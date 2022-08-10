ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
One Green Planet

3 Rottweilers Abandoned Without Food and Left to Die Find a New Loving Home

Hope For Paws received an urgent text on the emergency line about a family of dogs abandoned on a property. They headed out right away to help! For many pet owners, it’s difficult to imagine abandoning a beloved pet, but this was the sad reality for this family. Fortunately, there is a happy ending to their story.
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Rescuers Creatively Trap Mama Cat and Her Kittens to Save Them

Heidi Wrangles Cats, a rescuer in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, got a call about a mother and her four kittens who needed help. Once she arrived, she set up the humane trap and waited for the litter and their mom to all make their way into the trap together. However, instead of falling for the trap, the kittens had fun messing with Heidi! They went right up to the camera to say hi and used the trap as their playground.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orangutans#Nursery#Vegan#Menteng#The Food Monster App
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Pets
One Green Planet

Up to 20 Dead Animals Including Koalas and Dogs Were Found Dead and Dumped in Brisbane Park

Up to 20 dead animals, including koalas and dogs, were found in Brisbane park by council workers who have been offered counseling because of the grisly scene, ABC AU reported. Police were called to Toowong’s Anzac Park in Brisbane last week and found up to 20 dead animals who suffered significant injuries. The council workers had to work in a scene that was reportedly so gruesome that they were offered counseling. The police sectioned off the park and sent the remains to the RSPCA for assessment.
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Fin Whales Dying in Agony After Being Harpooned With Multiple Grenades

Whales are dying in agony after being harpooned with grenades that don’t immediately kill them and fail to explode inside of them. Icelandic whalers have long used grenade harpoons skewers to kill whales and according to experts, whalers use the weapons on an “alarming” number of fin whales before they drag them to shore, where they die a slow and painful death from their injuries.
ANIMALS
goodshomedesign.com

There Are Dwarf Donkeys You Can Own As A Pet And They Are Adorable

Donkeys are so cute, but have you ever heard of dwarf donkeys? They are adorable tiny creatures and can even be kept as a pet. The correct term for these donkeys is in fact, miniature donkeys, and they are the cutest thing ever. They are both energetic and cuddly, so they are the perfect companions if you have children and a large space for them to manifest their passion for jumping and running. But an important thing to keep in mind when choosing miniature donkeys as a pet, is that they won’t stay small forever. They can grow as big as a larger dog breed, such as a Great Dane, so adult miniature donkeys are also manageable compared to regular-sized donkeys.
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Rooster Joins Woman on Hike Through Appalachian Trail [Video]

While hiking in the forest, there are quite a few animals you might expect and maybe even hope to see – squirrels, deer, foxes, rabbits, bears, birds, and so on. Well, what about a rooster? Not quite something you’d expect, right?. While Heather Bolint was hiking the Appalachian...
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Amazing Transformation of Pit Bull Who Couldn’t Walk [Video]

This 6-month-old pit bull puppy named Guppy was abandoned by a breeder for walking funny. When this animal shelter took him in, he looked very malnourished and appeared to be “swimming across the floor.” His legs did not seem to be working properly. Luckily, Detroit Dog Rescue reached...
DETROIT, MI
One Green Planet

20-Pound ‘Guard Cat’ Saves Her Human from Home Burglars

Bandit, an adorable 20-pound cat, is being credited with preventing a robbery and possibly saving his human’s life! A retired man in Mississippi named Fred Everitt lives with his cat Bandit in the Tupelo suburb of Belden. When at least two people tried to break in, the cat did everything it could to alert his owner of the intruders, Everitt told Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.
TUPELO, MS
One Green Planet

Bunny Saved From Slaughter Now Acts Like a Dog

This woman adopted a bunny that was being raised for meat, and to everyone’s surprise, he acts more like a dog than a bunny!. Mikey was surrendered by someone who was raising rabbits for meat in their backyard. He was living in a hoarding situation and not getting the proper care and attention he so desperately needed. This woman had been thinking about adopting a rabbit in need, and when she came across Mikey’s story on an animal rescue Instagram page, he just spoke to her, and she knew she had to meet him!
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Koko The Gorilla Adopts 2 Baby Kittens After Being Unable To Have Her Own Kids

Koko the gorilla received a special gift for her 44th birthday. The gorilla, famous for her knowledge of American Sign Language, was presented with a box of kittens and allowed to choose two as pets, the remaining cats were adopted into good homes. Koko received her first cat “All Ball” after signing that she wanted a cat, and being unsatisfied with a toy one, back in 1984.
REDWOOD CITY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy