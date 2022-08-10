Read full article on original website
China posts record $101 billion trade surplus but export boom could fade
China's export sector delivered robust growth in July, providing much-need support for the world's second largest economy that is almost certain to miss its GDP target this year.
Indian companies swapping dollar for Asian currencies to buy Russian coal
NEW DELHI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Indian companies are using Asian currencies more often to pay for Russian coal imports, according to customs documents and industry sources, avoiding the U.S. dollar and cutting the risk of breaching Western sanctions against Moscow.
Take Five: Retailer round-up, UK economy woes and Europe's power problems
Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. retailers' earnings will give a glimpse into how consumers are dealing with sky-high inflation, and a raft of data offer a check-up on the health of the UK economy.
Tesla's China Business in Focus as Tensions Increase Between Beijing and Washington
Electric vehicle giant Tesla saw a drop in sales of China-made vehicles in July, largely due to a production disruption from the company's ongoing upgrades to its Shanghai factory. The lower figures from the China Passenger Car Association come after Tesla struck new long-term deals last week with two China-based suppliers of battery-materials; however, as geopolitical tensions escalate between the U.S. and China, the future for Tesla and U.S. manufacturing in China is becoming increasingly uncertain. Lewis Black, CEO of Almonty Industries, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Malaysia's economy jumps in Q2 but slower growth expected
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia's second-quarter economic output grew 8.9% from a year earlier, boosted by an expansion in domestic demand and resilient exports, Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said on Friday.
FOXBusiness
Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon
Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
‘The economy is deteriorating’: German finance minister paints dark picture of country’s increasingly fragile outlook
Christian Lindner, Germany’s minister of finance, says the country’s economy is in a “fragile” state. The Ukraine war has supercharged energy costs around the world, sending inflation soaring in virtually every major economy. But a specific convergence of crises this summer means Germany might be on...
Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was great news for China’s chip sector as investors welcome the prospect of a chip war boom
A worker controls an LED epitaxy chip production line at a semiconductor workshop in Nanchang, China, on January 26, 2022. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent Taiwan visit inflamed U.S.-China tensions and incensed Beijing, yet did little to deter investors from plowing money into China’s semiconductor companies. On...
India's July inflation eases to 6.71% as some commodity prices fall
NEW DELHI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - India's consumer inflation dipped to 6.71% in July, easing for the third month in a row, helped by a slower increase in food and fuel prices and adding to expectations that the central bank may rein in the pace of its policy rate hikes next month.
Stock Market Today - 8/11: Stocks End Mixed As Cooling Inflation Slows Fed Rate Bets
U.S. stocks ended mixed after giving up early gains as investors digested fresh inflation data. The S&P 500 fell 2.90, or 0.01%, to 4,207.34. The Dow Industrials ended up 27.62, or 0.01%, at 33,337.13. The Nasdaq composite fell 74. 89, or 0.6%, to 12,779.91. Updated at 12:20 pm EST. U.S....
UK factory growth hits two year-low; oil drops; German retail sales in record fall – as it happened
British manufacturers suffer first drop in output in over two years in July, while retail sales in Germany slumped over 8% as inflation hit consumers
International Business Times
Singapore Trims 2022 Growth Forecast On Strong Global Headwinds
Singapore on Thursday narrowed its economic growth forecast this year after the economy contracted in the second quarter compared to the previous three months due to rising inflation and tighter monetary policies, the government said. Moves by central banks worldwide to tighten borrowing costs in order to deal with rocketing...
biztoc.com
Mexico's July inflation at highest level since 2000
MEXICO CITY - Mexican annual inflation reached its highest level in nearly 22 years in July, official data showed Tuesday, rising faster than expected and fueling expectations that the central bank will raise the country's benchmark interest later this week. Inflation rose to 8.15% in the year through July from...
China's SMIC posts quarterly revenue surge but warns of some panic in chip sector
SHANGHAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chinese chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) (0981.HK) on Friday reported a 42% jump in second-quarter revenue but also said the sector was facing some "panic and uncertainty".
US wholesale inflation fell in July for 1st time in 2 years
WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices at the wholesale level fell from June to July, the first month-to-month drop in more than two years and a sign that some of the U.S. economy’s inflationary pressures cooled last month. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — declined 0.5% in July. It was the first monthly drop since April 2020 and was down from a sharp 1% increase from May to June. The easing of wholesale inflation suggests that consumers could get some relief from relentless inflation in the coming months. The wholesale report follows government data Wednesday that showed that consumer inflation was unchanged from June to July — the first flat figure after 25 straight months of increases. Yet economists caution that it’s still too early to say that inflation is headed steadily lower.
Indonesia central bank: rate hike not first choice at this juncture
JAKARTA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - An interest rate hike will not be Bank Indonesia's first choice at this juncture, the central bank's deputy governor told the Reuters Global Markets Forum on Friday, even as the country's headline inflation rate rose to a 7-year high.
Good inflation news: Online shopping prices are suddenly falling fast
The world of online shopping was long immune to inflation until Covid-19 turned everything upside down.
Agriculture Online
After reaching ‘peak cotton,’ a declining role for China
Rising costs and increasing competition will, in coming years, reduce the dominance that China has enjoyed in the cotton industry since joining the WTO in 2001, said an Agriculture Department report. China is the world’s largest cotton grower, importer and consumer at present, but other Asian countries are growing in importance as importers.
Inflation a growing concern for Germans, poll shows
BERLIN, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Forty percent of Germans - more than ever before - expect to be worse off in a year's time, an opinion poll published on Friday showed, highlighting households' concerns about high inflation in Europe's largest economy.
freightwaves.com
Hapag-Lloyd CEO: US consumer still ‘holding up,’ demand not collapsing
The container shipping outlook from Hapag-Lloyd, the world’s fifth-largest liner company: Demand is moderating, spot freight rates should keep ticking lower, and congestion — currently very high — should abate. But demand is not collapsing. Congestion in some regions, such as the U.S. East Coast, is more stubborn than in others. And higher contract rates will offset spot rate declines, leading to near-record second-half profits.
