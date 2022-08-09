ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InvestorPlace

Why Is Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Stock Down 12% Today?

The company missed both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue estimates. Norwegian also doesn't expect to return to profits in Q3. Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:NCLH) stock is sinking on Tuesday as investors react to the company’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. In its earnings report, Norwegian Cruise...
MARKETS
AOL Corp

Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble

(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Caterpillar's Revenue Miss Sends Dow Down 402 Points

Stocks struggled to get off the ground on Tuesday amid concerns that a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will raise political tensions between Washington and Beijing. This marks the first visit by a House speaker to Taiwan since 1997 – and sparked warnings by China of retaliatory measures. It claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory.
STOCKS
AOL Corp

Stock market news live updates: Tech leads stocks lower ahead of July CPI print

U.S. stocks extended losses Tuesday as investors assessed earnings and prepared for a key inflation report due out Wednesday. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked down about 0.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.2% as a warning from Micron Technology (MU) weighed on chip and technology stocks.
STOCKS
Benzinga

NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights

NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Enovix ENVX stock moved upwards by 32.4% to $21.38 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 11.8 million, which is 458.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling

U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Marqeta: Q2 Earnings Insights

Marqeta MQ reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Marqeta beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $64.41 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Wendy's, Coinbase, Buzzfeed and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Wendy's (WEN) – Wendy's shares fell 1% in premarket trading following a mixed quarter, which saw the restaurant chain report better-than-expected earnings while revenue fell short of Street forecasts. U.S. same-restaurant sales rose 2.3%, less than analysts had estimated, as consumers spent more cautiously.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Analysts Just Slashed Their Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) EPS Numbers

Today is shaping up negative for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to next year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business. Following the latest downgrade,...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

TSX Ends On Weak Note; Technology, Healthcare Stocks Post Sharp Losses

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended notably lower on Tuesday after spending almost the entire session in negative territory. Healthcare and technology stocks were the major losers. Several stocks from consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors too closed notably lower. The mood remained cautious with investors looking ahead to the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Sonos, Bumble And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

Sonos, Inc. SONO shares fell 20.4% to $18.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected sales results for its third quarter and issued downbeat FY22 sales guidance. The company also announced that its CFO Brittany Bagley is stepping down to pursue another professional opportunity. Eddie Lazarus, the company's chief legal officer, will succeed Bagley as interim CFO, effective Sept. 1.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

OPKO Health (OPK) Stock Gains 2.1% Despite Q2 Earnings Miss

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. OPK rose 2.1% till Aug 8, following the company's second-quarter 2022 results announcement on Aug 4. OPKO Health delivered adjusted loss per share of 4 cents in the second quarter of 2022, wider than the loss of 3 cents per share in the year-ago period. The figure was also wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 2 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
tipranks.com

AutoCanada Posts Upbeat Q2 Earnings Results, Records Solid Top-Line Growth

Strength across all business areas and robust inorganic growth drove AutoCanada’s encouraging earnings results for the second quarter of 2022. Car dealership operator AutoCanada Inc. (TSE: ACQ) recently reported impressive results for the second quarter of 2022. The company recorded the highest second-quarter revenues in its history. The strength in the earnings results should positively support the company’s share price, which was up 1.6% on August 10.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Graybug Vision: Q2 Earnings Insights

Graybug Vision GRAY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Graybug Vision beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.4. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

