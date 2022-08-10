GALESBURG — District 205 is expected to spend a total of almost $413,000 in stipends for coaches at Galesburg Junior/Senior High School this school year. Coaching stipends are negotiated in the Galesburg Education Association contract and not everyone is paid the same. There's a formula involved. A first year teacher's salary ($40,000) is multiplied by a predetermined percentage, which varies depending on ones responsibilities, and then that total is multiplied by the number of weeks in a regular season for each respective sport. For a GHS head coach, the percentage is 1.10% and for a seventh or eighth grade head coach it's .75%.

