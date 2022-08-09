Funds to grow talent pipeline and expand in-demand programs. The Austin Community College District (ACC) Board of Trustees (BOT) unanimously approved a $770 million general obligation bond for the November 2022 ballot. If voters approve the bond, funds will go directly to projects in communities across Central Texas that expand training capacity for high-demand fields such as health care and advanced manufacturing. It would also include new sites in southeast and southwest Travis County.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO