Pierre, SD

City Garbage Collection Schedule Change

Beginning Aug. 16, those who use the City of Pierre’s garbage collection service will have their trash cleared a little earlier. The City is making its collection route more efficient. “This is mostly a scheduling change on our end, “said Val Keller, Solid Waste Superintendent. “Our customers shouldn’t experience...
Pierre changing garbage collection schedule starting Tuesday

Beginning Tuesday (Aug. 16, 2022) those who use the City of Pierre's garbage collection service will have their trash picked up a little earlier. Solid Waste Superintendent Val Keller says this is mostly a scheduling change on their end to make the collection route more efficient. She says customers shouldn't experience much of a difference other than the trash could disappear from their curb a little sooner.
Pierre intersection closure today: Missouri and Coteau

The intersection of Missouri Avenue and Coteau Street in Pierre will close today (Aug. 10, 2022) for underground utility work. The work is expected to be complete by the end of the week. While the intersection is under construction, traffic is encouraged to detour around the area. The city maintains...
Chip seal operations begin this week in Pierre

Weather permitting, the City of Pierre will begin its 2022 chip seal operation today (Aug. 10, 2022). Throughout the operation, the city will chip seal more than 100 blocks of street. “No parking” signs will be placed in construction areas prior to road work. Because chip sealing is a rolling operation, traffic disruptions will be minimal. However, flaggers will be at impacted intersections to guide motorists through work zones.
Fort Pierre Trader Days kicks off today; Activities planned through Sunday afternoon

The annual Trader Days activities kick off this afternoon (Aug. 12, 2022) and goes through Sunday afternoon at Fischers Lilly Park and downtown Deadwood Street in Fort Pierre. Shane Kramme with the Fort Pierre Chamber of Commerce says the Street Masters Dam Run begins at 4pm CT, the beer tent, food trucks, dunk tank, bounce houses and vendor booths open at 5pm and tonight’s featured entertainment begins at 7pm.
Aug. 24 submission deadline for Capital City Campus Fall 2022 scholarships

Capital City Campus in Pierre is taking applications for Fall 2022 scholarships. Applicants must be attending postsecondary education through CCC, enrolled in the Dakota Wesleyan University Learn & Earn program or Lake Area Technical College Licensed Practical Nursing program. Over $10,000 in scholarship dollars are available for the Fall 2022 semester.
Pierre football builds annual tradition at Downstream Campgrounds

The Pierre Governors are chasing state history this year, looking to become the 2nd team ever to win 6 straight State Football titles. While talent has certainly played its role during this run, another key part to the Govs' dominance is a tradition that started 6 years ago and has very little to do with football itself.
