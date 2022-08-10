Read full article on original website
Related
Watch a Big ‘Ol Nope Rope Out for a Swim on a Texas Lake
Texas is home to many different species of rattlesnakes. As scary looking as they can be, they will mostly leave us alone. But for those that have an aversion to snakes in general, this particular video will just be some added fuel to your snake nightmares. Some folks were out enjoying a day on the lake near San Angelo, Texas when they caught a diamondback rattlesnake enjoying a swim.
Itchy And Painful: These Are The Most Poisonous Plants in Texas
Texas can be a beautiful state. Yes, even with all the heat that we've experienced in the area as of late. But with as with all beauty in nature, there is always something looking to possible spoil the mood. We've recently talked about animals that Texans should steer clear of....
Registration Now Open for the TPWD Big Time Texas Hunts Drawing
For the past 25 years, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has organized the Big Time Texas Hunts (BTTH) program. Through this effort, hunting and fishing enthusiasts are offered some of the very best hunting opportunities in the state. This year, ten premium guided hunt packages are being offered in the Big Time Texas Hunts drawing.
Mark Cuban Now Owns a Ghost Town Not Far from Corsicana, Texas
The unique charm of Texas is the multitude of small towns we can pass through on a road trip. Just traveling in East Texas alone will allow us to see many of those blink-and-you'll-miss-it communities. Many of those small communities have had their populations disappear for one reason or the other over time. One such community is not far from Corsicana called Mustang, Texas. This little town has an interesting history and is also owned by Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas Had 21 Teen Girls Go Missing In July Including 1 From Henderson
Jasmine Bryant from Henderso, Texas is one of the teenage girls that has been reported missing from the state of Texas in July 2022. She is one of 21 girls, aged 13 to 17 that were reported missing last month. To me, this seems like a pretty high number of...
How Bad Will This Winter Be in Texas According to Farmer’s Almanac?
Can we just get some seasonable weather around here?. If you’re like me, you’re sick and tired of all of this extreme weather. Sure, we live in North Texas where it’s always hot as hell during the summer. But this one has been particularly brutal. However, other...
Drought Leads To Another Topo Chico Shortage In Texas
I recently ordered a Topo Chico at my favorite Mexican food restaurant. It came to the table in an untraditional plastic bottle, and I didn't give it a second thought. Though I like it in the conventional glass bottle, I'm not a stickler, and it was bubbly and cold as predicted. The reason it came in that kind of bottle could be that my favorite sparkling mineral water is in short supply.
Geek’d Con Brings The Stars Of The Original ‘Scream’ To Louisiana
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is coming back for another big year in Downtown Shreveport. The show started in 2015, and has grown into one of the premiere events in the Shreveport-Bossier area. Not only that, the show has been the largest consistently active comic con style show in the entire state of Louisiana.
IN THIS ARTICLE
It May Be Hot In East Texas Right Now, A Chilly Winter Is Expected
East Texas has endured some extreme heat this summer thanks to the seemingly ever-present 'heat dome'. The high-pressure system that has basically sat, and continues to sit, over East, Northeast, and Central Texas all summer long has produced several stretches of 100-degree plus days. In addition to many heat advisories and excessive heat warnings thanks to the humidity. The heat and humidity are nearly unbearable for many but come late December, January, and the first part of February, those that don't like the heat may want the 'heat dome' to return.
Only One Airbnb Castle in Texas, It’s Beautiful and Expensive
Owning your very own castle would be a dream come true, but they are difficult to find and if you want to build your own it’s going to take lots of money. Which is why I wanted to see if there were any castles available on Airbnb as a rental. I’ve seen castles for sale in the state of Texas but when looking at rentals I was only able to find one. The only castle available to rent is in Lago Vista, Texas and is mesmerizing but it also comes with a huge price tag even for a short stay.
Have You Been To The Two-Story Whataburger In Texas?
Now that Whataburger is spreading their great-tasting burgers all over the country by opening new franchises all the time, it's easy to forget where it all started. Whataburger was founded by Harmon Dobson over 70 years ago in Corpus Christi, Texas. The brand now has almost a thousand locations, with...
These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July
Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Forget The Concession Stand, Whataburger Has The Perfect Tailgating Companion
Texas high school football is just about to kick into high gear, which means tailgating season is here too! The tradition of cooking out in the parking lot right before the game may take on a new look this year. Mainly because it's still too hot to do anything outdoors, especially firing up a grill at a game in the parking lot for some burgers and dogs.
One Rule at a New Fort Worth, TX Restaurant May Give Some of You Anxiety
So, yeah, I'm all about the idea behind this rule. But as much as I hate to admit it, I may have a little trouble actually following it. There is a new Italian restaurant in Fort Worth, TX's historic stockyards that is banning cellphones. The restaurant, Caterina's, offers patrons a...
Two East Texas Cities Among 25 in Texas Suing Disney+, Hulu, Netflix
Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, chances are pretty good that you're subscribed to at least one, or possibly all, of those streaming services. I am. One thing you may not know, which I didn't until I ran across this report, is that those streaming services have fees that they must pay to Texas cities. 25 cities in Texas, including two from East Texas have filed suit against the above streaming services because they haven't paid their fees to those cities.
Moment of Sportsmanship During Little League Game Goes Viral
Texas is wild about its youth sports. Fiercely passionate. Recently in the world of Little League baseball, the Wylie Abilene team had an outstanding season making it all to the Southwest Regionals. Unfortunately, they lost to a very powerful Tulsa National team. However, there's no denying these young men have...
Former Texas Mayor And Her Husband Sentenced for Public Corruption Convictions
There's an old saying that goes "politics make strange bed fellows" which means that a shared political interest can bring together people who would normally have nothing in common. But SEX also can bring people together and you know what happens when you mix politics and sex, you get what happened in the case of a former North Texas Mayor and her husband who are going to prison.
Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case
One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
Mix 93.1
Tyler, TX
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0