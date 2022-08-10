Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saying "I Do?" This Hotel Gave Away Wedding Packages to 10 CouplesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boise, ID
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
Related
Boise Area Parks That Boast The Best Fun!
According to Unlimited Play, a nonprofit devoted to building fully accessible playgrounds, play is a "critical part of [the] physical, emotional, mental, and social development [of] every child." The organization contends this is especially true for differently-abled children. And we wholeheartedly agree. All kids deserve the thrilling experience of conquering the 'big slide' or touching the sky with their sneakers on a swing with mega sway!
Is Launching a Small Business in Idaho a Good Idea in 2022?
There have been many, many times this year where I’ve heard about small businesses closing their stores permanently, even right here in the Treasure Valley. (Shop local people!) And I’ve seen plenty of lists/articles over the recent months displaying that some states have totally boomed during (and after) the lockdowns, and some states are really, really struggling.
Are You Brave Enough For This Exciting, Frightening, and Secretive Boise Volunteer Position?
If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call?! And if there's something weird, and it don't look good, who you gonna call?!. The not-for-profit paranormal investigators are calling on YOU! Big River Paranormal Idaho says they're "often imitated, never duplicated!" After 19 years of serving Idaho, their craft and services have gained respect and notoriety throughout the Pacific Northwest.
Idaho’s Oldest Building is Stunning and Still Standing Proud After 170 Years
History is fascinating and Idaho has some interesting history and some incredible historic buildings. How much do you know about Idaho's oldest building? This gorgeous work of art and work of faith is still proudly standing in Northern Idaho and has quite the stories to tell. The Mission of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popular Caldwell Drive-In “Passes Spatula” to New Owners
There is no shortage of food options in the Treasure Valley, that is for certain. Options are quite diverse if you go looking and with an area as rich in history and legacy as the Treasure Valley, there are some "local favorites" that stand out far more than the rest.
One Of The World’s Worst Weeds Has Been Spotted Spreading In The Boise Foothills
Back in May, retired botanist Barbara Ertter spotted a small spreading patch of weeds in the Boise foothills. Due to her experience as a botanist, she recognized this weed as something the U.S. Department of Agriculture calls one of "the world's worst invasive weeds." Ertter sent a report to another...
10 Foods Chefs Say Idahoans Should Never Have Delivered From A Restaurant
Delivery services can be a blessing and they can also be a curse. On one hand, you don't have to get off the couch to get any food you could desire. On the other hand, it could take way longer than expected and your food could show up soggy, cold, and gross.
Boise Soul Food Festival Takes Over This Weekend
We don't have to tell you this--but we're going to remind you anyway: Boise is GROWING. Really, the entire State of Idaho is growing and there's not much to be done about it. Some people love it, others hate it--and some are just going with the flow?. Curses can come...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top and Bottom Ranked Elementary, Middle and High Schools in Idaho
Idaho and Treasure Valley area schools are getting ready for students to head back soon. How do school rankings look for the Boise metro area?. A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
Shocking Study Reveals that Idaho’s Best Food City Is NOT Boise
When you’re the largest city in Idaho by more than 100,000 people and have the ringing endorsement of a well respected publication like Food & Wine, how could you not actually be the best food city in the state?. Not all that long ago, Food & Wine named Boise...
One of America’s Craziest Airbnbs is Less Than 7 Hours from Boise
If you find yourself looking forward to things unpleasant things like jury duty or doctor’s appointments because they’ll take you away from your job, you may be experiencing burnout. It sounds like YOU deserve a vacation. We found one not far from Boise that is truly out of this world!
The Top 5 Highest-rated Dessert Shops in Boise
Did you know Boise is home to some of the best dessert shops?. Stacker recently compiled a list using data from Tripadvisor to show us all of the highest-rated dessert shops in the Boise area, and I wanted to use that to create a Top 5 list for y’all — so treat yourself to some dessert before dinner tonight!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Idaho County Will Pay Every County Worker $12,000 Not to Quit
We live in exciting times regarding compensation and cost of living. Our state is one of the fastest growing states in the nation, and with that growth, local counties are struggling to keep their workers. We've all heard or practiced the tradeoff concerning a government job; the pay isn't the highest, but the benefits usually compensate for the lack of considerable money income potential.
5 of the World’s Deadliest Insects Are in Idaho Right Now
When you hear the words “most deadly insect in the world” what image pops into your head?. Murder Hornets? Sure, their name is scary but they actually got that name for wiping out other species of bees, not necessarily humans. Maybe one of the scary scorpions you’d find down in Texas or the disgustingly large funnel-web spiders you’d see in Australia?
Hilarious Footage Captures Idaho Bear Dancing In The Dark [Video]
When it comes to Idaho and the internet, it's almost as if we are a total paradox. Go anywhere east of the Mississippi River and people will either have no idea where Idaho is or they will totally confuse the state with Ohio or Iowa. Annoying. Why is Idaho so...
Where Would The Center Of Boise’s Upside Down Be?
There are going to be Stranger Things: Season 4 spoilers aplenty below. Ok. Now that Stranger Things: Season 4 has wrapped up and we're all on pins and needles waiting for the final season to drop, we've been thinking. In the show, the Upside Down basically mirrors Hawkins (the city where the show takes place), including some iconic landmarks of the small Indiana town.
Why Boise Residents Want This Vehicle Banned From The Greenbelt
The Boise Greenbelt is one of our area's indescribable attractions. The Greenbelt combines the call of nature with a safe place to exercise in the heart of Boise. The safety of Boise's beloved escape is being threatened by excessive speed and electric vehicles. The latest incident involves a seven-year-old little...
Boise Home Prices Rising Thanks To Rich Outsiders Report Says
The Boise housing market leads the nation in rich out-of-state folks driving up the average home price to historical levels, a new report from a prominent publication. The pandemic fueled the flight of high-tech, highly compensated remote workers that chose to move to Idaho. The one time left for dead,...
Are You Brave Enough to Explore Idaho’s Creepy Tuberculosis Hospital?
After freaking out eight minutes into an episode of Travel Channel's Ghost Adventures featuring the historic building, we don't think we could!. The current Gooding University Inn wasn't always a haunted hospital. The building was originally part of the Gooding College campus, but the school eventually fell into financial hardship and ceased operations in the late 1930s.
Experience Boise in VR From Anywhere On the Globe With This Video
Few things say summer in the Treasure Valley more than a float down the Boise River. It's a staple of what we do as a community, for fun and for leisure. As soon as the City of Boise Parks and Recreation announces that opening date for the river, it is GAME ON!
MIX 106
Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0