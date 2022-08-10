Water levels at Woodhead Reservoir in north Derbyshire have fallen as the UK heatwave continues.This clip shows the reservoir on Thursday, 11 August, as nearby temperatures hit 29C.The Met Office issued an amber warning for extreme heat from Thursday to Sunday, 14 August.Meterologists predicted the heat to build throughout the week thanks to an influence of high pressure.The heatwave is not expected to be as extreme as July’s, when temperatures rose to over 40C in parts of the UK.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Emergency services tackle wildfires in France as thousands evacuatedExperiment shows why heavy rain after a drought could lead to floodingUS Inflation rate dips to 8.5 per cent in the past year, down from 40-year high

