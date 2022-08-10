Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former JailTravel MavenWooster, OH
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
The Least Visited State Park in Ohio is also the most PeacefulTravel MavenHartville, OH
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Corn Festival, International Kite Fest, the Feast
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
Popular event at Lake Milton is back for another year
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) - Arts and Crafts at the Beach is back at Lake Milton. It all starts Saturday.
clevelandmagazine.com
How One Designer Turns Lake Erie Residencies Into East Coast Reposes
Coco Concepts' interior design owner Nicole Pier transforms Northeast Ohio homes into tranquil East Coast abodes using these four techniques. Nicole Pier hasn’t looked back since opening Coco Concepts interior design studio on Cleveland’s West Side in 2018. Her portfolio consists of more than 20 projects that blend texture with coastal coziness. “I’m really influenced by the water,” Pier says. “I want to feel like I’m on a vacation; in my home I want to feel relaxed and comfortable.” In this Lakewood home, the Zen is eminent. While dark wood and an airy atmosphere set the stage for the neutral palette, Pier honored the family’s love of nature by pairing textures. For example, the round, earthen clay-like side table, procured from Wild Iris Home in Avon, complements the stone hearth, while fluffy tassels soften straight lines within the space and bespeckled pillows add dimension to a cream gray couch.
New Valley eatery looking for workers
The owner of a new eatery in Poland is looking for a few good workers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Million Dollar Musician’s Retreat Hits The Market in Ohio
I guarantee you've never seen a house for sale quite like this before. The previous musician/artist owners of this one-of-a-kind home have just put it on the market for an asking price of $1 million. Located in 35 miles west of Cleveland in Oberlin, Ohio this 6,873 square foot home...
'In sickness and health': North Royalton couple reflects on a loving marriage tested by life's turmoils
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — "Sixty-five years and one day," Dave Fink says with a smile. That's how long Dave and his wife Pat have been married. You can plainly see their mutual affection in the way they look at each other, the way they hold one another. "We've had...
luxury-houses.net
Exceptional Lakefront Estate in Bay Village on Market for $5.9M
The Estate in Bay Village is a luxurious home where interior is tastefully done throughout to boast much of natural light now available for sale. This home located at 30708 Lake Rd, Bay Village, Ohio; offering 06 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 12,955 square feet of living spaces. Call Joann Musbach (Phone: 440 225-7506), Kristen A Eiermann (Phone: 440 935-0993) – Howard Hanna for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Bay Village.
Cleveland Scene
City Dogs Cleveland's Kennels Are Currently Over Capacity, Here Are More Than 100 Of Their Pups Available For Adoption
If you're looking for a four-legged friend to keep you company, now is the perfect time. City Dogs Cleveland (9203 Detroit Rd.) is currently above capacity with crates in offices and conference rooms and really could use your help. Adopt these dogs now!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beat the dog days of summer with some cool and creamy frozen custard: Best custard stands in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The hot, sultry dog days of summer are upon us, bringing a slight malaise -- and an overwhelming desire to chill with some great frozen custard. It’s the ultimate smooth-and-creamy frozen treat. The invention of frozen custard can be traced back to 1919 in Coney...
Farm and Dairy
Real estate, guns, antiques, collectibles, and misc.
Welcome to House #3 in the Historic Village of Zoar. This 4 bedroom, 1 bath was built in 1831. It is situated on a corner lot and a large summer kitchen/workshop. This home needs updated, (all updates will have to be done in accordance to the Historical ordinance of the village of Zoar). This home has a load of potential. if you are into history and love the heritage, you will not want to miss this auction.
O.A.R. helps Hollie Strano with forecast ahead of Cleveland show
CLEVELAND — O.A.R. is in Cleveland on Friday. But before the rock band full of Ohio State alumni takes over the Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, two of its members -- Jerry DePizzo and Benj Gershman -- stopped by 3News' GO! to chat with their friend, Austin Love, and provide meteorologist Hollie Strano with some help on her forecast.
Farm and Dairy
Ranch home on 6 acres, and misc.
Marlboro Twp. – Marlington Schools – Stark County. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder. LOCATION: 13821 Ravenna Ave. NE, Hartville, OH 44632. Directions: From SR 224 & Rt. 44 take Ravenna Ave. south or north of SR 619 to auction. Watch for KIKO signs. Real estate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Feast of the Assumption in Cleveland's Little Italy: What you need to know
CLEVELAND — One of Cleveland's greatest traditions is returning to Little Italy this weekend. The annual Feast of the Assumption festival is back, with four days of events beginning Friday in the historic neighborhood. The Feast has served as a fundraiser for Holy Rosary Catholic Church for more than 120 years, interrupted only by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Ohio YMCA’s offers free memberships
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) The Ohio YMCA’s are partnering with the Governor’s office to offer free memberships for certified foster homes, approved kinship caregivers, and Bridges Participants. The program started August 1st and it gives them access to the YMCA for a full year at no costs to them. YMCA workers say this is a great […]
coolcleveland.com
The Feast Is Back in Little Italy for the 122nd Year
It’s that time again — time for one of the Cleveland’s favorite festival, the Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy, now in its 122nd year. Mayfield Road will be closed off for four days as restaurants take it outside to the street and the aroma of Italian food draws you in to eat way more than you probably intended. There’s also entertainment, a casino on the lower level of Holy Rosary Church, and inflatables and games (and more food) in the churchyard.
Cleveland Scene
Livewire: The Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through the End of August
Known for frequently collaborating with a certain Steve Martin (the comedian is a legit banjo player), this Asheville-based bluegrass band has had a solid 20-year career that includes a Grammy win. The band performs at 8 tonight at the Kent Stage. Check the venue's website for ticket prices and more info.
2 NE Ohio eateries land on list of best Jewish delis in U.S.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A pair of delicatessens in Cuyahoga County have landed on a list of the best Jewish delis in the nation. The delis - Larder in Cleveland’s Hingetown neighborhood and Jack’s Deli in University Heights – were lauded by Tasting Table, a food-focused site.
WKYC
Two Cleveland delis named among best Jewish delis in the country
Two Cleveland eateries were recently named in a popular food website's list of the 20 best Jewish delis in America. 3News' Russ Mitchell reports.
WKYC
'Loveable China' is ready to trade in shelter life for her forever home
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Do you believe in love at first sight? You will after meeting China, a "silver single" ready to mingle with a family to call her own. This Pitbull mix came into the Humane Society of Summit County, after a good Samaritan found her running along a highway. She was in rough shape at the time, battling some skin issues and malnutrition. But with great veterinary care, and lots of love from the staff, China is a far cry from the sad pup she was last fall.
City of Bedford files suit against University Hospitals
It seemed like the permanent closure of UH’s Bedford Medical Center was a done deal, but the city of Bedford isn’t going down without a fight.
Comments / 0