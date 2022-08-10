ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, IL

Comments / 0

Related
KWQC

Davenport Southeast punches ticket to Little League World Series

A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect for strong storms possible this afternoon and evening. Quad Cities Balloon Festival returns to Davenport with ways to help children in need. This year organizers are donating proceeds made from the event to the Shriners Hospital for Children.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

A FIRST ALERT DAY until 9 p.m. Saturday for strong to severe storms

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Warm and humid conditions will continue across much of the region this afternoon, with some active and unsettled weather possible. The Storm Prediction Center has put much of the TV6 viewing area at a MARGINAL (level 1) risk for the possibility of severe storms today, mainly during the late afternoon and early evening hours.
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Taylor Ridge, IL
Sports
City
Taylor Ridge, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Football
Princeton, IL
Sports
Princeton, IL
Education
Taylor Ridge, IL
Education
City
Princeton, IL
starvedrock.media

UPDATE: Sat 3:30pm. Man struck by carnival ride at Mendota Festival

Mendota EMS were needed at the Sweet Corn Festival carnival about 9:30pm Friday. Dispatch said that a man was on the ground after being struck by a ride called the “Zipper”. We've learned the man was a carnival employee who was taken to St. Paul's hospital. He sustained...
MENDOTA, IL
WQAD

Denny's 52nd Avenue location in Moline closes abruptly

MOLINE, Ill. — Customers arrived at the Denny's on 52nd Avenue in Moline on Thursday, August 11 to find the restaurant closed. A sign was found posted on the business's door, which reads, "This Denny's is closed. Please visit our other location located at 8200 NW Blvd in Davenport," alongside a directive to contact the Area Manager for potential questions.
ourquadcities.com

WATCH: QC Balloon Festival thrills crowd despite winds

Winds may have grounded the big balloons Saturday at this year’s Quad Cities Balloon Festival, but there was plenty to keep everyone entertained. Inflatable attractions, food vendors, a car show and music were on hand for the large crowd to enjoy at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Tethered balloon rides were very popular in the late afternoon when the winds died down as a large line quickly formed with riders eager to take to the wild blue yonder.
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Rockridge High School
WQAD

Erie, Illinois honors village's 150th birthday with Saturday celebration

ERIE, Ill. — It's been a long time coming for a community celebration in Eerie, Illinois honoring the town's 150th birthday. Community and Economic Development Director Katelin Bridgman said they'd been planning the celebration since she moved to the village in September. "Erie is incredibly close-knit very community oriented....
ERIE, IL
hoiabc.com

Transit van, semi, and car involved in I-39 crash in Marshall County

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Illinois State Police reported a three-vehicle crash with injuries Friday afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 39 near Wenona in Marshall County. Police said the crash, reported about 4:15 p.m., involved a transit van, a truck-tractor semi-trailer combination, and a passenger car near...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

35th annual Tug Fest underway

The only Tug-of-War event in the country between two states and the only event that closes the Mississippi River is underway now in LeClaire and Port Byron. From 12:30-3 p.m. Saturday, boat traffic yields the right of way to a 2,700-foot long, 680-pound rope that stretches across the river between the two towns. Eleven teams from each side are pitted against each other trying to gain advantage by pulling in the most feet of rope within three minutes.
LE CLAIRE, IA
geneseorepublic.com

Geneseo police ride along program

Geneseo police have a ride along program which enables qualifying civilians to request a ride along with an officer, observing what an officer does on a daily basis. Cyndee Kane Marciniack had previously served as the city's first female officer, and requested the ride along with Detective Shoemaker. Marciniak served Geneseo from 1974 to 1980.
GENESEO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KWQC

1 dead after shooting at a Davenport skate park Tuesday night

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department has confirmed one person died after a shooting at the Davenport Skate Park in Centennial Park Tuesday night. According to officers, police responded to the Skate Park at 905 W. River Dr after reports of a person who was shot in the parking lot.
DAVENPORT, IA
qctoday.com

Eldridge approves settlement with former city administrator

The Eldridge City Council on Saturday approved a $175,000 settlement with Lisa Kotter, its former city administrator. Eldridge hired Kotter in February of 2020. She was city administrator for about 18 months before the City Council put her on paid leave while it investigated dueling complaints against Kotter and by Kotter against other city officials. That investigation found no evidence to support either complaint but did find that Kotter and former Mayor Marty O'Boyle created a "hostile work environment." Kotter and Mike Meloy, her attorney, were critical of the results, contending the investigation report included omissions and errors.
ELDRIDGE, IA
WQAD

'It's our river' | Former Princeton city council member speaks out against train merger

PRINCETON, Iowa — Former Princeton, Iowa City Council member, Ann Geiger is no stranger to the riverfront. "I was a former city of Princeton council person for two and a half terms. I helped start the park board and the tree committee. I have written grants for this community, and I previously worked for the city of Davenport in community and economic development for 17 years."
PRINCETON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

1 dead in Lee County accident

One person is dead after a single vehicle accident in Lee County, Illinois yesterday. According to a press release from the Illinois State Police, a White 2017 Nissan Frontier was traveling on Interstate 88 westbound near milepost 63.25 at approximately 4:09 a.m. on August 9. The truck left the roadway for unknown reasons and drove […]
LEE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy