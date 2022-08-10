ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

NBCMontana

5 properties approved for Missoula Rural Fire annexation

MISSOULA, Mont. — In Thursday’s Missoula County Commission meeting, five properties were approved to be annexed into the Missoula Rural Fire District. “Each petition has been signed by the property owners who represent at least 40% acreage and 40% of the taxable value for each property to be annexed. All five have been approved by the board of trustees for the Missoula Rural Fire District, and notice of hearing has been published twice in the Missoulian,” said Lisa Frost, clerk and recorder for Missoula County.
NBCMontana

Bear enters home in Missoula neighborhood

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula homeowner said when she entered her home in the Rattlesnake and saw a bear in front of her, she immediately walked outside. A cat camera in her living room documented the bear inside from 9:44 p.m. to 10:20 p.m., almost 35 minutes. The bear...
Daily Montanan

Monica Tranel, Ryan Zinke trade barbs at City Club Missoula

The Olympic rower plucked the microphone out of the U.S. Navy SEAL’s hand at one point in the candidate forum for the U.S. House of Representatives, and at least a couple of times, the moderator told the sold-out crowd of roughly 250 to stop heckling. “For you to misrepresent me in front of this crowd […] The post Monica Tranel, Ryan Zinke trade barbs at City Club Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
bitterrootstar.com

Hamilton one step closer to adopting new growth plan

At their regular meeting on Tuesday, August 2nd, the Hamilton City Council passed a Resolution of Intent to adopt a new Comprehensive Plan. The Resolution paves the way for bringing the Plan before the City Council once again on Tuesday, August 16th. If, at that point, the Council votes in favor of its adoption, the Comprehensive Plan will become the City’s new guiding document for growth, effectively replacing the 2015 ‘Growth Policy.’
96.3 The Blaze

Even More Ghost Restaurants are Popping Up In Missoula

I ran across a few of these "Ghost Restaurants" back in July, and it looks like even more have popped up. You should know where your food is actually being made. Basically a "Ghost Restaurant" is when a corporate chain creates a fake eatery and profile on your delivery app (Uber Eats, Doordash etc) and make itself look local. This gives them an edge over the small, local guys, by not only doubling their exposure on the app. It also makes you think "oh hey, there is something new I haven't tried", when in actuality it's just the local Denny's or Applebees.
NBCMontana

Hot temperatures for the next few days, thunderstorms chances

With high pressure in control, temperatures will warm well into the 90s across western Montana. A few spots will be in the low 100s, such as Missoula- testing a record high on Tuesday (99). Tuesday will be breezy across northwest Montana. Starting Wednesday, chances for afternoon/evening thunderstorms will be on...
bitterrootstar.com

Stevensville splash pad opens, closes

“Trout Spout,” the new splash pad at Lewis & Clark Park in Stevensville, officially opened with a ribbon cutting last Thursday to kick off the 109th Creamery Picnic celebration. Joan Prather, chair of the project for the Stevensville Civic Club, cut the ribbon and unofficially handed over ownership to...
NBCMontana

Missoula woman pleads guilty to trafficking meth

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula woman who admitted to distributing large amounts of methamphetamine in the community was sentenced to 30 months in prison and five years of supervised release. Jessica Rachel Graff, 46, pleaded guilty in March to possession with intent to distribute meth. The Montana Department of...
montanarightnow.com

Lanes blocked on 2800 block of N. Reserve due to accident

MISSOULA, Mont. - Lanes are blocked on the 2800 block of N. Reserve Street due to an accident, according to police. The Missoula Police Department said via Twitter they are at the scene of the accident. Drivers should expect delays. Current Contests. NW MONTANA FAIR & RODEO TICKET GIVEAWAY!
bitterrootstar.com

Stevensville park board member asked to resign

Volunteer boards can be difficult to fill, and the Stevensville Park Board is no exception, which is why a letter asking for a member’s resignation seems unusual. Sue Devlin, a member of the Stevensville Park Board, recently received a letter from Mayor Steve Gibson asking her to resign from the board. The letter stated:

