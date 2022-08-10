Osceola Sheriff’s Office, School District announce new safety measures, including SRO body cams, realtime school cams

Read full article on original website
WESH
Sheriff: Osceola school resource officers ready to respond to active shooter situations
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez shared a video Tuesday of school resource officers training for active shooter situations. “My deputies will engage with and eliminate an active shooter. They will not hesitate or wait for backup,” he said. He said if a threat were...
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County parents react to resource officers armed with rifles around school
VIERA, Fla. - Heading into the new school year, Brevard County school resource officers will be equipped with rifles. Following the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, school safety is top of mind for parents, schools, and students. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey explained the reasoning in a Facebook video. "Let me be very clear: you are not coming into my schools and killing our children. I firmly believe that if you do not meet violence with violence, you will be violently killed."
wogx.com
Orlando shooting victim's family visits crash site on SR 408
The family of a man shot and killed while driving along State Road 408 visited the site where he crashed and died. The search continues for a suspect in the death of Tremain Hepburn.
positivelyosceola.com
The Osceola School District’s READ Bus is pulling into Hart Memorial Library Friday Morning!
The Osceola School District’s Special Programs Department is driving their READ Bus over to Hart Memorial Library in Kissimmee Friday morning. The READ bus is a renovated yellow school bus designed to help kiddos ages 3-4 years old to learn early reading skills. The READ Bus is equipped with...
Orange County deputies search for man accused of deadly beating
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a man accused in a deadly beating. Deputies said video captured a man walking after he beat 40-year-old Omar Toro in an empty lot on 25th Street in Orlando back in May. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
Deputies respond to multiple crashes just south of Bartow; 1 dead
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a pair of crashes that occurred just south of Bartow Friday morning.
click orlando
Judge revokes bond for Titusville woman accused of killing foster child
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Brevard County judge revoked the bond of a Titusville woman who is accused of killing a foster child, according to the 18th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office. Lakeisha Mitchell, 42, was arrested last August after telling investigators she placed a 4-year-old girl in a...
click orlando
Man arrested in Casselberry hit-and-run for setting fire to vehicle, police say
CASSELBERRY, Fla – Two months after a man was killed in a hit-and-run while walking his dog, another suspect has been arrested in connection to the crime, according to police. Court documents reveal that Casselberry police believe 22-year-old Sebastian Abreu set fire to the suspect’s vehicle. [TRENDING: Study:...
fox35orlando.com
City of Orlando employee suspended, accused of using vehicle to block driveway to abortion clinic
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An employee with the City of Orlando has been suspended after complaints they blocked the driveway of a local clinic. FOX 35 first brought you this story last week. Employees at the clinic – which provides abortions – says the worker parked a city vehicle in...
fox35orlando.com
Second arrest in deadly Casselberry hit-and-run
A second person has been arrested in connection with a deadly Casselberry hit-and-run. A 63-year-old man was killed while out walking his dog back in June.
WESH
Central Florida officers escort daughter of fallen policeman to first day of kindergarten
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — An emotional start to the new school year in Lake Nona. Kissimmee Police were joined by Orlando Police and the Orange County Sheriff's Office in honoring fallen officer Matthew Baxter. They walked his youngest daughter to her first day of kindergarten. Baxter died when he was...
spacecoastdaily.com
Palm Bay Police Arrest Three Suspects After Search Warrant Results in Recovery of Illegal Drugs, Firearms and Bullet Proof Vests
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – Palm Bay Police announced on Wednesday, after a long-term narcotics investigation, members of the SWAT Team and Special Investigations Unit served a search warrant in the 3000 block of Tarpon Avenue SE that resulted in the arrest of three suspects. One...
WATCH: Man robs woman holding baby at gunpoint in Orange County shopping center
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Surveillance video caught a robber targeting a woman at gunpoint at the Orange Blossom Shopping Center. The video shows a man taking a bag from the victim and snatching an iPad right out of her child’s hands. The armed robbery happened while she was...
click orlando
Memorial site for slain teen repeatedly vandalized, Ocoee family says
OCOEE, Fla. – An Ocoee family said the memorial site of their son, who was shot and killed last year, has been repeatedly vandalized — and the family is looking for answers. “Other than his ashes, it’s all we have. It’s where we go when we want to...
aroundosceola.com
Parents arrested for murder, abuse in "worse case" Sheriff's ever seen
Calling it, "One of the worst cases of child abuse in Osceola County history, and the worst I've ever seen," Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez announced murder charges against a a couple in the death of their 6-year-old, and abuse charges in the neglect of five other children. At a...
fox35orlando.com
Frustrated Seminole County parents scramble for school bus information
SANFORD, Fla. - Two days before the start of the 2022-23 school year in Seminole County and parents are having issues accessing bus route information for their children in the district. Seminole County Public School parent, Gina Lagrone, tells FOX 35 News, "You try to do it, and it doesn’t...
WESH
Osceola County school officials say driver shortage may cause bus delays
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — One day before the first day of school, Osceola County Schools Transportation officials are pulling out all the stops to make sure kids get to school safely. Transportation officials say they spent the summer finding solutions to a significant bus driver shortage. Last year, they...
click orlando
Crimeline doubles reward for info in death of woman found shot in car in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla – Deputies said they are still looking for the person who shot and killed a 19-year-old woman in Orange County on June 1. Crimeline said they are doubling the reward from $5,000 to up to $10,000 for anyone who knows the whereabouts of the shooter. [TRENDING: Study:...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Brevard Sheriff Ivey Jails ‘Most Despicable Excuse for a Human Being I’ve Ever Seen’
WATCH: Brevard County Sheriff Wayne personally walked animal cruelty and abuse suspect Erica Black, 32, into the Brevard County jail in Sharpes and highlighted one of the most egregious cases he has seen during his long career. BREVARD COUNTY • SHARPES, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne personally walked another...
click orlando
Apopka man sentenced for 7-Eleven robbery, identity theft
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 31-year-old Apopka man was sentenced Thursday to seven years and six months in federal prison in connection with a 7-Eleven robbery and identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Officials said Jarvis Jackson, 31, robbed a 7-Eleven store in Apopka in February 2021,...
