Boise Area Parks That Boast The Best Fun!

According to Unlimited Play, a nonprofit devoted to building fully accessible playgrounds, play is a "critical part of [the] physical, emotional, mental, and social development [of] every child." The organization contends this is especially true for differently-abled children. And we wholeheartedly agree. All kids deserve the thrilling experience of conquering the 'big slide' or touching the sky with their sneakers on a swing with mega sway!
Is Launching a Small Business in Idaho a Good Idea in 2022?

There have been many, many times this year where I’ve heard about small businesses closing their stores permanently, even right here in the Treasure Valley. (Shop local people!) And I’ve seen plenty of lists/articles over the recent months displaying that some states have totally boomed during (and after) the lockdowns, and some states are really, really struggling.
Are You Brave Enough For This Exciting, Frightening, and Secretive Boise Volunteer Position?

If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call?! And if there's something weird, and it don't look good, who you gonna call?!. The not-for-profit paranormal investigators are calling on YOU! Big River Paranormal Idaho says they're "often imitated, never duplicated!" After 19 years of serving Idaho, their craft and services have gained respect and notoriety throughout the Pacific Northwest.
Boise Soul Food Festival Takes Over This Weekend

We don't have to tell you this--but we're going to remind you anyway: Boise is GROWING. Really, the entire State of Idaho is growing and there's not much to be done about it. Some people love it, others hate it--and some are just going with the flow?. Curses can come...
Top and Bottom Ranked Elementary, Middle and High Schools in Idaho

Idaho and Treasure Valley area schools are getting ready for students to head back soon. How do school rankings look for the Boise metro area?. A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
The Top 5 Highest-rated Dessert Shops in Boise

Did you know Boise is home to some of the best dessert shops?. Stacker recently compiled a list using data from Tripadvisor to show us all of the highest-rated dessert shops in the Boise area, and I wanted to use that to create a Top 5 list for y’all — so treat yourself to some dessert before dinner tonight!
Idaho County Will Pay Every County Worker $12,000 Not to Quit

We live in exciting times regarding compensation and cost of living. Our state is one of the fastest growing states in the nation, and with that growth, local counties are struggling to keep their workers. We've all heard or practiced the tradeoff concerning a government job; the pay isn't the highest, but the benefits usually compensate for the lack of considerable money income potential.
5 of the World’s Deadliest Insects Are in Idaho Right Now

When you hear the words “most deadly insect in the world” what image pops into your head?. Murder Hornets? Sure, their name is scary but they actually got that name for wiping out other species of bees, not necessarily humans. Maybe one of the scary scorpions you’d find down in Texas or the disgustingly large funnel-web spiders you’d see in Australia?
Where Would The Center Of Boise’s Upside Down Be?

There are going to be Stranger Things: Season 4 spoilers aplenty below. Ok. Now that Stranger Things: Season 4 has wrapped up and we're all on pins and needles waiting for the final season to drop, we've been thinking. In the show, the Upside Down basically mirrors Hawkins (the city where the show takes place), including some iconic landmarks of the small Indiana town.
Why Boise Residents Want This Vehicle Banned From The Greenbelt

The Boise Greenbelt is one of our area's indescribable attractions. The Greenbelt combines the call of nature with a safe place to exercise in the heart of Boise. The safety of Boise's beloved escape is being threatened by excessive speed and electric vehicles. The latest incident involves a seven-year-old little...
Boise Home Prices Rising Thanks To Rich Outsiders Report Says

The Boise housing market leads the nation in rich out-of-state folks driving up the average home price to historical levels, a new report from a prominent publication. The pandemic fueled the flight of high-tech, highly compensated remote workers that chose to move to Idaho. The one time left for dead,...
Are You Brave Enough to Explore Idaho’s Creepy Tuberculosis Hospital?

After freaking out eight minutes into an episode of Travel Channel's Ghost Adventures featuring the historic building, we don't think we could!. The current Gooding University Inn wasn't always a haunted hospital. The building was originally part of the Gooding College campus, but the school eventually fell into financial hardship and ceased operations in the late 1930s.
