Iowa Little League Team is One Game Away from Little League World Series
Anyone who played little league baseball had dreams of one day reaching the little league world series. Getting to play in Williamsport Pennsylvania, being on ESPN, and trying to be the best little league team in the world was the goal of every 11 and 12-year-old little league baseball player.
Iowa Little League Team Wins Midwest Regional, Advances to World Series
(Whitestown, IN) -- A group of 11 and 12 year-olds from Davenport, Iowa will be representing the Midwest Region for a shot at the Little League World Series. Davenport Southeast Little League tops Webb City, Missouri 4-3, earning a trip to Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series.
Davenport Southeast punches ticket to Little League World Series
A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect for strong storms possible this afternoon and evening. Quad Cities Balloon Festival returns to Davenport with ways to help children in need. This year organizers are donating proceeds made from the event to the Shriners Hospital for Children.
A FIRST ALERT DAY until 9 p.m. Saturday for strong to severe storms
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Warm and humid conditions will continue across much of the region this afternoon, with some active and unsettled weather possible. The Storm Prediction Center has put much of the TV6 viewing area at a MARGINAL (level 1) risk for the possibility of severe storms today, mainly during the late afternoon and early evening hours.
How one man's trip to Uvalde is changing school safety in the Quad Cities
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Charles Butler was born in Chicago. But his home is in Rock Island. For the past 20 years, Butler has worked as a security officer with the Rock Island-Milan School District. Then in January 2022, he was promoted to head of all district security. It's a life built on safety, and a role he doesn't take lightly.
UPDATE: Sat 3:30pm. Man struck by carnival ride at Mendota Festival
Mendota EMS were needed at the Sweet Corn Festival carnival about 9:30pm Friday. Dispatch said that a man was on the ground after being struck by a ride called the “Zipper”. We've learned the man was a carnival employee who was taken to St. Paul's hospital. He sustained...
Denny's 52nd Avenue location in Moline closes abruptly
MOLINE, Ill. — Customers arrived at the Denny's on 52nd Avenue in Moline on Thursday, August 11 to find the restaurant closed. A sign was found posted on the business's door, which reads, "This Denny's is closed. Please visit our other location located at 8200 NW Blvd in Davenport," alongside a directive to contact the Area Manager for potential questions.
WATCH: QC Balloon Festival thrills crowd despite winds
Winds may have grounded the big balloons Saturday at this year’s Quad Cities Balloon Festival, but there was plenty to keep everyone entertained. Inflatable attractions, food vendors, a car show and music were on hand for the large crowd to enjoy at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Tethered balloon rides were very popular in the late afternoon when the winds died down as a large line quickly formed with riders eager to take to the wild blue yonder.
Erie, Illinois honors village's 150th birthday with Saturday celebration
ERIE, Ill. — It's been a long time coming for a community celebration in Eerie, Illinois honoring the town's 150th birthday. Community and Economic Development Director Katelin Bridgman said they'd been planning the celebration since she moved to the village in September. "Erie is incredibly close-knit very community oriented....
Transit van, semi, and car involved in I-39 crash in Marshall County
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Illinois State Police reported a three-vehicle crash with injuries Friday afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 39 near Wenona in Marshall County. Police said the crash, reported about 4:15 p.m., involved a transit van, a truck-tractor semi-trailer combination, and a passenger car near...
35th annual Tug Fest underway
The only Tug-of-War event in the country between two states and the only event that closes the Mississippi River is underway now in LeClaire and Port Byron. From 12:30-3 p.m. Saturday, boat traffic yields the right of way to a 2,700-foot long, 680-pound rope that stretches across the river between the two towns. Eleven teams from each side are pitted against each other trying to gain advantage by pulling in the most feet of rope within three minutes.
Geneseo police ride along program
Geneseo police have a ride along program which enables qualifying civilians to request a ride along with an officer, observing what an officer does on a daily basis. Cyndee Kane Marciniack had previously served as the city's first female officer, and requested the ride along with Detective Shoemaker. Marciniak served Geneseo from 1974 to 1980.
Dixon Police and Fire Crews Will Be Out in Full Force Helping to Get Kids Back to School Starting Monday
Monday is the first day of school in Dixon and this always brings up a challenge for drivers in Dixon. Commuters have not had to worry about these things for the past couple of months, but they will need to be aware of kids getting on and off busses, walking or riding their bikes to school and parents dropping their kids off.
1 dead after shooting at a Davenport skate park Tuesday night
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department has confirmed one person died after a shooting at the Davenport Skate Park in Centennial Park Tuesday night. According to officers, police responded to the Skate Park at 905 W. River Dr after reports of a person who was shot in the parking lot.
Eldridge approves settlement with former city administrator
The Eldridge City Council on Saturday approved a $175,000 settlement with Lisa Kotter, its former city administrator. Eldridge hired Kotter in February of 2020. She was city administrator for about 18 months before the City Council put her on paid leave while it investigated dueling complaints against Kotter and by Kotter against other city officials. That investigation found no evidence to support either complaint but did find that Kotter and former Mayor Marty O'Boyle created a "hostile work environment." Kotter and Mike Meloy, her attorney, were critical of the results, contending the investigation report included omissions and errors.
47 holes 'consistent with a shotgun blast' found on exterior of Galesburg home
GALESBURG — A northeastern Galesburg residence was reportedly damaged by gunfire Thursday morning. Officers were called to the home in the 900 block of Bateman Street at 9:01 a.m. where the residents showed officers damage to the front of the home, consistent with shotgun damage. A total of 47...
'It's our river' | Former Princeton city council member speaks out against train merger
PRINCETON, Iowa — Former Princeton, Iowa City Council member, Ann Geiger is no stranger to the riverfront. "I was a former city of Princeton council person for two and a half terms. I helped start the park board and the tree committee. I have written grants for this community, and I previously worked for the city of Davenport in community and economic development for 17 years."
IDOT Strongly Tells Oregon No When Asked if City Can Put Up Stops Signs Helping to Alert Drivers to Malfunctioning Lights at Rt 2 and 64 Intersection
Drivers in Oregon are showing frustration as the stoplights at the Route 2 and Route 64 intersection has malfunctioned and now only flashes red. According to the road rules, an intersection with flashing red lights means it is a four way stop. At the most recent Oregon City Council meeting...
1 dead in Lee County accident
One person is dead after a single vehicle accident in Lee County, Illinois yesterday. According to a press release from the Illinois State Police, a White 2017 Nissan Frontier was traveling on Interstate 88 westbound near milepost 63.25 at approximately 4:09 a.m. on August 9. The truck left the roadway for unknown reasons and drove […]
Week ending Aug. 20: three inmates sentenced in Henry County to be released
These are the top 10 home sales for Henry County in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2022, there were 12 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $175,500 in Henry County. Top 10 home sales in Henry County for July 2022BuyerCityAddressSale PriceRichard and Daysi... ★ FURTHER...
