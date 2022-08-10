ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

B102.7

Get Rid of Your Old Tires and Help Stop the Itch!

Have some old tires around your place that you're looking to get rid of?. The Sioux Falls landfill will take them off your hands for free, and you'll be able to help cut down on the city's mosquito population in the process. Dakota News Now is reporting that effective immediately,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Is Minnesota’s Health Better Than South Dakota, Iowa?

To be upfront about this article, it's all about statistics. The numbers in this report come from RunReviews.com, a site that examines treadmills. Ask yourself, "What is the reason for your current health?" Some of you may want to stand before a full-length mirror. And, for others, just opening the refrigerator door. They both could scream back "Do something about this!"
MINNESOTA STATE
B102.7

Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State

Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
Sioux Falls, SD
Lifestyle
Sioux Falls, SD
Pets & Animals
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
B102.7

Why A Brand New Sioux Falls Cafe Is the ‘Cat’s Meow’!

What makes this new place different from every other Sioux Falls Eatery?. If your living situation doesn't allow for a furry companion and cats are your favorites, you are so in luck!. According to my little birdie at Pigeon605, a Sioux Falls first will be opening in the newly renovated...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
voiceofalexandria.com

Yearly Gun Deaths Are Up in South Dakota

The recent mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, highlight the threat gun violence poses to public safety in the United States. And according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the problem is getting worse. A total...
BUFFALO, NY
q957.com

The show will go on in Elkton, South Dakota

ELKTON, S.D. (KELO.com) — With less than two weeks before the Elkton Harvest Festival, the city found out the carnival wasn’t coming. The community club called an emergency meeting. School groups, churches, businesses, and residents are joining together to keep the festival going. The event will be next Saturday, August 20th, on Main Street in Elkton. There will be inflatables, church food stands, a parade, bingo, street dance, and more. Miss Elkton will be crowned the night before.
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

5 Things You Can Thank South Dakota For

South Dakota may not get much respect. We get a blizzard and it's a footnote on the national scene, but if Florida gets a bit chilly it's breaking news. But, maybe it's fine to be forgotten about. We kind of like being left alone on our quiet piece of the plains.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
B102.7

Check Out These OMG Airbnb Rentals in Iowa and Minnesota

When it first launched in 2008, AirBedandBreakfast.com was a totally new concept with just a few options for rental properties. 14 years later, the name has been shortened to Airbnb and the company is a massive success, with $6 billion in revenue and 5.6 million properties in more than 100,000 cities worldwide.
IOWA STATE
B102.7

2022 Ag Appreciation Day At The Sioux Empire Fair!

The farmers in South Dakota have shown their resilience over the last couple of years. From the derechos to flooding and harsh winters, South Dakotan farmers just can't seem to catch a break. However, they hold their heads high and push through these difficult times in order to feed the American people.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls burglary leaves business with thousands in damages

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a burglary left a business with thousands of dollars worth of damages. Lt. Adam Peterson with the Sioux Falls Police Department said the burglary took place just after midnight on Aug.11 in the northeast region of the city. Police were notified of the incident after a burglar alarm sounded off. Arriving officers found the front door shattered. The damages to the business’ building are estimated at $2,000 to $3,000.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Western Iowa Today

Invasive Plant That Can Inhibit Navigation Found In Five NW Iowa Lakes

(Spirit Lake, IA) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has found an invasive plant called Eurasian watermilfoil in five northwest Iowa lakes. Eurasian watermilfoil can grow up to 20 feet tall, spreads rapidly, and crowds out native plants that grow underwater. Mike Hawkins of the Iowa D-N-R says the plant was first found in Lost Island Lake on August First. He says Eurasian watermilfoil is very aggressive and can create large mats of floating plants and cause navigation issues. The D-N-R now confirms the plant is also growing in Lower and Upper Gar, East Okoboji, and Minnewashta Lakes. The initial treatment plan will focus on boat ramps, to make sure the plant is killed in an area where it could be taken to another location.
IOWA STATE
B102.7

Rare Minnesota Lake is the Only Saltwater Lake in the State

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes and we're well-known for our freshwater lakes, lake life, boating, that kind of thing. But apparently, Minnesota is also home to a saltwater lake. Who would have thought that a land-locked state like Minneota would have one of those?. There's only...
MINNESOTA STATE
B102.7

Best Bucket List For Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota

Who doesn't have a bucket list? Hmmm, am I the only one who raised a hand? It's not something I think about a lot. Oh, sure there are things I'd like to do and have always wanted to do but never really thought of making a list. Your list may...
IOWA STATE
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

