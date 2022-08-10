Read full article on original website
One Green Planet
3 Rottweilers Abandoned Without Food and Left to Die Find a New Loving Home
Hope For Paws received an urgent text on the emergency line about a family of dogs abandoned on a property. They headed out right away to help! For many pet owners, it’s difficult to imagine abandoning a beloved pet, but this was the sad reality for this family. Fortunately, there is a happy ending to their story.
One Green Planet
Rescuers Creatively Trap Mama Cat and Her Kittens to Save Them
Heidi Wrangles Cats, a rescuer in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, got a call about a mother and her four kittens who needed help. Once she arrived, she set up the humane trap and waited for the litter and their mom to all make their way into the trap together. However, instead of falling for the trap, the kittens had fun messing with Heidi! They went right up to the camera to say hi and used the trap as their playground.
One Green Planet
99% of Sea Turtles Are Born Female As Heat Waves Sweep Across the World
Recent heat waves in Florida have caused the sand on some beaches to get so hot that 99 percent of sea turtles born were female. When a female turtle digs a nest on the beach, the temperature of the sand is what determines the sex of the hatchling. Source: National...
One Green Planet
This Cat With Terminal Cancer is Living His Best Life at an Animal Rescue
Meet Santana, a rescue cat who has terminal cancer. When Cats Of San Bernardino was notified about this poor guy, he was in the poorest condition and was trying to survive all on his own. “He has had to have been like this for a long time and it breaks...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
One Green Planet
The Cost of Captivity: Lioness Killed by Male Lion Minutes After Introduction at The Birmingham Zoo
A lioness named Akili was killed by a male lion when they were introduced to each other at the Birmingham Zoo. The Birmingham Zoo reportedly introduced the male lion, Josh, to Akili in hopes that the animals could become companions after the death of the lioness’ former partner. On...
Woman becomes one of the oldest people in the world to give birth after trying for decades
A woman in her seventies has given birth to her first child after trying for half a century to become a mum. Chandravati, a 70-year-old woman from Rajasthan in India welcomed a 7lb 7oz baby earlier this week. After a successful round of IVF, the new mum and her husband...
Internet Laughs As Retired Military Dog Won't Let Go of Toy in Pet Store
Rex the retired K9 was very attached to the toy and wasn't about to hand it over without a fight—even if his owners were just trying to buy it for him.
One Green Planet
Up to 20 Dead Animals Including Koalas and Dogs Were Found Dead and Dumped in Brisbane Park
Up to 20 dead animals, including koalas and dogs, were found in Brisbane park by council workers who have been offered counseling because of the grisly scene, ABC AU reported. Police were called to Toowong’s Anzac Park in Brisbane last week and found up to 20 dead animals who suffered significant injuries. The council workers had to work in a scene that was reportedly so gruesome that they were offered counseling. The police sectioned off the park and sent the remains to the RSPCA for assessment.
One Green Planet
Fin Whales Dying in Agony After Being Harpooned With Multiple Grenades
Whales are dying in agony after being harpooned with grenades that don’t immediately kill them and fail to explode inside of them. Icelandic whalers have long used grenade harpoons skewers to kill whales and according to experts, whalers use the weapons on an “alarming” number of fin whales before they drag them to shore, where they die a slow and painful death from their injuries.
goodshomedesign.com
There Are Dwarf Donkeys You Can Own As A Pet And They Are Adorable
Donkeys are so cute, but have you ever heard of dwarf donkeys? They are adorable tiny creatures and can even be kept as a pet. The correct term for these donkeys is in fact, miniature donkeys, and they are the cutest thing ever. They are both energetic and cuddly, so they are the perfect companions if you have children and a large space for them to manifest their passion for jumping and running. But an important thing to keep in mind when choosing miniature donkeys as a pet, is that they won’t stay small forever. They can grow as big as a larger dog breed, such as a Great Dane, so adult miniature donkeys are also manageable compared to regular-sized donkeys.
From rags to riches: How Michigan woman turned a slaughterhouse dog into a therapy dog
Ladies and gentlemen, meet Gayle Ellias, a 55 year-old woman who was looking to adopt and rescue another dog to add and ultimately complete her pack back at home. Now, meet Ichabod, a dog with a disability that went from zero to hero all because of Gayle. This cutie pie...
One Green Planet
Rooster Joins Woman on Hike Through Appalachian Trail [Video]
While hiking in the forest, there are quite a few animals you might expect and maybe even hope to see – squirrels, deer, foxes, rabbits, bears, birds, and so on. Well, what about a rooster? Not quite something you’d expect, right?. While Heather Bolint was hiking the Appalachian...
Watch: Tiny French Bulldog pup chases large Rottweiler around the room
When a large Rottweiler began kissing a tiny French Bulldog, it threatened to melt many hearts. But that was before the small dog decided to chase the Rottie around the room which caused the Internet to melt down with laughter instead. In an hilarious video posted on Instagram (opens in...
One Green Planet
Amazing Transformation of Pit Bull Who Couldn’t Walk [Video]
This 6-month-old pit bull puppy named Guppy was abandoned by a breeder for walking funny. When this animal shelter took him in, he looked very malnourished and appeared to be “swimming across the floor.” His legs did not seem to be working properly. Luckily, Detroit Dog Rescue reached...
dailyphew.com
This Sweet Puppy Was Dumped On The Day Of His Adoption, But His Story Went Viral And Now He Has A Loving Family Taking Care Of Him
Vicente the gorgeous dog was dressed to the nines and ready to meet his new family, but he was tragically abandoned on the day of his adoption. His tale gained traction on social media, and things changed dramatically when he was adopted. According to MILENIO.COM, Vicente was cared for by...
One Green Planet
20-Pound ‘Guard Cat’ Saves Her Human from Home Burglars
Bandit, an adorable 20-pound cat, is being credited with preventing a robbery and possibly saving his human’s life! A retired man in Mississippi named Fred Everitt lives with his cat Bandit in the Tupelo suburb of Belden. When at least two people tried to break in, the cat did everything it could to alert his owner of the intruders, Everitt told Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.
One Green Planet
Bunny Saved From Slaughter Now Acts Like a Dog
This woman adopted a bunny that was being raised for meat, and to everyone’s surprise, he acts more like a dog than a bunny!. Mikey was surrendered by someone who was raising rabbits for meat in their backyard. He was living in a hoarding situation and not getting the proper care and attention he so desperately needed. This woman had been thinking about adopting a rabbit in need, and when she came across Mikey’s story on an animal rescue Instagram page, he just spoke to her, and she knew she had to meet him!
Dog Napping on Owner's Face After Failing To Wake Him Up Wins Hearts Online
"This is so precious," said one TikTok user.
dailyphew.com
Koko The Gorilla Adopts 2 Baby Kittens After Being Unable To Have Her Own Kids
Koko the gorilla received a special gift for her 44th birthday. The gorilla, famous for her knowledge of American Sign Language, was presented with a box of kittens and allowed to choose two as pets, the remaining cats were adopted into good homes. Koko received her first cat “All Ball” after signing that she wanted a cat, and being unsatisfied with a toy one, back in 1984.
