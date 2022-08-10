ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

clevelandmagazine.com

How One Designer Turns Lake Erie Residencies Into East Coast Reposes

Coco Concepts' interior design owner Nicole Pier transforms Northeast Ohio homes into tranquil East Coast abodes using these four techniques. Nicole Pier hasn’t looked back since opening Coco Concepts interior design studio on Cleveland’s West Side in 2018. Her portfolio consists of more than 20 projects that blend texture with coastal coziness. “I’m really influenced by the water,” Pier says. “I want to feel like I’m on a vacation; in my home I want to feel relaxed and comfortable.” In this Lakewood home, the Zen is eminent. While dark wood and an airy atmosphere set the stage for the neutral palette, Pier honored the family’s love of nature by pairing textures. For example, the round, earthen clay-like side table, procured from Wild Iris Home in Avon, complements the stone hearth, while fluffy tassels soften straight lines within the space and bespeckled pillows add dimension to a cream gray couch.
CLEVELAND, OH
luxury-houses.net

Exceptional Lakefront Estate in Bay Village on Market for $5.9M

The Estate in Bay Village is a luxurious home where interior is tastefully done throughout to boast much of natural light now available for sale. This home located at 30708 Lake Rd, Bay Village, Ohio; offering 06 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 12,955 square feet of living spaces. Call Joann Musbach (Phone: 440 225-7506), Kristen A Eiermann (Phone: 440 935-0993) – Howard Hanna for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Bay Village.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
Farm and Dairy

Real estate, guns, antiques, collectibles, and misc.

Welcome to House #3 in the Historic Village of Zoar. This 4 bedroom, 1 bath was built in 1831. It is situated on a corner lot and a large summer kitchen/workshop. This home needs updated, (all updates will have to be done in accordance to the Historical ordinance of the village of Zoar). This home has a load of potential. if you are into history and love the heritage, you will not want to miss this auction.
ZOAR, OH
WKYC

O.A.R. helps Hollie Strano with forecast ahead of Cleveland show

CLEVELAND — O.A.R. is in Cleveland on Friday. But before the rock band full of Ohio State alumni takes over the Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, two of its members -- Jerry DePizzo and Benj Gershman -- stopped by 3News' GO! to chat with their friend, Austin Love, and provide meteorologist Hollie Strano with some help on her forecast.
CLEVELAND, OH
Farm and Dairy

Ranch home on 6 acres, and misc.

Marlboro Twp. – Marlington Schools – Stark County. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder. LOCATION: 13821 Ravenna Ave. NE, Hartville, OH 44632. Directions: From SR 224 & Rt. 44 take Ravenna Ave. south or north of SR 619 to auction. Watch for KIKO signs. Real estate...
HARTVILLE, OH
WKYC

Feast of the Assumption in Cleveland's Little Italy: What you need to know

CLEVELAND — One of Cleveland's greatest traditions is returning to Little Italy this weekend. The annual Feast of the Assumption festival is back, with four days of events beginning Friday in the historic neighborhood. The Feast has served as a fundraiser for Holy Rosary Catholic Church for more than 120 years, interrupted only by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio YMCA’s offers free memberships

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) The Ohio YMCA’s are partnering with the Governor’s office to offer free memberships for certified foster homes, approved kinship caregivers, and Bridges Participants. The program started August 1st and it gives them access to the YMCA for a full year at no costs to them. YMCA workers say this is a great […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
coolcleveland.com

The Feast Is Back in Little Italy for the 122nd Year

It’s that time again — time for one of the Cleveland’s favorite festival, the Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy, now in its 122nd year. Mayfield Road will be closed off for four days as restaurants take it outside to the street and the aroma of Italian food draws you in to eat way more than you probably intended. There’s also entertainment, a casino on the lower level of Holy Rosary Church, and inflatables and games (and more food) in the churchyard.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

'Loveable China' is ready to trade in shelter life for her forever home

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Do you believe in love at first sight? You will after meeting China, a "silver single" ready to mingle with a family to call her own. This Pitbull mix came into the Humane Society of Summit County, after a good Samaritan found her running along a highway. She was in rough shape at the time, battling some skin issues and malnutrition. But with great veterinary care, and lots of love from the staff, China is a far cry from the sad pup she was last fall.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH

