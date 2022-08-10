Read full article on original website
IGN
Nintendo Switch Sports Code: How to Unlock Mii Characters
Nintendo Switch Sports too easy for you? Learn how to use a secret code to unlock familiar Mii characters whose difficulty surpasses even the powerhouse CPU. In this video we show you the correct combination of menu and code that unlock these challenging characters, including Matt! This new feature was added in the Nintendo Switch Sports 1.2.0 update.
Ars Technica
28 years later, Super Punch-Out!!’s 2-player mode has been discovered
While Punch-Out!! has been one of Nintendo's most beloved "fighting" series since its 1984 debut in arcades, it has rarely featured something common in the genre: a two-player mode. On Monday, however, that changed. The resulting discovery has been hiding in plain sight on the series' Super Nintendo edition for...
PlayStation 5 Is Finally Getting An App Owners Have Wanted Since Launch
Sony keeps on rolling out updates for the PlayStation 5. In the past few weeks alone, they’ve added support for 1440p HDMI video output, and you can now organise your library in gamelists. There’s also the addition of auto low latency mode control adjustments and a new variable refresh rate feature. Features galore, but it doesn’t stop there. PS5 owners will soon get their hands on a highly-anticipated app.
dotesports.com
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 devs give first look at Farm 18 map
Call of Duty‘s next game, Modern Warfare II, is about two and a half months away, but the developers are already showing off maps. In a new video on social media, Activision introduced a new map coming to MW2: Farm 18. Geoffrey Smith, the director of multiplayer design at Infinity Ward, said the developers took elements from the Modern Warfare map Shoot House and implemented them into Farm 18.
Grand Theft Auto 6 DLC roadmap potentially leaked
ROCKSTAR announced in February that it was working on the next game in the Grand Theft Auto series though few official announcements have been made beyond that. Still, fans have been eager to get their hands on a new GTA game, as the last new release GTA 5 first came out in 2013.
IGN
Cross Progression
This page includes information on MultiVersus cross-platform progression. It covers how it works in the game, how to activate it, the benefits of using it, as well as (unfortunate, but understandable) things that don't carry over. For more MultiVersus goodness, be sure to check out our entire roster of character...
IGN
God of War Ragnarok: Everything We Know About the God of War Sequel
God of War Ragnarok, Sony's follow-up to our pick for the all-time best PS4 game, is one of the most anticipated games in recent memory. As such, we understand the insatiable appetite for new information, especially as we move within three months of its release. For those eager to stay...
IGN
THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2022: Outcast 2, Jagged Alliance 3, and More!
On August 12, THQ Nordic is hosting its second annual digital showcase event. Tune in to IGN to see previews of brand new games, announcements, and first looks. Catch the livestream at 12pm PT / 3pm ET for updates on games like Outcast 2 – A New Beginning and Jagged Alliance 3, and more!
IGN
Genshin Impact Lost Riches 3.0
Genshin Impact Lost Riches 3.0 brings the lucrative treasure hunt back for Sumeru! This Genshin Impact guide covers everything you need to know about Lost Riches 3.0, including how to start it and how to get the green Seelie pet. The Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream briefly introduced Lost Riches, but...
IGN
Gigabyte Aorus FO48U Review
The age of OLED has arrived for gaming monitors, and Gigabyte wasn’t about to be left out in the cold. The Gigabyte Aorus FO48U is a gargantuan 48-inch gaming monitor with a color-rich 4K panel, 120Hz refresh rate, and a set of features that put it much closer to an actual actual computer monitor instead of a repurposed TV. At $999 and frequently on sale for less, does it have what it takes to beat out the competition?
IGN
FFXIV 6.2 Release Date and Details
Patch 6.2 - Buried Memory is launching on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022. For a full breakdown of all the content available in Patch 6.2, Square Enix hosted a Live Letter live stream on August 12th, 2022 available to view here. FFXIV 6.2 New Quests. Buried Memory. Little is known as...
IGN
Noblestead
Noblestead is the fourth campus you'll visit during the main campaign of Two Point Campus. Here you are tasked with preserving the traditions of knighthood and defending your campus from the local competition. This Noblestead walkthrough will detail a campus overview, tips for completing all One Star, Two Star, and Three Star objectives, as well as all the rewards that are available on offer.
IGN
Omen Cleaver
Heavy-bladed curved sword of colossal size awarded to Omen as a tool of war. This weapon is made to take advantage of brute strength. The pattern etched upon the blade is the remnant of a deteriorating malediction. Indeed, when bestowing a weapon, preparations must be made for taking it away.
IGN
All Genshin Impact Codes August 2022
This is a complete list of all Genshin Impact codes that miHoYo has released, both currently active and inactive. Genshin Impact codes are typically handed out during a stream or special event, and can be redeemed for rewards and goodies like Primogems and EXP books. This page includes the just released Genshin 3.0 codes.
IGN
Nintendo Switch Won't Be Getting a Price Increase 'At This Point' Despite Higher Costs
Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has stated that the Nintendo Switch will not be getting a price increase "at this point," despite the higher costs to produce the hardware, as the company wishes to "avoid pricing people out." Speaking to Nikkei Asia, Furukawa said Nintendo has no plans to adjust the...
IGN
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 10 Challenges Guide
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 weekly quest for week 10 have released and the players are getting into it. Fortnite weekly challenges are a great way to gather some XP, this XP is then used towards progressing tiers in the Battle Pass. The further you progress in the battle pass, the rewards and skins get even better. This weeks challenges aren't particularly difficult, and players will be able to solve them with ease. Lets check out Fortnite Season 3 Week 10 Quests below:
IGN
Fortnite Finally Announces Long-Rumored Dragon Ball Collaboration
Rejoice Dragon Ball fans, as your favorite characters are about to make their way to Epic Games' popular Battle Royale title, Fortnite. In a recent tweet, the long-rumored collaboration has been finally announced with a photo of a golden dragon with the caption "Speak. Name your wish.", which seems to confirm that the entity in the image is Shenron from the iconic franchise.
NME
Xbox has announced its games line-up for Gamescom 2022
Xbox has announced its plans for Gamescom 2022, including its game line-up. Xbox will have five first-party titles available to play at its booth this year: Age Of Empires 4, Grounded, Microsoft Flight Sim, Pentiment, and Sea Of Thieves. There will also be nine third-party titles available at the booth, including A Plague Tale: Requiem, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Gunfire Reborn, Inkulinati, Last Case of Benedict Fox, Lies Of P, Lightyear Frontier, Planet Of Lana, and You Suck At Parking.
Polygon
$30 will get you Resident Evil 0 through 7 in new Humble Bundle
Humble’s latest bundle is probably the cheapest way to experience the Resident Evil saga. Just $30 gets you 11 games redeemable on Steam — and a coupon for Resident Evil Village — plus a chance to donate to a good cause. Capcom and Humble’s Resident Evil Decades of Horror game bundle is now live and includes some of the survival horror series’ best (and Resident Evil 6).
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Reveals New Games for August 2022
Sony has today revealed the latest slate of games that will become available for PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers later in August. In addition to continuing to make a handful of new titles free on a monthly basis, Sony is continuing to add new games to PS Plus Extra and Premium as a way of making each tier that much more enticing. And while this month's PS Plus slate is notably lacking in retro games, the lineup as a whole is fairly strong.
