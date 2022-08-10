ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four-star OT Miles McVay commits to Alabama, cites culture

East St. Louis (Ill.) offensive tackle Miles McVay gave his verbal commitment to Alabama on Thursday. McVay, a 6-foot-6, 358-pound four-star (per both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite), had 37 total offers but narrowed it to a few schools before choosing the Tide. "It was a tough decision," he said....
Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
Texas football WR Agiye Hall arrested by University of Texas Police Department

Texas football wide receiver Agiye Hall was arrested Thursday, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office. The arrest was made by the University of Texas Police Department, and Hall was charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor. The Longhorns pass catcher joined the team this offseason after a brief stint in the transfer portal following his departure from Alabama.
Gamecocks lose transfer guard for the season

South Carolina basketball guard Ebrima Dibba will miss the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign with a torn achilles tendon. Dibba, a transfer from Coastal Carolina, has already undergone successful surgery for the injury. Dibba wasn’t on campus long before suffering the injury. He didn’t arrive to school until July 9...
Raymond Pulido set to make college choice this weekend

Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido is set to make his college choice on Saturday. Pulido has a final five of Alabama, Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, and UCLA. Not long ago, he told us his game plan was to take a few more visits in the fall and we didn’t expect a decision from him until mid-season.
Devin Drew on campus, set to begin Husker career

It took a little extra time in the waiting room maybe, but Devin Drew is on campus and ready to get his Nebraska football career started. The transfer from Texas Tech had been finishing some final classes this summer – and awaiting clearance. The latter has arrived, according to a Tuesday night announcement from the Husker football program. Obviously the interior defensive lineman will have to be a quick study to contribute right away with Nebraska's opener just 18 days away.
Conference realignment: Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick outlines criteria for joining a league

Ever since news broke that USC and UCLA would eventually be joining the Big Ten — sparking an entirely new wave of conference realignment talks — all eyes have been on Notre Dame. As the largest independent school on the market, most think Notre Dame is a prime target for any conference looking to add to its ranks. During a live chat with university vice president Lou Nanni on Wednesday, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick provided a peak at the criteria a conference would need to fulfill for Notre Dame to join.
Four-star receiver Ayden Williams sets announcement date

Ridgeland High School (Miss.) four-star receiver Ayden Williams released a decision date Wednesday night of when he'll announce his commitment. Ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranking, Williams will make the decision official on August 21. Last season Williams had a...
Michigan's most important players of the 2022 season: No. 4 Olu Oluwatimi

As the 2022 Michigan football season approaches, we at 247Sports are bringing back our annual series counting down the 25 most important players on the Wolverines' roster. The countdown, which includes input from dozens of VIP subscribers, takes a look at the Michigan players we deem the most important to the Wolverines' success in 2022. Importance can be defined differently by everyone, but is a combination of a player's 1) proven past success, 2) athletic potential and ceiling, 3) replaceability at their position and 4) the value of their position's success to the team's success.
Countdown No. 21: Previewing Virginia Tech

The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're giving a quick once over on Virginia Tech.
