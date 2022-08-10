Read full article on original website
Robert Koenig
2d ago
The Chamber and the folks handing out building permits to rich out of state developers like flyers on the Vegas strip will tell you that's just a cost of progress (progressive).
Reply
2
Related
Disabled veteran in Colorado now homeless after being evicted
A disabled Air Force Veteran in Fremont County finds himself in the middle of a lawsuit, after an investment company bought his property without him knowing when he failed to pay his property taxes.
Fugitive captured in Ohio after a 9-month search
Authorities have captured a Wisconsin fugitive in Ohio after a nine-month search. The U.S. Marshals Service said a task force of marshals and police found Robert Johnson Jr. at a residence in Toledo on Wednesday. Johnson fled in a vehicle but crashed it as police gave chase and was apprehended. The marshal’s service said Johnson […]
Hate In Montana? These Past Crimes Are Brutal Beyond Words.
We have heard it more than once: "Bring back the old Bozeman." And I totally get it! People want the housing market to go back to affordable, they don't want the "crazy Californians" taking over the town, and they want the sweet town they used to have. Unfortunately, those hopes and dreams may be a thing of the past, but we've also seen huge improvement throughout the years.
Alleged Montana Serial Killer Person Of Interest In Breaking Case
Trigger Warning: This article may contain material that is sensitive to some readers. There is currently a man in the Montana State Prison who is serving a 75-year sentence. That man's name is Floyd Todd Tapson. Tapson received this 75-year sentence after he was convicted of the rape and attempted murder of a Montana woman. The 22-year-old woman was diagnosed with an intellectual disability, and Tapson took full advantage of her.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBCMontana
Belgrade woman gets prison time for failure to pay payroll taxes
MISSOULA, Mont. — The co-owner of H & H Earthworks, Inc., in Belgrade was sentenced Wednesday to 30 months in prison plus three years of supervised release for not paying the IRS more than $2.8 million in employer and employee taxes, using the money on personal expenses. Melissa Lynne...
iheart.com
Troopers Find Marijuana In Nebraska I-80 Traffic Stop
Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrest two people after finding more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Wednesday afternoon, a trooper saw a Nissan Maxima fail to signal on I-80 near Giltner. During the traffic stop, a Patrol K-9 swung into action, detecting the presence...
Gallatin County 911 trains new dispatchers and seeks more applicants
“You don’t see us. You call, you don’t see us, you hear us,” Nicole Buescher said, “If I can be that positive voice, that friendly voice through the phone that gives me a lot of gratitude.”
Thieves Return Stolen Montana Property After Twenty Years With an Epic Apology
Two mischievous middle aged men finally mustered up the courage to right a wrong they committed over twenty years ago with a hilarious apology. We were all young once making some less than smart decisions. I look back and I want to laugh and cry. I'm just lucky I made it out alive or not in prison. I do have some regrets, however. I've definitely had a few drinks and in my "less than sober" state, have shared in vandalism. (Here is where I apologize to the hotel in Bozeman for smashing their landscaping lights on Y2K because I was hammered and I thought the world was ending).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Homelessness task force meets in Bozeman to discuss solutions
Changing a legacy, that's what Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown wants to see happen as the City, County and other community leaders take on the increasing homelessness in the Valley.
ncwlife.com
Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question
“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
cwbradio.com
Unusual Montana Crash Kills Wisconsin Man
(Terry Bell, WRN) A Wisconsin man is dead after an unusual crash in Montana last weekend. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, who’s name had not been released as of Tuesday night, hit a bear with his motorcycle Sunday morning. State troopers say he wasn’t wearing a helmet, and died instantly.
Montana’s new election system on track to go live in January
Tests for Montana’s new elections system, ElectMT, went smoothly during the primary election in June, and it will be ready to go live in January, according to Elections and Voter Services Manager Stuart Fuller. Fuller offered that assessment at a meeting Thursday in Helena, and the Commissioner of Political Practices said it’s good news for […] The post Montana’s new election system on track to go live in January appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Gallatin County Food Bank seeing an increase in need
Gallatin Valley Food Bank is working extra hard to make sure every household is getting the proper food supplies they need.
Heartbreaking, Tragic End to a Family Fishing Vacation in Montana
Very few details have been shared so far about how it might have happened. Perhaps that is because no one was close enough to see what transpired. Or it occurred so quickly that there was no time to react. And it could be a secret that a powerful Montana river may keep.
Montana Dem Tranel Hit for Defending Child Rapist, Enviro Record
Monica Tranel is the Democrat candidate for Congress in Montana's Western Congressional District. She's taking heat for her radical environmental record, and for defending a convicted child rapist. Chris Shipp is a former Montana GOP Executive Director who was the Montana state campaign chair for President Trump's 2016 campaign. He...
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
Montana Lawmakers Ask for Special Session to Return $1 Billion
We spoke to State representative Bill Mercer from House District 46 in Billings on Thursday about a request by four Republican legislative leaders appealing for a special session of the legislature in order to return over $1 billion in overpaid taxes directly to Montanans. Mercer explained the purpose of the...
As Many Montanans Are Struggling To Get By, Now This. Seriously?
Let's be honest, the last couple of years have been really tough for a whole lot of Montanans. First, there was the pandemic, then there were all of the post-pandemic issues like businesses having a really hard time finding folks to work. Of course, that's not all. Housing costs have...
wearegreenbay.com
Search extends to northern Wisconsin for missing woman with dementia
EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) are continuing the search for a 77-year-old Alger County woman with dementia who was reported missing last week. Linda Golden was last seen late at night on Wednesday, August 3 in Eben Junction. She stands 5’7″ with brown hair. MSP says that they have extended the search to Northern Wisconsin.
Piece of Prime Bozeman Real Estate Finally Sees Action
If you have a good business idea that resonates with the people of Bozeman, you can make a lot of money. We recently published a photo gallery of empty spaces and buildings in the Bozeman area, but we missed a few spots. Not only are these two spots close together, they are also prime storefronts for future businesses.
XL Country 100.7
Bozeman, MT
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT
XL Country 100.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2