City of Missoula proposes ‘unprecedented’ tax increase
The City of Missoula is proposing one of the largest tax increases in recent memory while the county has agreed to place other cost-raising initiatives on the November ballot.
NBCMontana
5 properties approved for Missoula Rural Fire annexation
MISSOULA, Mont. — In Thursday’s Missoula County Commission meeting, five properties were approved to be annexed into the Missoula Rural Fire District. “Each petition has been signed by the property owners who represent at least 40% acreage and 40% of the taxable value for each property to be annexed. All five have been approved by the board of trustees for the Missoula Rural Fire District, and notice of hearing has been published twice in the Missoulian,” said Lisa Frost, clerk and recorder for Missoula County.
Wooden Wild Horses: Montana's Seven Carousels
Wooden Wild Horses: Montana's Seven Carousels The National Carousel Association publishes an online Index of North American Carousels. That index lists seven carousels in Montana, including merry-go-rounds in Boulder, Butte, Columbia Falls, Helena, Missoula, Shelby and Somers. ...
Missoula’s new cannabis ordinance creates licensing requirements
The Missoula City Council on Monday adopted new language around licensing and regulating local cannabis businesses.
FWP: Black bear getting into Missoula homes
State wildlife officials report that a black bear has broken into several Missoula-area homes in recent days.
NBCMontana
Bear enters home in Missoula neighborhood
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula homeowner said when she entered her home in the Rattlesnake and saw a bear in front of her, she immediately walked outside. A cat camera in her living room documented the bear inside from 9:44 p.m. to 10:20 p.m., almost 35 minutes. The bear...
Monica Tranel, Ryan Zinke trade barbs at City Club Missoula
The Olympic rower plucked the microphone out of the U.S. Navy SEAL’s hand at one point in the candidate forum for the U.S. House of Representatives, and at least a couple of times, the moderator told the sold-out crowd of roughly 250 to stop heckling. “For you to misrepresent me in front of this crowd […] The post Monica Tranel, Ryan Zinke trade barbs at City Club Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
bitterrootstar.com
Hamilton one step closer to adopting new growth plan
At their regular meeting on Tuesday, August 2nd, the Hamilton City Council passed a Resolution of Intent to adopt a new Comprehensive Plan. The Resolution paves the way for bringing the Plan before the City Council once again on Tuesday, August 16th. If, at that point, the Council votes in favor of its adoption, the Comprehensive Plan will become the City’s new guiding document for growth, effectively replacing the 2015 ‘Growth Policy.’
New Missoula Heat Record, Thunderstorms Predicted for the Fair
Missoula saw a new record set on Tuesday of 103 degrees, according to Meteorologist Jen Kitzmiller with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula. We spoke to Kitzmiller live on the Montana Morning News show on Wednesday after the new record-high temperature was set for August 9. “We actually made...
Even More Ghost Restaurants are Popping Up In Missoula
I ran across a few of these "Ghost Restaurants" back in July, and it looks like even more have popped up. You should know where your food is actually being made. Basically a "Ghost Restaurant" is when a corporate chain creates a fake eatery and profile on your delivery app (Uber Eats, Doordash etc) and make itself look local. This gives them an edge over the small, local guys, by not only doubling their exposure on the app. It also makes you think "oh hey, there is something new I haven't tried", when in actuality it's just the local Denny's or Applebees.
Investigation into multi-state fraud incident underway in Ravalli County
The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office reports they have received a report that someone created and cashed fake checks using the name and address of a business in Corvallis.
Missoula Man Arrested for His 8th DUI, His BAC Was .293
On August 7, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a 911 call reporting a drunk driver. The caller reported that a male had shown up at his residence, slurring words, and asking how to get to Frenchtown. The caller wrote down the male’s license plate number and called law enforcement.
Missoula hot dog stand gives away free food to people in need
For Eric and Terri Wood serving their street family is about more than just topping hot dogs with bacon and cheese.
Mount Jumbo Saddle closed to dogs to protect grazing sheep
The Mount Jumbo Saddle in Missoula has been closed to dogs to protect sheep that are grazing on noxious weeds.
NBCMontana
Hot temperatures for the next few days, thunderstorms chances
With high pressure in control, temperatures will warm well into the 90s across western Montana. A few spots will be in the low 100s, such as Missoula- testing a record high on Tuesday (99). Tuesday will be breezy across northwest Montana. Starting Wednesday, chances for afternoon/evening thunderstorms will be on...
bitterrootstar.com
Stevensville splash pad opens, closes
“Trout Spout,” the new splash pad at Lewis & Clark Park in Stevensville, officially opened with a ribbon cutting last Thursday to kick off the 109th Creamery Picnic celebration. Joan Prather, chair of the project for the Stevensville Civic Club, cut the ribbon and unofficially handed over ownership to...
NBCMontana
Missoula woman pleads guilty to trafficking meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula woman who admitted to distributing large amounts of methamphetamine in the community was sentenced to 30 months in prison and five years of supervised release. Jessica Rachel Graff, 46, pleaded guilty in March to possession with intent to distribute meth. The Montana Department of...
Missoula Man Spits on Store Employee’s Face, Threatens Him With a Knife
On August 7, 2022, at approximately 8:38 am, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the Albertsons on North Reserve for the report of assault with a weapon. The officer spoke with the victim who reported that he worked at the store. Other staff advised the victim that a transient male had been on the property since 6:00 am.
montanarightnow.com
Lanes blocked on 2800 block of N. Reserve due to accident
MISSOULA, Mont. - Lanes are blocked on the 2800 block of N. Reserve Street due to an accident, according to police. The Missoula Police Department said via Twitter they are at the scene of the accident. Drivers should expect delays. Current Contests. NW MONTANA FAIR & RODEO TICKET GIVEAWAY!
bitterrootstar.com
Stevensville park board member asked to resign
Volunteer boards can be difficult to fill, and the Stevensville Park Board is no exception, which is why a letter asking for a member’s resignation seems unusual. Sue Devlin, a member of the Stevensville Park Board, recently received a letter from Mayor Steve Gibson asking her to resign from the board. The letter stated:
