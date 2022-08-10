ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

ClutchPoints

Packers star Aaron Rodgers must hope Brian Gutekunst is right about David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins

The Green Bay Packers could be forced to start the season without a pair of key players, both of whom have been sidelined by injury throughout training camp. Offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins have both missed all 12 of Green Bay’s training camp practices, and GM Brian Gutekunst has not put a timetable […] The post Packers star Aaron Rodgers must hope Brian Gutekunst is right about David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com

Green Bay Packers can pass Chicago Bears for a very historic record

While it might not seem like it, the Chicago Bears are the winningest team in the NFL. Part of that is because they were in the NFL from the beginning and got a massive head start over most teams but the Bears were one of the most successful teams. Especially in the pre-Super Bowl era.
