Cheddar News

Tesla's China Business in Focus as Tensions Increase Between Beijing and Washington

Electric vehicle giant Tesla saw a drop in sales of China-made vehicles in July, largely due to a production disruption from the company's ongoing upgrades to its Shanghai factory. The lower figures from the China Passenger Car Association come after Tesla struck new long-term deals last week with two China-based suppliers of battery-materials; however, as geopolitical tensions escalate between the U.S. and China, the future for Tesla and U.S. manufacturing in China is becoming increasingly uncertain. Lewis Black, CEO of Almonty Industries, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
FOXBusiness

Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon

Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
International Business Times

Singapore Trims 2022 Growth Forecast On Strong Global Headwinds

Singapore on Thursday narrowed its economic growth forecast this year after the economy contracted in the second quarter compared to the previous three months due to rising inflation and tighter monetary policies, the government said. Moves by central banks worldwide to tighten borrowing costs in order to deal with rocketing...
biztoc.com

Mexico's July inflation at highest level since 2000

MEXICO CITY - Mexican annual inflation reached its highest level in nearly 22 years in July, official data showed Tuesday, rising faster than expected and fueling expectations that the central bank will raise the country's benchmark interest later this week. Inflation rose to 8.15% in the year through July from...
The Associated Press

US wholesale inflation fell in July for 1st time in 2 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices at the wholesale level fell from June to July, the first month-to-month drop in more than two years and a sign that some of the U.S. economy’s inflationary pressures cooled last month. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — declined 0.5% in July. It was the first monthly drop since April 2020 and was down from a sharp 1% increase from May to June. The easing of wholesale inflation suggests that consumers could get some relief from relentless inflation in the coming months. The wholesale report follows government data Wednesday that showed that consumer inflation was unchanged from June to July — the first flat figure after 25 straight months of increases. Yet economists caution that it’s still too early to say that inflation is headed steadily lower.
Agriculture Online

After reaching ‘peak cotton,’ a declining role for China

Rising costs and increasing competition will, in coming years, reduce the dominance that China has enjoyed in the cotton industry since joining the WTO in 2001, said an Agriculture Department report. China is the world’s largest cotton grower, importer and consumer at present, but other Asian countries are growing in importance as importers.
Reuters

Inflation a growing concern for Germans, poll shows

BERLIN, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Forty percent of Germans - more than ever before - expect to be worse off in a year's time, an opinion poll published on Friday showed, highlighting households' concerns about high inflation in Europe's largest economy.
freightwaves.com

Hapag-Lloyd CEO: US consumer still ‘holding up,’ demand not collapsing

The container shipping outlook from Hapag-Lloyd, the world’s fifth-largest liner company: Demand is moderating, spot freight rates should keep ticking lower, and congestion — currently very high — should abate. But demand is not collapsing. Congestion in some regions, such as the U.S. East Coast, is more stubborn than in others. And higher contract rates will offset spot rate declines, leading to near-record second-half profits.
