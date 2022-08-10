ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Blade Fishing Report: Fat cat moves into Michigan record book

By By Matt Markey / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TZbCu_0hBrR1xf00

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The St. Joseph River that flows into Lake Michigan here is known at certain times of the year as a prime hotspot for anglers pursuing steelhead trout, coho salmon, king salmon, and brown trout.

The St. Joe now has reaffirmed its place on the list of trophy catfish waters in the state after Indiana angler and catfish hunter Lloyd Tanner landed a 53.35-pound flathead catfish in the St. Joe recently. His fish has been certified as the Michigan record flathead, breaking the mark of 52 pounds set by Dale Blakley of Niles with a flathead he caught in 2014 on Barron Lake in Cass County.

Tanner said he hits the water in Michigan nearly every weekend, fishing with friends who are members of the Michigan Catfish Anglers Trail, an amateur fishing club.

“I've been fishing Michigan for almost 30 years," Tanner said. "What draws me to Michigan is fishing for big catfish."

As catfish specialists are prone to do, Tanner was fishing the darkest hours of the night before dawn, when the biggest cats are most likely to be feeding. He used cut bait to seduce a strike by the 48-inch monster. Cut bait is simply slices of fish, often shad, herring, drum, or sucker. The oilier, the better, catfish anglers will profess.

Michigan's state-record fish are recognized by weight only and, to qualify for an officially recognized record, the fish must exceed the current listed state-record weight. Identification must be verified by an MDNR fisheries biologist. Tanner's fish was verified by Jay Wesley, Lake Michigan Basin coordinator with the MDNR.

The flathead is Michigan's largest catfish and is easily identifiable by its protruding lower jaw and namesake head. Flathead are not native to Michigan and are believed to have been introduced into the state's waters around 1920, according to research by the USGS. These fish were first seen in Michigan in the Kalamazoo and Grand rivers, which, like the St. Joe, drain into Lake Michigan.

The flathead catfish is native to big waters, such as the Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Rio Grande river drainages.

The St. Joe has a run of about 200 miles as it takes a zigzag westerly path through mostly agricultural land. The river makes a brief detour into northern Indiana, then makes a sharp turn at South Bend, giving that Indiana city its name. The St. Joseph River of western Michigan is not to be confused with the St. Joseph River in northeastern Indiana, an 86-mile-long tributary of the Maumee River in northwestern Ohio and northeastern Indiana which has its headwaters in southern Michigan.

■ Other Michigan cats: The Michigan channel catfish record is held by a pair of 40-pounders that were caught in Roscommon County's Houghton Lake in the 1960s.

■ Ohio cats: The Division of Wildlife stocks more than 300,000 channel catfish in more than 100 reservoirs around the state each year, and channel cats also are present in most of Ohio’s rivers and streams, in Lake Erie, and in Sandusky Bay. They typically average between 15-25 inches in length and can reach 10 pounds, with larger, trophy-class fish found in some reservoirs and rivers. Ohio's channel catfish record belongs to Gus Gronowski from the Cleveland suburb of Parma for the 37.65 pound channel cat he landed in August of 1992 on LaDue Reservoir.

■ Flat cat: The Ohio record flathead catfish is a 76.5-pound behemoth that measured 58 5/8 inches and was caught on Clendening Lake in July of 1979 by Richard Affolter of New Philadelphia.

■ Blue cat: The Ohio blue catfish record is a 96-pound monster that Chris Rolph of Williamsburg pulled out of the Ohio River in June of 2009. That fish measured 54 ½ inches.

■ Lake Erie: Anglers in the western end of the lake are dodging algae and sorting through significant numbers of walleye “shorts” but still taking keepers while drifting northwest of “A” can and east of West Sister. To the east, a bigger class of keepers has been taking the baits of anglers trolling northeast of Kelleys Island out to the international boundary. Yellow perch fishing has improved in the area around American Eagle Shoal and between Cedar Point and the Dumping Ground.

