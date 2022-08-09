Visit birds at Dallas Arboretum, listen to local bands and more things to do in Lake Highlands/Lakewood

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Related
Sisters Fashion and More now open in Lewisville's Music City Mall
Sisters Fashion and More held its grand opening at Music City Mall on July 30. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Sisters Fashion and More held its grand opening at Music City Mall in Lewisville on July 30. The clothing store is located on the upper level in Suite 2074. Sisters Fashion sells clothes tailored to women. 469-293-8787. www.mcmlewisville.com.
Dallas Observer
DFW Vintage Swap Meet Celebrates 5 Years
Jason Won started the DFW Vintage Swap Meet in 2017 with some help from a few friends who shared an interest in exclusive shoes and deadstock clothing. Since then, Won and his small team went from packing a small family-owned ballroom with a handful of dedicated vendors to connecting with over 200 vendors from across the country and relocating to Dallas Market Hall, which has been the home of the DFW Vintage Swap Meet since 2019. This weekend on Aug. 13, they will celebrate their fifth anniversary with their largest show ever.
dallasexpress.com
The Eagles Return to DFW After 42 Years
The Eagles are coming to Fort Worth for the first time in 42 years. The “Hotel California” Tour will feature Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, and Vince Gill, performing the entire 1976 album, Hotel California, at Dickies Arena on November 25. The Eagles played two nights...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
papercitymag.com
The New It Spot for Manicures is Headed to Texas — Get to Know GLOSSLAB
Texas, and in particular, Dallas, isn’t want for elevated, super clean nail salons. And yet, when GLOSSLAB announced its expansion to Texas — a move that will become official when the brand opens in Dallas’ Preston Royal Village on August 19 — it still felt like cause for excitement.
Here are 5 businesses and restaurants coming soon to Richardson
Aloha serves a variety of Hawaiian-style rice dishes, including a surf and turf plate, a Spam hand roll and a coconut shrimp plate. (Courtesy Aloha Chicken and Shrimp) From karate lessons to bar food, here are five new restaurants or businesses coming soon to Richardson. 1. Krishna Juice will hold...
Boycott meant for Waxahachie restaurant being directed against Dallas business with similar name
A Dallas restaurant is getting mixed up with another with a similar name in Waxahachie and it’s causing some headaches for both of them. And it’s all because of Texas politics.
Report claims these Tex-Mex restaurants around Dallas are a must-try
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many food staples across the Lone Star State but none more at the forefront than barbecue and of course, Tex-Mex. Finding your favorite Tex-Mex spot is a must for anyone living anywhere in the state of Texas. Tex-Mex is simple really, it’s a Texas take on Mexican cuisine. There is a ridiculous amount of Tex-Mex spots in the state and in North Texas, especially Dallas.
RELATED PEOPLE
2 Dallas steakhouses ranked among report’s top 10 in Lone Star State
There's nothing more Texan than loading up the family and heading out to your favorite steakhouse to get a slab of meat tossed on your plate with some delicious sides.
Dallas Observer
Ottoman Turks Will Attempt a World Record This Weekend in Deep Ellum
Four straight shows in Deep Ellum, at four different venues, just in one weekend. It’s an idea that's so outrageous, so bodacious, so dangerous and frankly so ridiculous, that even Garth Brooks wouldn’t attempt it. That's what the Ottoman Turks will be doing this week. Friends of the...
planomoms.com
Our Favorite Cedar Creek Lake Getaway￼
Renting a home or a lake house on Cedar Creek Lake is a great way to spend a weekend away, together with family without a super far drive. At only 1-1.5 hours from the Dallas/Plano area, it’s an easy drive for a long weekend. You can take a few routes, via US-75, I-635 or US-80 to the I-175. The drive was a piece of cake.
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Father' of Mesquite Rodeo Dies at 96
The father of Mesquite Rodeo Neal Gay has died at the age of 96, according to the organizers of the Mesquite Championship Rodeo. In 1958 Neal Gay opened the Mesquite Championship Rodeo, which became one of the most popular events in the industry. Organizers of the Fort Worth Stock Show...
peoplenewspapers.com
Preston Hollow’s Getting a “Hidden” Tex-Mex Restaurant
Jon Alexis, owner of Preston Hollow staple TJ’s Seafood, announced he will open Escondido Tex-Mex Patio sometime this winter. The new venture will be in the space occupied by Ruggeri’s Italian restaurant for 13 years but closed permanently after the October 2019 tornado. Escondido’s opening will fill a Tex-Mex food void in Preston Royal created when Cantina Laredo closed its Preston Royal Village location in December 2020.
Guess Who Was Invited to Be a Preservation Dallas Board Member?
Our publisher, Candy Evans joins the board of Preservation Dallas this year. As we celebrated this honor at CandysDirt.com, I thought our readers might enjoy learning about the board and the new members. Donovan Westover, events and development director at Preservation Dallas, gave me some insight. “We have a board...
There’s No Filter on This Midway Hollow Rambler
This week’s Inwood Home of the Week, sponsored by Inwood National Bank, takes us to 4135 Wilada Drive in hot Midway Hollow.This three-bedroom, two-bath listing by Mary Monkhouse of Compass is a gorgeous 1992-built ranch-style home that looks so on trend, you’d swear it was a new build. The 2,076-square-foot rambling ranch sits on an exceedingly rare half-acre lot at the end of a cul-de-sac.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Texas music artist dazzles America’s Got Talent, topping country music charts & set to perform in 2 Texas cities this weekend
Going viral is a dream of many artists across the world these days whether it be on TikTok, Instagram, music streaming services like Apple Music or Spotify and even nationally televised talent shows like America's Got Talent.
Report touts these restaurants have the best french fries in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s truly nothing more desirable in this world to go with your burger, steak, chicken, or any protein imaginable than the humble yet oh so incredibly delicious french fries!. Whatever cut you like is your choice but why not try out some julienne cut fries...
checkoutdfw.com
What cities in DFW are getting H-E-B stores and when are they all opening?
The Dallas-Fort Worth area is getting several new H-E-B stores, according to the San Antonio-based grocery chain. Earlier this year, H-E-B announced that it would be opening stores in Frisco, Plano, Forney and Melissa. A store in McKinney also broke ground this year and is expected to open in 2023.
The Top 7 Wineries And Vineyards To Try In Collin County
This article was originally published on November 19, 2021. They say home is where the wine is. Fortunately for North Texans, there’s a lot of it around here… and some of the best wineries are right here in Collin County!. Did you know that Texas as a whole...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0