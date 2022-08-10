Read full article on original website
Congress is about to pass a historic climate bill. So why are oil companies pleased?
“We’re pleased,” ExxonMobil’s CEO, Darren Woods, said on an earnings call last month, speaking about the Inflation Reduction Act. He called the bill, now making its way through the US Congress, “clear and consistent”. After it passed the Senate Sunday evening, Shell USA said it was “a step toward increased energy security and #netzero”. The world is currently on track to produce double the amount of coal, oil and gas in 2030 than is consistent with capping warming at 1.5C. To state the obvious: climate policy should strike fear into the hearts of fossil fuel executives, not delight them. So what have some of the world’s worst polluters found to like about a historic piece of climate legislation?
Progressive Democratic Senators say they will vote against amendments to Inflation Reduction Act
Progressive Senators said they will vote against any amendments to Democrats’ proposed climate and health care legislation ahead of a marathon series of votes before the bill’s passage. The remarks come ahead of the Senate voting on a motion to proceed on the so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Democrats hope to pass the legislation through a process called budget reconciliation, which would allow them to pass it with a simple majority and avoid a Republican filibuster. As part of budget reconciliation, the Senate will conduct a “vote-a-rama,” wherein Senators vote for back-to-back amendments at a rapid-fire pace of usually...
Pennsylvania: Pennsylvania Senators Divided on Inflation Reduction Act
Pennsylvania’s senators disagree on the Inflation Reduction Act and the bills consequences. The Inflation Reduction Act passed in the Senate on Sunday along a partisan vote, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie. : Pennsylvania: Defense Attorney Corey Kolcharno, Charged for Pressuring Clients For Sex. The Bill. The...
Republicans cast Biden as tax hiker and pledge breaker over spending bill
Republicans are gearing up to attack President Joe Biden as both a tax hiker and a promise breaker as the 2022 midterm elections approach.
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins
The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
‘Come On, Bernie!’ Why Democrats Left Child Tax Credit Out Of The Inflation Reduction Act
The only hope for restoring the child benefit appears to be bipartisan negotiations with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah).
Kyrsten Sinema stuck her neck out twice to hand rich investors big wins in Democrats' climate and tax bill
Rich investors can thank Sinema for some wins in the Democratic climate and tax bill. She intervened twice over the span of a week in ways that benefited private equity. Sinema secured changes to the corporate minimum tax that sets up a loophole. Rich investors and hedge-fund managers scored some...
Bernie Sanders Challenges Democrats and Republicans to Get the Child Tax Credit Expanded
The trending topic in politics this week is the Inflation Reduction Act. This measure, spearheaded by the Democrats, is attempting to reduce climate change and invest in renewable energy. One measure on the bill was an insulin cap, which was struck down by the GOP. Senator Bernie Sanders recently attempted to add his own measure to the bill — expanding the child tax credit. It seems the odds are quite literally against him.
Sanders tears into Manchin's surprise deal, saying it dropped a lot of Democratic social programs like the child tax credit
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Manchin cut a deal that "only Bernie Sanders would love." But Sanders trashed a lot of it.
Campaigns for and against Tennessee’s ‘right-to-work’ constitutional amendment heat up
A campaign to enshrine Tennessee’s ‘right-to-work’ law in the state constitution released a video on Tuesday from Gov. Bill Lee and former Gov. Bill Haslam urging voters to approve the measure in the upcoming November election. “For 75 years, Tennessee has been a right to work state....
Tax and climate bill could massively expand IRS union, which almost exclusively donates to Democrats
The funding increase for the IRS to hire potentially tens of thousands of new agents may be a big boost to the union representing Treasury Department employees, a group that is active in politics and donates almost exclusively to Democratic politicians. The National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU), which claims to...
Senate Passes Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act
Senate Democrats voted Sunday to approve a landmark climate, health care and tax bill that is set to deliver on years-long Democratic Party promises in a marathon weekend vote that caps off major legislative momentum in recent days as lawmakers prepared to leave town for August recess. “The Senate is...
U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices
WASHINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives approved a $430 billion bill on Friday that is seen as the biggest climate package in U.S. history, delivering a major legislative victory for President Joe Biden ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
Analysis: Democrats score big wins on climate, drugs with $430 billion U.S. Senate bill
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats scored a major policy victory when the U.S. Senate passed a $430 billion climate change, healthcare and tax bill that will help reduce the carbon emissions that drive climate change while also cutting drug costs for the elderly.
Opinion: Americans are fed up with billionaires. Washington needs to get the wealthy to pay up
It's time for lawmakers and the administration to double down on addressing America's wealth inequality before the next crisis hits.
Proposed U.S. corporate tax hike won't save global minimum tax deal
WASHINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - A corporate minimum tax in a congressional spending bill set for passage on Friday will not bring the United States into compliance with a separately negotiated 137-country deal for a global minimum tax.
Inflation Reduction Act 'a mess' after billionaire tax hike was removed, AOC's constituents sound off
NEW YORK CITY – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's constituents weighed in on how Democrats removed a proposed tax hike affecting billionaires from the Inflation Reduction Act in order to pass the massive spending bill and its climate initiatives. "The billionaires are the people with the power to really change whatever...
