In 2019, a custodian at the North Canton Middle School in Stark County, Ohio, was repairing lockers when he discovered a bag lodged behind a piece of detachable metal. While the purse itself was dirty and dusty, its contents were well-preserved. After looking through the purse, school authorities discovered that it belonged to Patti Rumfola. She lost the bag in 1957 when she was a teenager attending what was then known as Hoover High School. Since it was discovered, the purse has become an unexpected time capsule, capturing the essence of what life was like back in the late 1950s, My Modern Met reports.

STARK COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO