honored for 50 plus years of service
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While students, teachers and staff are just getting settled into the back-to-school routine in Harris County, a familiar face in the district is missing in the halls of Harris County High School, but she’s recently been recognized for her many years of service. Laura Jackson...
Phenix City man runs successful ghost hunting equipment business, shares his story
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Driving on Summerville Road in Phenix City, you may have noticed a purple building labelled “Attic Junky Paranormal.” If you’re wondering what it is, it’s basically a warehouse and workshop for a locally owned ghost hunting equipment business. The online store can be found by clicking here. However, its founder and […]
Two Columbus residents federally charged after shooting at an FBI agent
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two Columbus residents are facing federal charges accusing them of firing several rounds at an FBI agent in Columbus, Georgia, on July 28. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, a federal indictment was returned on Aug. 9, charging Jarvis Smith, 27, […]
WTVM
Lee County jury finds suspect in attempted murder case guilty
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Lee County jury found a man guilty of multiple charges stemming from a gas station shooting in Feb. 2021. According to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, the jury convicted Justin Upshaw on one count of attempted murder and three counts of shooting into occupied vehicles.
WTVM
Auburn family creates non-profit in honor of son’s death
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn family is creating a new legacy for their son, who died over the summer. Dylan Pegues was killed shortly after a single vehicle accident in June. His car knocked over a utility pole, creating a deadly charge when Peguses’ stepped onto the pavement. News...
WSFA
Largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue to open new location in Alabama
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The largest cage-free no-kill rescue group in the United States has announced it will open a location in Alabama. Officials Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the 100-acre site will sit on the former home of a greyhound training facility in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation and adoption center for neglected and abused dogs across the south.
WTVM
Phenix City Schools largest in nation to have all 11 schools receive Cognia Stem Certification
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Schools have made their mark nationally as schools in the district have been awarded an important science technology, engineering, and math or STEM certification. “The certification is like when a school or a school system goes through an accreditation to say that everything...
Comments / 1