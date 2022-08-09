Read full article on original website
InvestorPlace
Why Is Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Stock Down 12% Today?
The company missed both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue estimates. Norwegian also doesn't expect to return to profits in Q3. Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:NCLH) stock is sinking on Tuesday as investors react to the company’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. In its earnings report, Norwegian Cruise...
AOL Corp
Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
Stock Market Today: Caterpillar's Revenue Miss Sends Dow Down 402 Points
Stocks struggled to get off the ground on Tuesday amid concerns that a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will raise political tensions between Washington and Beijing. This marks the first visit by a House speaker to Taiwan since 1997 – and sparked warnings by China of retaliatory measures. It claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory.
AOL Corp
Stock market news live updates: Tech leads stocks lower ahead of July CPI print
U.S. stocks extended losses Tuesday as investors assessed earnings and prepared for a key inflation report due out Wednesday. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked down about 0.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.2% as a warning from Micron Technology (MU) weighed on chip and technology stocks.
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights
NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Enovix ENVX stock moved upwards by 32.4% to $21.38 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 11.8 million, which is 458.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
3 Safe Dividend Stocks Set To Outperform the S&P 500
These stocks can offer generous dividend yields with safety to boot.
Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling
U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Marqeta: Q2 Earnings Insights
Marqeta MQ reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Marqeta beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $64.41 million from the same period last...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Wendy's, Coinbase, Buzzfeed and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Wendy's (WEN) – Wendy's shares fell 1% in premarket trading following a mixed quarter, which saw the restaurant chain report better-than-expected earnings while revenue fell short of Street forecasts. U.S. same-restaurant sales rose 2.3%, less than analysts had estimated, as consumers spent more cautiously.
NASDAQ
Analysts Just Slashed Their Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) EPS Numbers
Today is shaping up negative for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to next year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business. Following the latest downgrade,...
The Rally Continues: S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Trading Higher Following Great Day For Markets On Wednesday
S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were trading higher Thursday morning by about .5% following a great day for stocks on Wednesday. On Wednesday morning before the open, all eyes were on the CPI print for July. The number came in lower than expected, convincing some traders the Fed will be able to turn more dovish sooner than initially thought.
NASDAQ
TSX Ends On Weak Note; Technology, Healthcare Stocks Post Sharp Losses
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended notably lower on Tuesday after spending almost the entire session in negative territory. Healthcare and technology stocks were the major losers. Several stocks from consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors too closed notably lower. The mood remained cautious with investors looking ahead to the...
Sonos, Bumble And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session
Sonos, Inc. SONO shares fell 20.4% to $18.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected sales results for its third quarter and issued downbeat FY22 sales guidance. The company also announced that its CFO Brittany Bagley is stepping down to pursue another professional opportunity. Eddie Lazarus, the company's chief legal officer, will succeed Bagley as interim CFO, effective Sept. 1.
NASDAQ
OPKO Health (OPK) Stock Gains 2.1% Despite Q2 Earnings Miss
Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. OPK rose 2.1% till Aug 8, following the company's second-quarter 2022 results announcement on Aug 4. OPKO Health delivered adjusted loss per share of 4 cents in the second quarter of 2022, wider than the loss of 3 cents per share in the year-ago period. The figure was also wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 2 cents per share.
tipranks.com
AutoCanada Posts Upbeat Q2 Earnings Results, Records Solid Top-Line Growth
Strength across all business areas and robust inorganic growth drove AutoCanada’s encouraging earnings results for the second quarter of 2022. Car dealership operator AutoCanada Inc. (TSE: ACQ) recently reported impressive results for the second quarter of 2022. The company recorded the highest second-quarter revenues in its history. The strength in the earnings results should positively support the company’s share price, which was up 1.6% on August 10.
Benzinga
S&P, Nasdaq Futures Signal Slowing Momentum As Investors Digest Hawkish Fed Talk, Disney Earnings
U.S. index futures are modestly higher early Thursday following the inflation-data-induced rally seen in the previous session. Momentum Slows? The muted sentiment reflected by the index futures could be attributable to hawkish comments from some Fed officials. Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said in a public address late afternoon...
Graybug Vision: Q2 Earnings Insights
Graybug Vision GRAY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Graybug Vision beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.4. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
