Daily Deals: 65" LG C1 4K OLED TV for Under $1500, NVIDIA Shield Pro for $169, $600 Off Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Smartphone

Check out the new hot daily deals for today, which includes a 65" LG OLED TV for less than what we saw on Amazon Prime Day, the powerful NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro for the lowest price ever, the newest generation Apple Watch Series 7 for under $300, and a whopping $600 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphone with only 1 month of service required to take advantage of the deal. These bargains and more below.
Daily Deals: Select Nintendo Switch Games Down to $39.99 Today

Today, Nintendo gamers can save on some of the best Switch games around, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. And, you should check out the deals on the hottest Arcade1Up cabinets, including Street Fighter, X-Men, and The Simpsons. Plus, check out the powerful NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro for the lowest price ever, the newest generation Apple Watch Series 7 for under $300, and a whopping $600 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphone with only 1 month of service required to take advantage of the deal. These bargains and more below.
Gigabyte Aorus FO48U Review

The age of OLED has arrived for gaming monitors, and Gigabyte wasn’t about to be left out in the cold. The Gigabyte Aorus FO48U is a gargantuan 48-inch gaming monitor with a color-rich 4K panel, 120Hz refresh rate, and a set of features that put it much closer to an actual actual computer monitor instead of a repurposed TV. At $999 and frequently on sale for less, does it have what it takes to beat out the competition?
