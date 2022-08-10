Today, Nintendo gamers can save on some of the best Switch games around, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. And, you should check out the deals on the hottest Arcade1Up cabinets, including Street Fighter, X-Men, and The Simpsons. Plus, check out the powerful NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro for the lowest price ever, the newest generation Apple Watch Series 7 for under $300, and a whopping $600 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphone with only 1 month of service required to take advantage of the deal. These bargains and more below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 HOURS AGO