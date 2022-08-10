Read full article on original website
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
Things To Do This Weekend: August 12-14, 2022
You are not allowed to say "I'm Bored" this weekend. We have put together 19 different events going on around the West Michigan area over the next couple of days. There will be music, carnivals, festivals, cars, movies, beer, surfing, and even a giant slip-n-slide. Get out there and enjoy the weekend!
Beloved Grand Rapids’ Restaurant Returning as Food Truck
An iconic Grand Rapids' diner know for its chili dogs is making a comeback. Owner Jim Koukios shared to Facebook on Friday he'll be reviving the longtime Grand Rapids' Restaurant in the form of a food truck. After 35 years in business at the corner of Leonard and the East...
Grand Rapids Comic Con Being Held In Kalamazoo In April 2023
The Grand Rapids Comic Con recently shred that they were having venue problems for 2023, in a post that spoke about how the Devos Place has had construction delays that will interfere with the Comic-Con "Spring Fling Road Trip" dates of April 14-16, 2023:. We did a bunch of feverish...
Holland’s Mayor Goes Minion Mode For City Council Meeting And Viral Tiktok
Politicians aren't generally known for being trendy, hip or funny. And honestly, we aren't looking for them to be. And when they want to participate in a viral internet trend, it always feels like the most cringe version of the challenge imaginable. Holland Mayor Nathan Bocks was a great sport...
LOOK: West Michigan Mansion with Infinity Pool, Private Beach For Sale For $3.6M
Well, if you're a person like me who can't get enough of stunning Lake Michigan, it would be a dream, beachside residence. There's just the small issue of the price tag... An impressive, modern mansion in Holland, Mich., is on the market for $3,600,000. Yeahhhh, that's just a *teensy* bit over my budget...
Who’s Ready For The 2022 Grand Rapids Polish Heritage Festival?
The Grand Rapids Polish Heritage Festival is coming up soon and I can't wait to celebrate. On the last weekend of August each year, people in West Michigan come together in downtown Grand Rapids for three days to celebrate and have fun. Grand Rapids Polish Heritage Festival 2022. The Dozynki...
Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names
Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
Ruff Times: Why Michigan Dog Owners Are Struggling To Find Groomers
Now that we're starting to get out and about more since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020,. I've seen firsthand worker shortages at fast food places, restaurants, and a lot of retail locations. The shortage makes sense, a lot of people who worked at those places have decided the work...
Save Water & Drink Tequila at Grand Rapids Tequila Festival This Weekend
As a fan of the agave alcohol, this weekend is right up my alley. The Grand Rapids Tequila Fest is happening on Saturday, August 13th, at the DeVos Place. Over 100 different tequilas, mezcals, and cocktails will be available during the festival for tasting. This sounds like a dream!. According...
The Most Dangerous Beach On Lake Michigan In 2022
With four deaths already this summer, and nine in the last four years, this may be Lake Michigan's deadliest beach. After Two More Drownings This Week, South Haven Is Becoming A Deadly Spot. Two drownings at South Beach in South Haven on Monday brought the total of deaths on that...
Where Can I Get Good Fish and Chips in Grand Rapids? Right Here!
You know when you have a craving for a certain type of food, and, man, you just have to have some? That's Fish & Chips for me. Sometimes I just need to have some, but where will I find authentic, delicious Fish & Chips, a British staple, in Grand Rapids?
Kent County Kids in Need of Shoes Can Get Them For Free This Month
Do you know a child in need of shoes for the upcoming school year? Grand Rapids non-profit, In the Image is hosting it's free shoe giveaway this month. For the 26th year, In the Image is supplying new shoes to kids in Kent County. In the Image is a free-of-charge thrift store.
Did You Know You can Get FREE Cleaning Supplies, Paint, Motor Oil + More at Kent County Swap Shop?
Who doesn't love a good deal? And "free" is the best kind of deal... Well, you can get free home, auto, and garden supplies right here in Kent County!. Kent County Department of Public Works' Swap Shop Offers Free Household Supplies. I didn't know the Kent County Department of Public...
New Listing Becomes Most Expensive House for Sale in Kent County
There is a new listing for a home in Kent County that takes the top spot of the most expensive home currently "For Sale" in Kent County. A few months ago, we reported on another home that had that title. The home was located 2633 Frederick Drive in East Grand Rapids. The home was originally listed at $5,900,000 back in October of 2021. There have been a few price drops and currently the house is listed for just $3,900,000. That's a $2 million dollar price reduction!
This Is Why I’m Thankful Someone Vandalized The Millennium Park Pavilion
The Grant Pavilion at Millennium Park and Beach was damaged by vandals over the weekend. While I'm disappointed someone would cause such damage and destruction, I'm actually thankful it happened. Now, before you judge me and think I'm a terrible person give me a chance to explain why. Grant Pavilion...
BRRR It is cold! Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost for Michigan
This is not my first walk in the park with a Farmer's Almanac. Growing up, I would collect the actual printed-out Farmer's Almanacs for my grandfather. Since my grandfather was blind, little Lisha B would sit in his lap and read to him the specific predictions and news he wanted to hear about.
12,000 Capacity Riverfront Amphitheater Has Been Approved for GR
An agreement has been approved for a 12,000-capacity riverfront amphitheater that will be in downtown Grand Rapids which means more shows for West Michigan. What The New Amphitheater Will Mean to West Michigan. For the last couple of years, there has been a lot of talk about a 12,000-capacity outdoor...
You Can “Borrow A Life Jacket” Now at Lake Michigan Beach
Are you visiting South Haven soon, especially their beaches?. Do you have a life jacket to use in combative waters?. New stations with public life jackets have been set up at South Haven beaches. With the tragedies of several drownings in Lake Michigan, including the two people who drowned on...
Where Is She Going? Fox 17’s Michelle Dunaway Shares Her Big Life Update
Grand Rapids is an amazing place to live and work. As a media personality, I know what it's like to have your job title change and take on new roles and challenges. That's what's happening to Michelle Dunaway a member of the Fox 17 morning news. Michelle Dunaway Is Leaving...
Owners of Grand Rapids’ Gita Pita, Char Open New Catering Company
If you've got a big crew to feed, there's a delicious new option in Grand Rapids. Good news if you're a fan of Grand Rapids' restaurants Gita Pita and Char - they are expanding with Fava - A Catering Company. Owners Khaled Hammad, Abdul Qassem, Adham Kader, and Ramzy Kader...
