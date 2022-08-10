ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Independent

‘Wet bulb’ warning as ‘dangerous and record-breaking heat’ to hit millions in US this week

Over 30 million people are under heat advisories or warnings as extremely high temperatures continue their spread over the southern and central US this week. The National Weather Service says that heat this week will be “well-above normal”, with the potential to break local records. Temperatures around 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) are possible near Dallas, Texas on Monday — with highs above 100F (38C) stretching all the way north into Montana.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios

Earth sees a top 3 hottest July, marked by deadly heat, flash floods

Unparalleled heat waves, drought, wildfires and deadly deluges made this July one of the three hottest on record worldwide, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service. Why it matters: The report is the first indication of where July stands in the annals of modern climate records, and it shows that the influence of human-caused global warming is having a profound impact on summer temperatures.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘Lethally hot’: Warning UK heatwave will bring deaths, droughts and wildfires

Britain is set to reach “lethally hot” temperatures this week as another heatwave threatens deaths, droughts and wildfires. The Met Office has issued an amber extreme heat warning in place for four days starting from Thursday as temperatures are expected to climb as high as 36C in parts of England. The UK Health and Security Agency has also issued a Level Three heat health alert as experts warn people with underlying health conditions will have “no respite” from the suffocating heat. Temperatures climbing steadily over the coming days, with the mercury likely to reach at least 33c for four...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Drought expected to be declared amid heatwave with UK hotter than Caribbean

A drought is set to be declared for some parts of England on Friday, with temperatures to hit 35C making the country hotter than parts of the Caribbean.Britons have been warned of the health impacts of extreme heat and the risk of wildfires amid a heatwave blasting the nation.The National Drought Group, made up of Government and agency officials, water companies and other groups such as the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), is set to meet on Friday to discuss the prolonged dry weather.There are expectations drought could be declared for the most affected areas of England in the south and...
ENVIRONMENT
sciencealert.com

Human Bodies Keep Turning Up in Lake Mead, as Severe Drought Dries Reservoir

A third set of human remains were found in Nevada's Lake Mead on 25 July as water levels have receded to historic lows during a drought fueled by climate change. The remains were spotted by a witness at Swim Beach on Lake Mead during the afternoon of 25 July, the National Park Service announced. Investigators retrieved the remains, the park service said.
NEVADA STATE
The Weather Channel

While Heat Rages On, Dream Of Very Real August Snow

You may think of it as the "dog days," but some parts of the U.S. have seen snow in August. This mainly has happened in the mountain West and Alaska. But some lower elevations in the West have had a blanket of August snow. August is known more for its...
ALASKA STATE
AccuWeather

Extreme heat, drought brings river low enough for people to walk across

The effects of the stifling heat wave in July and hardly any rainfall are starting to show in one nation's longest river, which is all but dried up in some spots. France is one of the European countries fresh off a brutal heat wave that left hundreds dead across the continent in July. However, people weren't the only ones to suffer, as crucial waterways have dried up rapidly this summer.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Farmers’ heatwave fears as drought ‘approaching worst ever seen’

Farmers have shared their fears as the sweltering hot and dry conditions pile further pressure on crops and harvests.A Met Office amber warning for extreme heat came into force on Thursday, with temperatures expected to climb towards the mid-30s in parts of the UK.Weather forecasters said much of England and Wales will undergo a heatwave lasting until Sunday, drying up the already parched earth.It follows the driest July since 1935 and although the temperatures are forecast to recede next week there is still no sign of rain on the way for many areas.David Barton, a Gloucestershire-based farmer, said his...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Temperatures forecast to soar up to 30C in some parts of Ireland

People across the island of Ireland are bracing themselves for a weekend of high heat, with temperatures set to reach up to 30C in the coming days.Met Eireann has extended its yellow weather warning from Leinster and Munster to all 26 counties. It is set to come into effect on Friday at noon and remain in place until Sunday at 6am.Forecasters said it will be “very warm or hot” on Friday and Saturday, with temperatures of 27-29C.⚠️UPDATE: Status Yellow - High Temperature warning for Ireland ⚠️• Heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population• High Solar UV index•...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Heatwave: Water levels fall at Woodhead Reservoir as hot weather continues

Water levels at Woodhead Reservoir in north Derbyshire have fallen as the UK heatwave continues.This clip shows the reservoir on Thursday, 11 August, as nearby temperatures hit 29C.The Met Office issued an amber warning for extreme heat from Thursday to Sunday, 14 August.Meterologists predicted the heat to build throughout the week thanks to an influence of high pressure.The heatwave is not expected to be as extreme as July’s, when temperatures rose to over 40C in parts of the UK.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Emergency services tackle wildfires in France as thousands evacuatedExperiment shows why heavy rain after a drought could lead to floodingUS Inflation rate dips to 8.5 per cent in the past year, down from 40-year high
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Europe drought could be ‘worst’ in 500 years

Europe could be experiencing its worst drought in 500 years, a leading scientist has warned.Andrea Toreti, a senior researcher at the European Drought Observatory, said this year’s dry conditions will worsen and will most likely eclipse the unprecedented drought of 2018.There is “very high risk” that the current lack of rainfall in western and central Europe will continue for the next three months, he said.The warning came as the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre predicted that the drought could end up affecting 47 per cent of the continent.As a result of scorching temperatures, water levels have plummeted across Europe,...
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

Europe faces heat wave, raging wildfires and dire drought

This is the summer that climate change impacts are becoming overwhelmingly obvious and costly across much of Europe. The big picture: Western Europe's fourth region-wide, fierce heat wave of the summer is well underway. It's pushing temperatures into the triple digits Fahrenheit in Portugal, Spain, and France, and close to...
ENVIRONMENT
