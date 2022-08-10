Read full article on original website
‘Better Call Saul’ Finale Predictions: Bob Odenkirk Says 1 in 9 People Get It ‘Dead Right’
Nine 'Better Call Saul' finale theories, one of which has to be correct according to Bob Odenkirk's estimate.
Upcoming Hallmark Movies: Full List Of New Titles And Premiere Dates
Here's what's coming up for Hallmark Channel movies!
7 details you may have missed on the penultimate episode of 'Better Call Saul'
The penultimate episode of "Better Call Saul" had a few throwbacks to moments from early seasons of "Breaking Bad."
Jon Hamm joins ‘The Morning Show’ as regular
Actor Jon Hamm rose to prominence with Mad Men on television and has flipped back-and-forth between the film and television worlds over the course of his career. Now, he is back again on small screens with a coming role in The Morning Show. News of the actor playing Paul Marks...
‘Better Call Saul’ Planning Major Event After Series Finale
Better Call Saul is hurdling towards an epic series finale. Only two episodes remain until the show pulls the curtain over the Breaking Bad franchise one more time. Fans have eaten up every moment so far, and they can’t wait to see how things wrap up. After the final episode bows on Aug 15, fans will get the chance to own a piece of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul history for themselves.
Actor Anne Heche Pronounced ‘Brain Dead’ At 53: Family [UPDATED]
The actor is on life support while her family determines if she can be an organ donor.
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Are Officially ‘Back’ in New Behind-Scenes Pic
After months of waiting, many of our favorite TV dramas have returned to set to begin filming for a new season and that includes Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni. Taking to Instagram with a new post, Hargitay officially informed fans that she and Meloni are back. Check it out.
‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Reveals Fans Have Correctly Guessed the Show’s Ending
Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk claims that “about one out of every nine people” online have already guessed the ending for his character. The upcoming finale for Better Call Saul is one of the most anticipated in recent tv history. Better Call Saul centers on Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill as he transforms from a well-intentioned public defender to the slimy criminal lawyer fans meet in Breaking Bad. The final season had two major setbacks, leaving fans waiting for a long time. Of course, COVID-19 delayed filming. Then, Odenkirk had a serious heart attack when filming resumed. The final season finally debuted in April of this year.
Will ‘Breaking Bad’ Universe Continue After ‘Better Call Saul’ Series Finale?
In 2008, viewers were introduced to Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) in Breaking Bad. Then, in 2015 came Better Call Saul, the prequel focused on Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman. And in 2019, fans got El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. With Saul ending its six-season run on August 15, there is, of course, the question of whether this is it for that world.
NBC’s ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Replaces Showrunners Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt With Martin Gero
NBC’s “Quantum Leap” reboot executive producer Martin Gero has stepped up as showrunner, taking over for Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, and Dean Georgaris has joined as executive producer, TheWrap has learned. The new version of the 1990s sci-fi series will star Raymond Lee of AMC’s “Kevin...
Game of Thrones' George R.R. Martin Confirms Estrangement From Original Series in Later Seasons: 'I Was Pretty Much Out of the Loop'
Click here to read the full article. Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is shedding new, cryptic light on the complicated relationship he had with the original HBO series’ creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff. In a new interview with the New York Times, Martin confirms that his behind-the-scenes involvement decreased dramatically in the show’s final seasons. After being heavily engaged during Seasons 1 through 4, consulting on everything from scripts to casting, “By Season 5 and 6, and certainly 7 and 8, I was pretty much out of the loop,” he shares. Asked why he became estranged from the show,...
Yellowjackets Showrunners Reveal Disappointing Update on Season 2 Premiere Date
The wait for the second season of Showtime's hit series Yellowjackets is going to be a little longer than fans might expect. On Tuesday, series co-creators and showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson said that production on the series will start at the end of August with the series looking to return sometime in early 2023. The series initially debuted in November 2021 with its first season finale airing on January 16th.
Recapping HBO’s ‘Industry’
Wosny Lambre and Jodi Walker briefly recap Season 1 of HBO’s Industry before discussing the first two episodes of Season 2. They discuss the growth of the show since its release, the unique way the show utilizes sexuality and drugs, the dislike for Harper’s character, Yasmin’s journey, and more.
House of the Dragon
The Seven ‘Game of Thrones’ Episodes to Rewatch Before ‘House of the Dragon’. Before HBO’s epic prequel arrives, set the stage by revisiting several of the most relevant ‘Thrones’ episodes. Filed under:. What Constitutes Success for ‘House of the Dragon’?. With its...
Jim Gaffigan Talks Transitioning From Comedy To Drama - Exclusive
When stand-up comedian Jim Gaffigan started appearing on screen in more dramatic roles, the world quickly took notice. After all, they weren't used to seeing him act so serious. His latest role in the film "Collide" won't leave anyone in the theater laughing. In it, he plays a heartbroken man...
Tatiana Maslany Joins 'Invitation to a Bonfire' Series Adaptation at AMC+
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany joined AMC’s Invitation to a Bonfire as star and executive producer. The psychological thriller series is based on the book of the same name by Adrienne Celt and explores the disturbing real-life relationship of Russian author Vladimir Nabokov and Vera Nabokov. Nabokov...
‘The Challenge: USA’ Episode 6
Tyson and Amelia break down the latest episode of The Challenge: USA. They talk about the fallout from last week’s elimination challenge, the difficulty of this week’s challenge, and how much danger Tyson was really in heading into the elimination challenge. Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Amelia Wedemeyer. Associate...
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery joins the cast for upcoming fifth season of ‘Fargo’
Stranger Things star Joe Keery has joined the cast of the upcoming fifth season of Fargo. Keery — who portrays Steve Harrington on Netflix‘s Stranger Things — will join the FX anthology series alongside fellow new additions Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani, who are known for their roles in New Girl and Never Have I Ever respectively.
‘Atlanta’ Series Finale Teased In Season Four Trailer
Click here to read the full article. Atlanta returns to the South for the fourth and final season. The Emmy Award-winning series released the official trailer for its season finale and will make its two-episode return on September 15th. In total, the final installment will feature 10 episodes. According to TV Line, series creator and lead Donald Glover described the fourth season as “the most grounded,” adding that it “explores people more than ever before, [because] we’re right now living in a time where we don’t give people the benefit of the doubt.”More from VIBE.comZazie Beetz Joins Cast Of ‘Black...
AMC Announces The Walking Dead Series Finale Live Event
AMC Networks will end The Walking Dead this fall with a final eight episodes and a live fan event celebrating the series finale. The hit zombie drama, which premiered in 2010 and will conclude after 177 episodes across eleven seasons, returns October 2 and airs its Greg Nicotero-directed final episode on November 20. During the cable channel's virtual Television Critics Association presentation on Wednesday, Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said it would send off "the most successful series in the history of cable television" with an "epic live event" on the night of the Walking Dead series finale.
