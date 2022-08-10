Larsen Art Auction Returns Saturday, October 22nd, 2022 With Andy Warhol Self Portrait and Other Impressive Works

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
allaboutarizonanews.com
August 12, 2022
An investigation is underway after Mesa police found a man’s body in the middle of a Mesa intersection. Shortly after 3 a.m. on Friday, officers…. Sedona To Pay Homeowners To Stop Renting to Tourists. August 12, 2022Comments Off. A popular Arizona destination for travelers from around the world may...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Breeze Airways to Begin Phoenix Sky Harbor Service in November
On Wednesday, Breeze Airways Chief Operating Officer Michael Wuerger announced service from Phoenix to Charleston, South Carolina and Provo, Utah beginning Nov. 2, 2022. “I welcome Breeze Airways and its innovative approach to air travel as we increase travel options and passenger volume at Sky Harbor International Airport,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “We look forward to its success and growth of destinations served from Phoenix.”
allaboutarizonanews.com
Phoenix Awarded $25M RAISE Grant to Build Rio Salado Bike/Ped Bridge
U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego joined a host of community members and elected officials on Thursday at the Rio Salado Audubon Center to announce that the City of Phoenix is the recipient of a $25 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant. City staff submitted an application for the grant earlier this year.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Beverage Can Manufacturer To Close Phoenix Plant
Colorado-based metal-container manufacturer Ball Corporation reported Wednesday, on a U.S. GAAP basis, a second quarter 2022 net loss attributable to the corporation of $174 million on sales of $3.46 billion in 2021. Second quarter segment comparable operating earnings were down year-over-year and include the impact of higher manufacturing and inflationary...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
allaboutarizonanews.com
Man’s Body Found on Mesa Road
An investigation is underway after Mesa police found a man’s body in the middle of a Mesa intersection. Shortly after 3 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to the area of University Drive and Extension Road. Mesa police have released little details on the discovery but have relayed that the investigating in the death of the adult man is not the result of a traffic incident. Mesa police have detailed one person.
allaboutarizonanews.com
SR 143 closed between I-10 and Loop 202 Friday, Aug. 12, to Monday, Aug. 15
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists with plans to use State Route 143 this weekend to allow extra time and be ready to use detours while crews with the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project set up work zones and conduct utility work. Southbound SR 143 will be closed between...
allaboutarizonanews.com
ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory – August 12-15
Improvement projects will require closures of a section of westbound Interstate 10 in west Phoenix as well as stretches of State Route 143 near Sky Harbor Airport at times this weekend (Aug. 12-15), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should plan ahead, allow extra travel time and check on alternate routes while the following scheduled weekend freeway restrictions are in place along Phoenix-area freeways:
allaboutarizonanews.com
Authorities Work Together To Combat Catalytic Converter Theft
Thieves have wreaked havoc across the state over a widespread target on cars for catalytic converter. With catalytic converter thefts on the rise, authorities are taking action and trying to help protect the highly coveted precious metals inside your car. This Sunday, in a joint effort, the Maricopa County Attorney’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
allaboutarizonanews.com
State Route 24 to Bring Traffic Relief to Southeast Mesa
A new stretch of highway opened on schedule in the East Valley today (Aug. 11) when the Arizona Department of Transportation extended State Route 24 another four miles between Williams Field Road and Ironwood Drive along the Maricopa and Pinal county line. ADOT lifted the curtain Thursday morning on the...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Law Enforcement Agency Collaboration Leads to Illegal Dispensary Bust
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Drug Suppression Task Force (MCDST), the RICO Asset Investigation and Disruption Section (RAIDS), HIDTA Enforcement Action Team (HEAT) and the Phoenix Drug Enforcement Bureau (DEB) worked collaboratively after receiving information of an unlicensed Marijuana Dispensary called “Korporate Smoke” located at 1612 E. Southern in Phoenix, Arizona.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Drug Trafficking Organization Members Indicted
Phoenix police detectives have dismantled a drug trafficking operation based in Mexico. The year-long investigation into drug activity has led to the indictments of 14 member of the drug trafficking organization. The investigation began in 2021 and targeted an international drug trafficking organization responsible for the importation and distribution of...
Comments / 0