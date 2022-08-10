ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

Cleveland.com

Akron Pizza Fest vendors list updated, fireworks added

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Pizza Fest organizers are out with an updated list of participating restaurants, and fireworks have been added to the annual Labor Day weekend festival. The fest is Friday to Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Lock 3 in downtown Akron. As is tradition, pizza will be judged in three categories: Best overall, best specialty and people’s choice.
AKRON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio YMCA’s offers free memberships

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) The Ohio YMCA’s are partnering with the Governor’s office to offer free memberships for certified foster homes, approved kinship caregivers, and Bridges Participants. The program started August 1st and it gives them access to the YMCA for a full year at no costs to them. YMCA workers say this is a great […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Massillon, OH
Entertainment
City
Massillon, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny’s in airplane heaven

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton found himself in ‘airplane heaven’ this morning as he previewed the Props and Piston Festival happening at the Akron-Fulton Airport. To learn more about this event that showcases airplanes, cars and motorcycles click here.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
Person
Paul Brown
Akron Leader Publications

South Side Neighborhood Watch

COVENTRY: An East Pace Avenue woman reported July 25 a semi-automatic pistol was stolen from her bedroom closet. Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies entered information about the firearm into a national database for stolen weapons. She also told deputies her ex-boyfriend has been harassing and threatening her via social media. Deputies contacted the Victory Street man, who stated the woman had been contacting him. Deputies advised them to have no contact with each other and suggested the woman to obtain a civil protection order.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have found a missing kangaroo in Brewster, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. Officials said the department...
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

County Moving on HOF Village Loan Request

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton provided a $5 million loan to the Hall of Fame Village, conditional on the county doing so. It looks like that is happening now. This, after commissioners indicated their intent to provide that amount of money toward a revolving loan fund on Wednesday, according to the Repository.
CANTON, OH
Upworthy

A purse lost in the 1950s has become an unexpected time capsule, revealing what life was like then

In 2019, a custodian at the North Canton Middle School in Stark County, Ohio, was repairing lockers when he discovered a bag lodged behind a piece of detachable metal. While the purse itself was dirty and dusty, its contents were well-preserved. After looking through the purse, school authorities discovered that it belonged to Patti Rumfola. She lost the bag in 1957 when she was a teenager attending what was then known as Hoover High School. Since it was discovered, the purse has become an unexpected time capsule, capturing the essence of what life was like back in the late 1950s, My Modern Met reports.
STARK COUNTY, OH
luxury-houses.net

Exceptional Lakefront Estate in Bay Village on Market for $5.9M

The Estate in Bay Village is a luxurious home where interior is tastefully done throughout to boast much of natural light now available for sale. This home located at 30708 Lake Rd, Bay Village, Ohio; offering 06 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 12,955 square feet of living spaces. Call Joann Musbach (Phone: 440 225-7506), Kristen A Eiermann (Phone: 440 935-0993) – Howard Hanna for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Bay Village.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint

Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
NORTH CANTON, OH
WKYC

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker visit Cleveland Vegan in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Aug. 12, 2022. One Cleveland restaurant received quite the surprise when two celebrities stopped to visit a Northeast Ohio cafe. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free...

