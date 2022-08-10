Read full article on original website
Rick Perry shuts down Biden's electric vehicle push, says it will spike electricity costs for Americans
Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry warned the Biden administration's push for electric vehicles will drive up costs for Americans who can't afford high electricity bills. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, Perry argued the U.S. needs fossil fuels to support the power grid. RICK PERRY: And driving the cost of electricity...
Joe Manchin’s Price for Supporting the Climate Change Bill: A Natural Gas Pipeline in His Home State
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with Mountain State Spotlight. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. From his Summers County, West Virginia, farmhouse, Mark Jarrell can see the Greenbrier River and, beyond it, the...
Conceding to Manchin, U.S. climate bill exempts most oil industry from methane fees
Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate climate bill’s fee on oil and gas industry methane emissions will cover less than half the sector’s releases of the powerful greenhouse gas, thanks to concessions made to win over party holdout Joe Manchin, according to a review of the legislation and interviews with lawmakers that negotiated it.
'We're back, baby': New bill boosts US climate credibility
WASHINGTON (AP) — After a moment when hopes dimmed that the United States could become an international leader on climate change, legislation that Congress is poised to approve could rejuvenate the country’s reputation and bolster its efforts to push other nations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions more quickly. The head-snapping turn of events, which has generated a joyful case of whiplash among Democrats and environmentalists, is a reminder of how domestic politics is intertwined with worldwide diplomacy. Advocates feared that last month’s breakdown in negotiations in Congress had undermined efforts to limit the catastrophic effects of global warming. Now they’re energized by the opportunity to tout an unprecedented U.S. success. “This says, ‘We’re back, baby,’” said Jennifer Turner, who works on international climate issues as director of the Woodrow Wilson Center’s China Environment Forum in Washington.
U.S. Senate passes $430 billion climate change, tax, drug pricing bill; sends to House
WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Sunday passed landmark legislation sought by President Joe Biden that Democratic backers say will bring a major reduction in carbon emissions that cause climate change, lower drug prices for the elderly and make corporations and the wealthy pay more taxes.
‘Come On, Bernie!’ Why Democrats Left Child Tax Credit Out Of The Inflation Reduction Act
The only hope for restoring the child benefit appears to be bipartisan negotiations with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah).
Historic climate bill faces state schism on clean energy
The sweeping package that passed the Senate yesterday is raising several critical energy questions for the nation's climate future: Where would new wind turbines and solar panels go? And would a surge in renewable energy bridge a sharp red-state, blue-state political divide that has defined the climate issue for the past decade?
Senate passes historic climate bill
It’s Tuesday, August 9, and the Senate has approved a major climate and energy package. After more than a year of negotiations, Senate Democrats on Sunday passed far-reaching legislation to slash the U.S.’s cumulative greenhouse gas emissions roughly 40 percent below 2005 levels by the end of the decade.
In the Heart of Coal Country, U.S. Climate Bill Could Push up Green Shoots
(Reuters) - In West Virginia, a solar field could soon rise atop an abandoned coal mine, and factories will soon be churning out batteries and electric school buses. The ambitious U.S. climate bill could push up more of these green shoots, but analysts say King Coal will retain outsized clout in the state.
Analysis: Democrats score big wins on climate, drugs with $430 billion U.S. Senate bill
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats scored a major policy victory when the U.S. Senate passed a $430 billion climate change, healthcare and tax bill that will help reduce the carbon emissions that drive climate change while also cutting drug costs for the elderly.
U.S. Senate passes major health, tax and climate bill in boost for Democrats
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate, along party lines, passed a sweeping energy, health care, climate and tax package Sunday afternoon, following an overnight marathon of votes that resulted in just a handful of notable changes to the legislation. The 755-page bill was passed after Vice President Kamala Harris broke a 50-50 tie in the evenly […] The post U.S. Senate passes major health, tax and climate bill in boost for Democrats appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Judge scuttles fossil fuel leasing plan
It’s Wednesday, August 10, and fossil fuel production in Wyoming and Montana has hit another roadblock. A federal judge scuttled plans to expand fossil fuel extraction in the Powder River Basin of Montana and Wyoming last week, saying that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, or BLM, had failed to consider how new oil, gas, and coal development might threaten public health and the environment.
Can Biden’s climate bill undo the fossil fuel industry’s decades of harm?
The scientists’ warning to the US president on climate crisis was stark: the world’s countries were conducting a vast, dangerous experiment through their enormous release of planet-heating emissions, which threaten to be “deleterious from the point of view of human beings”. Some sort of remedial action was needed, they urged.
Analysis - U.S. Senate Democrats' bill will make mark on climate, healthcare costs
WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The $430 billion climate change, healthcare and tax bill the U.S. Senate began debating on Saturday night could deliver a major win for Democrats and could help reduce the carbon emissions that drive climate change while also cutting costs for the elderly.
Surprise Deal Would Be Most Ambitious Climate Action Undertaken By U.S.
WASHINGTON — The $369 billion climate and tax package forged in a surprise deal by Senate Democrats on Wednesday would be the most ambitious action ever taken by the United States to try to stop the planet from catastrophically overheating.
Inflation Reduction Act may have little impact on inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — With inflation raging near its highest level in four decades, Congress is poised to approve President Joe Biden’s signature Inflation Reduction Act. Its title raises a tantalizing question: Will the measure actually tame the price spikes that have inflicted hardships on American households? Economic analyses of the proposal suggest that the answer is likely no — not anytime soon, anyway. The legislation, which is headed for final approval Friday in the House and will then be signed into law, won’t directly address some of the main drivers of surging prices — from gas and food to rents and restaurant meals. Still, the bill could save money for some Americans by lessening the cost of prescription drugs for the elderly, extending health insurance subsidies and reducing energy prices. It would also modestly cut the government’s budget deficit, which might slightly lower inflation by the end of this decade.
