I opened Facebook this morning to check on the goings on in our local communities and found a woman in Smiths Station pleading for help to get her dog out of Lee County Animal Control Impound. The woman’s Veteran husband passed away very recently, and then her dog got out. Her dog is her world. She wasted no time in posting pictures and lost notices and recruiting people to help find her pup; however, LCAC got to her dog first. That was fine. She understood that could happen, but she nearly went into shock when she found out that the impound fee for her to get her best friend back is $165.80, cash or check. Her kind neighbors in the neighborhood group rallied around her and donated what they could. But this begged the question, why does it cost so much to get an animal out of impound in Lee County?

LEE COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO