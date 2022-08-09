Read full article on original website
Inside the Forecast: Wisconsin's primary didn't move the needle. Here's why.
POLITICO’s Steve Shepard demystifies this week’s election data in a video series.
WISN
Turnout for Wisconsin's August primary election reaches historic levels
An unprecedented amount of voters turned out at Wisconsin polls for the August primary election with 26% of eligible voters casting their ballots. That's the highest turnout rate in Wisconsin since 1982. It's also a 3% rise from the 2018 midterms. That was the last time the state had a...
TMJ4 News breaks down 2022 Wisconsin primary election results
Tim Michels spent millions of dollars of his own money and he picked up the endorsement of former president Donald Trump to beat Rebecca Kleefisch.
cwbradio.com
Emboldened Wisconsin Assembly Speaker May Disband 2020 Election Review
(Terry Bell, WRN) The Republican review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election could soon be over. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called special counsel Michael Gableman “an embarrassment” Tuesday night, after narrowly fending off a primary challenge from Adam Steen. Vos was critical of Gableman’s work and his independence after Tuesday’s unofficial results came in.
An underdog rises: Rebecca Cooke’s loss is a win for rural votes in Wisconsin
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Democrats say last night’s primary proved there is victory in loss. State Senator Brad Pfaff won the Democratic nomination for the 3rd Congressional District with 39% of the vote. Candidate Rebecca Cooke, a political newcomer, came in second, with 31%. Underdogs don’t typically come...
Trump ties may come back to haunt in swing state Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Donald Trump reasserted his grip on Republicans in Wisconsin’s primary, but Democratic Gov. Tony Evers tried to play that against his newly minted Republican opponent Wednesday while observers said running too closely to Trump in the swing state could be dangerous. Trump’s pick for governor, construction company co-owner Tim Michels, beat out the choice of establishment Republicans. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said that means Michels now “owns” Trump and he won’t be able to moderate in the general election. “His relationship with Trump is going to drive this campaign,” Evers told reporters after eating breakfast with his running mate, state Rep. Sarah Rodriguez. “Trump owns him, he owns Trump. That’s his problem, that’s not mine.” Michels sought to tie Evers to President Joe Biden, releasing a new TV ad the day after his win that calls them “both career politicians in way over their head.” The ad does not mention Trump’s endorsement of Michels.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Primary Election; Michels eyes governor's office
Business owner Tim Michels wants to be Wisconsin’s next governor. Before that can happen, he has to defeat three other Republican gubernatorial candidates in the Aug. 9 primary.
wwisradio.com
Candidate For Wisconsin Governor May Have Broken Election Laws
(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says someone would have to file a formal complaint before Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels would get in trouble. Michels won his Tuesday Republican primary contest against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. The businessman invited the media to come to watch...
Tim Michels Chances of Beating Tony Evers for Wisconsin Governor: Polls
After his GOP primary win, Tim Michels pledged to work with Trump to "drain the swamp."
wpr.org
Sara Rodriguez and Roger Roth to compete for lieutenant governor in November
While not the major focus of Wisconsin's primary election, races for lieutenant governor, state treasurer and secretary of state were decided Tuesday. Democrat Sara Rodriguez and Republican Roger Roth will be their parties' candidates for lieutenant governor in the fall. Rodriguez and Roth won out in crowded fields for both...
wtmj.com
Wisconsin Governor, Tony Evers joins Steve Scaffidi
Steve Scaffidi was joined in the WTMJ mobile studios at the Wisconsin state fair by Wisconsin governor, Tony Evers. Click below and hear what the Governor had to say in regards to the upcoming races, his plan for Wisconsin, and how he plans to help mnake Wisconsin a better place to live.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes
Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
milwaukeerecord.com
‘The Daily Show’ talked to some brilliant conspiracy folks at the Waukesha Trump-Michels rally
The Daily Show‘s Jordan Klepper was in Waukesha last week for the big Donald Trump-Tim Michels rally. He talked to some people. Those people—at least the people that made the cut for the seven-minute segment—were…something. Classic conspiracy folks like Pizzagate believers and 9/11 truthers mingled comfortably with Ron Johnson fans and “Let’s Go Brandon!” numerologists. Like we said, it was…something.
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers blames lawmakers for his licensing mess
MADISON — When frustrated professionals waiting for their long-delayed licenses reach out to Gov. Tony Evers’ office for help, they get an automatic email — a political screed blaming the Republican-controlled Legislature for Wisconsin’s licensing crisis. Instead of stepping in and helping, Evers offers victims of...
Wisconsin’s ‘Original’ Capital Is Now A Vacant Ghost Town
Did you know that the capital of Wisconsin would have been a little closer to Illinois if history had gone slightly different?. The town of Belmont, Wisconsin is, I think officially, a sleepy hamlet. Tucked in the southwest corner of the state, above Galena, maybe 30 miles north of the border, Belmont is officially home to 986 residents as of the 2010 census.
National Guard unit ‘discreetly monitored’ Summerfest
The over 445,000 people who flocked to Summerfest along Milwaukee’s lakefront were likely unaware that among them were soldiers from the National Guard’s 54th Civil Support Team (CST). A press release from the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs discloses that soldiers from the unit were “discreetly monitoring the large music festival for potential threats.”
Greater Milwaukee Today
Severson re-elected as Waukesha County sheriff
WAUKESHA — Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson will serve another term after the primary election on Tuesday night. Severson faced off against Waukesha County Deputy Sheriff James Soneberg. Severson received 46,975 votes or 64.8% while Soneberg received 25,346 votes or 38.3%. There were 131 write-ins. Election results are unofficial...
wpr.org
Wisconsin’s top transportation official flags rising construction costs tied to inflation
In a sign that highway repairs could pinch Wisconsin coffers more in the future, the state’s top transportation official said Tuesday that recent bids from contractors are coming in higher than previous levels. Appearing on Wisconsin Public Radio’s "The Morning Show," Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson said construction...
wxpr.org
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
spectrumnews1.com
Only one of Wisconsin's top 10 school districts has consistently grown its teaching staff. Here's how.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — While teacher staffing levels drop across the state, one Wisconsin district has grown. Over the last five years, most of the top 10 school districts in the state have had their staffing levels shrink. However, they’ve shrunk along with enrollment, and enrollment has often dropped at an even greater rate.
