citizenofeastalabama.com
Lee County needs an animal shelter
I opened Facebook this morning to check on the goings on in our local communities and found a woman in Smiths Station pleading for help to get her dog out of Lee County Animal Control Impound. The woman’s Veteran husband passed away very recently, and then her dog got out. Her dog is her world. She wasted no time in posting pictures and lost notices and recruiting people to help find her pup; however, LCAC got to her dog first. That was fine. She understood that could happen, but she nearly went into shock when she found out that the impound fee for her to get her best friend back is $165.80, cash or check. Her kind neighbors in the neighborhood group rallied around her and donated what they could. But this begged the question, why does it cost so much to get an animal out of impound in Lee County?
History: Collier’s magazine article riled up local newspaper editor
On August 16, 1941, Collier’s National Weekly News Magazine published an article titled “Soldiers and Sin” about the relationship between Fort Benning’s soldiers and the vice and corruption in Phenix City. The local newspaper – The Russell Record – under the guidance of Editor Enoch Sims – took offense to the article written by Jim Marshall.
New Bell system at Central High School: PCBoE names Matt Bell as Athletic Director
Since the morning after the night he was approved as the new Athletic Director at Central High, Matt Bell has been moving at full speed ahead. The 19-year veteran of the Phenix City Schools System has been meeting with coaches, athletes, parents, and administrators in every free minute as the school year and fall sports are beginning. It has been a very hectic schedule – one Bell would not trade for the world.
Street Talk - The Tommie Robinson’s Phoenix Initiative Summer Football & Cheerleaders Camp
The Tommie Robinson’s Phoenix Initiative Summer Football & Cheerleaders Camp was a Great Success at Central High School - Phenix City!!! Hosted by Phoenix Initiative Non-Profit Organization. Outstanding Job Phoenix Initiative Members and Coordinators Tomi Lowe, Brittnee Gray, Attorney Nick Jackson and State Representative Jeremy Gray. Hometown Celebrity Athletes...
