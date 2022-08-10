Read full article on original website
247Sports
Four-star OT Miles McVay commits to Alabama, cites culture
East St. Louis (Ill.) offensive tackle Miles McVay gave his verbal commitment to Alabama on Thursday. McVay, a 6-foot-6, 358-pound four-star (per both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite), had 37 total offers but narrowed it to a few schools before choosing the Tide. "It was a tough decision," he said....
Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
Georgia football: Dell McGee explains how Bulldogs landed RB Andrew Paul
Back in February, Georgia added a promising running back prospect late in the going when three-star Andrew Paul committed to the Bulldogs on National Signing Day. Six months later, Georgia run-game coordinator Dell McGee explained why Paul picked the red and black — and what he can provide the team going forward.
Hoops Recruiting: Why Tennessee target Silas Demary Jr. could get fourth star
Silas Demary Jr. has emerged in recent weeks as one of the biggest targets on Tennessee basketball’s recruiting board. The 6-foot-4 combo guard, out of Charlotte, N.C., is ranked No. 113 overall in the 247Sports ratings as a three-star prospect. He’s the No. 20 combo guard in the country and is the No. 6 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina.
Nebraska's offense struggles Wednesday and Devin Drew arrives for the Huskers
Nebraska's coaches noted a bad day for the offense on Wednesday, and the defensive line was bolstered with more depth.
Texas football WR Agiye Hall arrested by University of Texas Police Department
Texas football wide receiver Agiye Hall was arrested Thursday, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office. The arrest was made by the University of Texas Police Department, and Hall was charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor. The Longhorns pass catcher joined the team this offseason after a brief stint in the transfer portal following his departure from Alabama.
Ohio State freshman Sonny Styles is 'gonna be a secret weapon' for Buckeyes
Fall camp is a time in the college football calendar when teams get ready for the start of a new season. Throughout the 25 practices, coaches look for players who can make an impact in Week 1, be it as returning starters or guys who are ready to step into bigger roles.
Gamecocks lose transfer guard for the season
South Carolina basketball guard Ebrima Dibba will miss the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign with a torn achilles tendon. Dibba, a transfer from Coastal Carolina, has already undergone successful surgery for the injury. Dibba wasn’t on campus long before suffering the injury. He didn’t arrive to school until July 9...
Raymond Pulido set to make college choice this weekend
Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido is set to make his college choice on Saturday. Pulido has a final five of Alabama, Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, and UCLA. Not long ago, he told us his game plan was to take a few more visits in the fall and we didn’t expect a decision from him until mid-season.
Georgia football: Wide receiver Arian Smith to undergo ankle surgery
Georgia entered fall camp with plenty of questions about its wide receivers with the opportunity for several players to emerge from the pack. Now, it looks like one of the Bulldogs’ options will be unavailable for the time being. Dawgs247 confirmed Friday that wide receiver Arian Smith will undergo...
Watch UCLA Frosh Amari Bailey Flash Talent at Drew League Game
UCLA five-star freshman Amari Bailey took some time off from UCLA workouts to play in the long-time classic Los Angeles summer league, the Drew League. In one clip, he takes former USC Trojan and Cleveland Cavalier draftee Isaiah Mobley off the dribble. We've heard reports that Bailey has looked very...
The Wolverine247 Podcast Michigan football 2022 season preview: Wide receiver
The Wolverine247 Podcast is back with its latest episode, as 247Sports' Michigan beat writers break down the latest news and discussion surrounding Michigan football, basketball and recruiting. Our 2022 season preview series continues with our third episode, where Zach Shaw and Steve Lorenz look at their biggest strengths, question marks...
Devin Drew on campus, set to begin Husker career
It took a little extra time in the waiting room maybe, but Devin Drew is on campus and ready to get his Nebraska football career started. The transfer from Texas Tech had been finishing some final classes this summer – and awaiting clearance. The latter has arrived, according to a Tuesday night announcement from the Husker football program. Obviously the interior defensive lineman will have to be a quick study to contribute right away with Nebraska's opener just 18 days away.
Conference realignment: Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick outlines criteria for joining a league
Ever since news broke that USC and UCLA would eventually be joining the Big Ten — sparking an entirely new wave of conference realignment talks — all eyes have been on Notre Dame. As the largest independent school on the market, most think Notre Dame is a prime target for any conference looking to add to its ranks. During a live chat with university vice president Lou Nanni on Wednesday, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick provided a peak at the criteria a conference would need to fulfill for Notre Dame to join.
Four-star receiver Ayden Williams sets announcement date
Ridgeland High School (Miss.) four-star receiver Ayden Williams released a decision date Wednesday night of when he'll announce his commitment. Ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranking, Williams will make the decision official on August 21. Last season Williams had a...
New Penn State QB commit Jaxon Smolik "can make any throw that you need"
New Penn State quarterback commit Jaxon Smolik is typically a chill guy. But a visit to Happy Valley earlier this summer certainly elevated the juices the for the West Des Moines (Iowa) Dowling Catholic signal-caller. And the feeling that trip gave him certainly never wore off with the 6-foot-2, 200-pound...
Michigan's most important players of the 2022 season: No. 4 Olu Oluwatimi
As the 2022 Michigan football season approaches, we at 247Sports are bringing back our annual series counting down the 25 most important players on the Wolverines' roster. The countdown, which includes input from dozens of VIP subscribers, takes a look at the Michigan players we deem the most important to the Wolverines' success in 2022. Importance can be defined differently by everyone, but is a combination of a player's 1) proven past success, 2) athletic potential and ceiling, 3) replaceability at their position and 4) the value of their position's success to the team's success.
Countdown No. 21: Previewing Virginia Tech
The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're giving a quick once over on Virginia Tech.
Three-star OT Ransom McDermott discusses June camps and visits
Noblesville (Ind) three-star offensive tackle Ransom McDermott is a high upside prospect and one of the top offensive linemen in the Midwest. The 6-foot-7 and 270-pound offensive lineman was active during the month of June going to camps and he enjoyed getting to meet college coaches. “The month of June...
Virginia DL Aaron Faumui ready to lead the defensive front, make an impact
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Aaron Faumui has not regretted his decision to remain at Virginia. Soon after Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall made the decision to step down, Faumui decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, however, he didn't stay there. After the senior defensive lineman met with new UVA head coach Tony Elliott, he made the decision to stay at UVA.
