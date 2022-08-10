ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Southeast Little League Hangs In For Region Final Friday

Thanks to some strong pitching by Blake Bishop and some great batting from the whole team Thursday, the Davenport Southeast Little League 12u All Stars are headed for the Region Final. Southeast Little League will face the team from Webb City, Missouri that defeated them on Wednesday and sent them...
How to watch Webb City Little League today

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A local Little League team is preparing to play in the Midwest Regional Tournament, here’s how you can watch. Webb City Little League Baseball is gearing up to take on Davenport IA at 10 AM, Wednesday in Indiana. If they win the regional tournament they will be going to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
River Bandits fans take in historic game at the Field of Dreams

DAVENPORT and DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - Many Quad City River Bandits fan made the trip to Dyersville, Iowa to watch history happen. For the first time ever, a minor league baseball game took place at the historic Field of Dreams. The Quad City River Bandits faced off against the Cedar...
CBS Sports: Iowa Hawkeyes are best team in the state of Iowa

The battle of the Cy-Hawk has increased in national branding over the past few seasons. Despite the rise of the Cyclones from a national standpoint, Iowa has continued to take care of business against Matt Campbell and the Cyclones. Kirk Ferentz and his squad have won six straight against the in-state rival.
All-Star Sports Academy Coming to Galesburg Community

A new sports academy will be opening in Galesburg. Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer says local entrepreneur Mike Spinx has acquired a property on Grand Avenue that will be torn down and a new facility constructed in its place:. “The plan is to build a new structure and...
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
Viola Boyz summer nationals roll out this weekend

The Viola Boyz Backroad Speedway Summer Nationals will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday at 686 240th St., Viola, Ill. General pit pass admission is $25 per day for adults. For more information or to get tickets, call or text Chad Kinsey, 309-737-8736.
By the numbers: How much do Galesburg's coaches make?

GALESBURG — District 205 is expected to spend a total of almost $413,000 in stipends for coaches at Galesburg Junior/Senior High School this school year. Coaching stipends are negotiated in the Galesburg Education Association contract and not everyone is paid the same. There's a formula involved. A first year teacher's salary ($40,000) is multiplied by a predetermined percentage, which varies depending on ones responsibilities, and then that total is multiplied by the number of weeks in a regular season for each respective sport. For a GHS head coach, the percentage is 1.10% and for a seventh or eighth grade head coach it's .75%.
Iowa Woman Exposes Real Reasons Teachers Are Leaving Schools

*NOTE The Cover Photo is not the teacher I'm referring to in this article*. Schools have never needed teachers more and in the midst of a teacher shortage, one former Iowa school teacher explained the real reasons teachers are leaving schools. You might be surprised that salary was never mentioned even though most people agree teachers need to be paid more.
Local talent part of Quad Cities entertainment

The water skiing team known as Backwater Gamblers Ski Club was founded in 1980 and have been wowing crowds ever since. Performances take place at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend on the Rock River in Rock Island. They recently claimed 2022 Central Region Champions in July competition that was held on their “home” waters.
Hammond-Henry Hospital Auxiliary awards scholarships

Hammond-Henry Hospital Auxiliary scholarship recipients were introduced at the auxiliary’s annual ice cream social held in Geneseo City Park. The Auxiliary awarded 11 health career scholarships, totaling $25,000, to area students. Recipients are Lori Anderson, Annawan, Doctorate of Nursing Practice, University of Illinois, Chicago; Caitlyn Baele, Annawan, Associate Degree...
Police respond to Davenport home Monday night

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded to a home at the 5100 block of North Brown Street late Monday. According to police, officers had a search warrant for the home in relation to an ongoing investigation. No arrests were made during the search. A TV6 crew on the scene...
