One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former JailTravel MavenWooster, OH
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
The Least Visited State Park in Ohio is also the most PeacefulTravel Maven
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Akron’s PorchRokr music and art festival to transform porches, businesses into stages, art studios Aug. 20
AKRON, Ohio – On Saturday, Aug. 20, homes, businesses and parks in Akron’s historic Highland Square neighborhood will transform into mini concert venues and art studios for the 10th annual PorchRokr music festival. More than 150 local musicians, bands and artists are scheduled for the festival, representing genres...
Akron Pizza Fest vendors list updated, fireworks added
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Pizza Fest organizers are out with an updated list of participating restaurants, and fireworks have been added to the annual Labor Day weekend festival. The fest is Friday to Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Lock 3 in downtown Akron. As is tradition, pizza will be judged in three categories: Best overall, best specialty and people’s choice.
Teacher shortages in Northeast Ohio an issue as the school year draws closer
CLEVELAND, Ohio – With the start of school less than two weeks away, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District says it’s close to being fully staffed for the 2022-23 school year, with 95 percent of teaching openings filled. That sounds pretty good, especially when other school districts around the...
Ohio YMCA’s offers free memberships
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) The Ohio YMCA’s are partnering with the Governor’s office to offer free memberships for certified foster homes, approved kinship caregivers, and Bridges Participants. The program started August 1st and it gives them access to the YMCA for a full year at no costs to them. YMCA workers say this is a great […]
Inaugural Punk Rock Flea Market Akron set for Aug. 13 at Lock 3
AKRON, Ohio – The Punk Rock Flea Market Akron will debut this Saturday, Aug. 13, from noon-6 p.m. at Lock 3 in downtown Akron. Admission is free for the market, which features more than 60 alternative artists, vendors, crafters and small independent businesses from Akron and surrounding communities. The...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny’s in airplane heaven
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton found himself in ‘airplane heaven’ this morning as he previewed the Props and Piston Festival happening at the Akron-Fulton Airport. To learn more about this event that showcases airplanes, cars and motorcycles click here.
Right to Counsel program gains momentum after Eviction Summit in Akron
Four months after an Eviction Summit, which was attended by hundreds in Akron, a new report is listing several suggestions to prevent evictions.
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
Saturday is Machine Gun Kelly Day in Cleveland
With Machine Gun Kelly planning to take over FirstEnergy Stadium for a nearly sold-out concert Saturday, the Rock Hall is celebrating the hometown musician with an event dubbed Machine Gun Kelly Day.
Changes to school lunch funding mean many parents will once again have to pay
CLEVELAND — Many Northeast Ohio students head back to school next week, and with the new year comes an old breakfast and lunch protocol: Charging the families that can afford to pay. For the past 2 years, the USDA offered free breakfast and lunch to all students through the...
8 year-old’s lemonade stand shut down outside Ohio festival
Eight-year-old Asa Baker has spent this year's hot summer days running a lemonade stand, mostly from in front of her family's home just outside the city limits of Alliance, Ohio.
Archbishop Hoban football 2022 preview: Seniors set standard for Knights — Camp tour
AKRON, Ohio — Coming off another run to the state championships, Archbishop Hoban fell just short vs. Cincinnati Winton Woods after another grueling state semifinal against Avon. Hoban and Avon could be on another collision course on the road to Canton, but there are plenty of obstacles that could...
Akron Leader Publications
South Side Neighborhood Watch
COVENTRY: An East Pace Avenue woman reported July 25 a semi-automatic pistol was stolen from her bedroom closet. Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies entered information about the firearm into a national database for stolen weapons. She also told deputies her ex-boyfriend has been harassing and threatening her via social media. Deputies contacted the Victory Street man, who stated the woman had been contacting him. Deputies advised them to have no contact with each other and suggested the woman to obtain a civil protection order.
cleveland19.com
Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have found a missing kangaroo in Brewster, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. Officials said the department...
whbc.com
County Moving on HOF Village Loan Request
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton provided a $5 million loan to the Hall of Fame Village, conditional on the county doing so. It looks like that is happening now. This, after commissioners indicated their intent to provide that amount of money toward a revolving loan fund on Wednesday, according to the Repository.
Upworthy
A purse lost in the 1950s has become an unexpected time capsule, revealing what life was like then
In 2019, a custodian at the North Canton Middle School in Stark County, Ohio, was repairing lockers when he discovered a bag lodged behind a piece of detachable metal. While the purse itself was dirty and dusty, its contents were well-preserved. After looking through the purse, school authorities discovered that it belonged to Patti Rumfola. She lost the bag in 1957 when she was a teenager attending what was then known as Hoover High School. Since it was discovered, the purse has become an unexpected time capsule, capturing the essence of what life was like back in the late 1950s, My Modern Met reports.
luxury-houses.net
Exceptional Lakefront Estate in Bay Village on Market for $5.9M
The Estate in Bay Village is a luxurious home where interior is tastefully done throughout to boast much of natural light now available for sale. This home located at 30708 Lake Rd, Bay Village, Ohio; offering 06 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 12,955 square feet of living spaces. Call Joann Musbach (Phone: 440 225-7506), Kristen A Eiermann (Phone: 440 935-0993) – Howard Hanna for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Bay Village.
buckeyefirearms.org
North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint
Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker visit Cleveland Vegan in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Aug. 12, 2022. One Cleveland restaurant received quite the surprise when two celebrities stopped to visit a Northeast Ohio cafe. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free...
Akron councilwoman wants towing fees waived for carjacking victims
An Akron councilwoman is taking action after an in-depth story by News 5 revealed serious concerns raised by carjacking victims who felt traumatized twice.
