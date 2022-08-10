Beginning Tuesday (Aug. 16, 2022) those who use the City of Pierre’s garbage collection service will have their trash picked up a little earlier. Solid Waste Superintendent Val Keller says this is mostly a scheduling change on their end to make the collection route more efficient. She says customers shouldn’t experience much of a difference other than the trash could disappear from their curb a little sooner.

PIERRE, SD ・ 10 HOURS AGO