KCCI.com
Iowans to build a house in just 9 days at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Habitat for Humanity's on-site home build has returned to the Iowa State Fair. They've been working hard on a new home for a Des Moines family since the fair began. It's the first home build they've done on the fairgrounds since 2005. Director of construction...
KCCI.com
This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
katyflint.com
The #1 Guide to Ice Cream Shops in Iowa
I have a saying….”Ice Cream never lets me down!”. And when I say that ice cream shops in Iowa never let me down, it’s a fact! As someone who has a gluten allergy, I have to forgo cookies, muffins, donuts, and other baked goods on regular basis. But…when we are out exploring, I can always eat ice cream! 😉 Thankfully, Iowa is full of numerous amazing ice cream shops to enjoy! We’ve spent the last several years visiting a lot of them, so of course we had to put together the #1 Guide to Ice Cream Shops in Iowa!
Iowa State Fair day two filled with giant pumpkins, animals
DES MOINES, Iowa — On day two at the Iowa State Fair it was all about the competitions. In the Champion Suffolk Ram competition the judge had specific characteristics he was looking for in each class. Likewise at the Chicken Barn the judge had specific expectations on what each bird should look like, for example […]
The Most Beautiful Places to Enjoy the Fall Colors in Iowa
Fall is right around the corner! There are plenty of places here in Iowa to view the gorgeous fall colors (Palisades-Kepler State Park is my favorite!), but Midwest Living has come up with a list of the best of the best. Midwest Living's list of 30 Great Midwest Fall Color...
Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly
People in the health care field have worked their tails off since the COVID pandemic hit Iowa with a vengeance in 2020. Doctors, nurses and all manner of technicians and support staff have performed heroically under circumstances that often were trying. But the death this year of a patient at a Centerville care center has […] The post Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
A new bronze cow at the Iowa State Fair memorializes a past sculptor
DES MOINES, Iowa — People from all over the country come to the Iowa State Fair to see the butter cow. Above the gawkers, a banner celebrating past butter cow artists. But this year, a new bronze cow outside of the Ag Building tells the story of a long-time sculptor.
Politicians campaign at day three of Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s storied tradition is back for another year, and the great Iowa get-together became a magnet for political activity on Saturday. Several Iowa politicians, including Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Joni Ernst, roamed the fairgrounds on day three of the Iowa State Fair. Reynolds and Ernst spent the morning grilling pork […]
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: The movie crew for 'Twister' needed 'bailed out' while filming in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — For its first day of filming, the "Twister" crew needed some hay for props, so one Iowan bailed them out. The crew paid the man twice his asking price for the hay. So, he got the big bucks and his hay got the big break on the silver screen.
An Iowa Brewery is Selling Pickle-Flavored Beer Right Now
Adrienne F. - "A beer and pickle juice! Actually so refreshing" James L. - "Not enough of that pickle flavor" Rebekah B. - "Oh yes, that is quite delightful. Some dill, but also oddly sweet." Bob H. - "Salty, pickley, this hits the exact spot on a hot day at...
How many people attended opening day of the 2022 Iowa State Fair?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2022 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
1380kcim.com
Local Farm Families To Be Recognized At Iowa State Fair For Conservation Leadership
Four local farm families will be recognized next week during the Iowa State Fair for their long-standing dedication to protecting the state’s natural resources through the voluntary use of conservation practices. The Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards are selected by a state committee consisting of members from both conservation and agricultural groups to recognize producers that maintain cover crop usage, wetland bioreactor, saturated buffers, and other similar practices in support of the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy. Recipients also act as local leaders by advocating for widespread use of such practices within the ag industry and their home communities. Forty recipients were selected for the 2022 award presentation, including Michael Vonnahme of Carroll County, Jason and Kelli Fineran of Sac County, Rowly and Deb Burton of Shelby County, and Scott McLaughlin of Shelby County. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, and Department of Natural Resources Director Kaylan Lyon will formally present these awards during a special ceremony on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 10:30 a.m. at the Oman Family Youth Inn at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Recent winners from the area include John Van Horn of Carroll County, Rosmann Family Farms of Shelby County, Eric and Jessica Hunziker of Sac County, and Luke and Linda Croghan of Shelby County. Since the award’s creation in 2012, more than 690 Iowa farm families have been recognized.
Iowa State Fair Fan Favorite Ride Temporarily Shut Down After Kid Gets Hurt
The Iowa State Fair kicked off yesterday but it didn't go without a hitch. The giant slide ride at the fair was shut down for part of the day yesterday after some riders were hurt on it. KCCI reports that the kids were hurt when they were coming off the...
College Students: Beware When Renting In Ames, Iowa City, And Cedar Falls
(UNDATED) — Monday, August 22nd is the first day of class for students at Iowa, Iowa State, and U-N-I — and college students who are looking for apartments for the school year should be careful not to get scammed. Consumer advocate Lara Sutherlin says crooks are making fake...
kwit.org
Newscast 08.12.22: Iowa farmland values grow 21% this year; Iowa state taxes down
Higher corn and soybean prices and improved profits have helped drive Iowa farmland values up 21% this year, the second-largest increase in the nation, a new U.S. Department of Agriculture report shows. Only Kansas farmland values grew faster, at 25%, according to the USDA. The agriculture department uses farm surveys...
KCCI.com
Preparing for opening day at the Iowa State Fairgrounds
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair is nearly here. KCCI's Andrew Mollenbeck went to the fairgrounds on Wednesday to see the last minute preparations. The rides are being set up and the food stands are waiting on final deliveries. But some events have already started. The 4-H...
12 Unwritten Iowa Rules All in the Hawkeye State Know
Iowa is a state of many stereotypes. Some are inaccurate, some are maybe based in truth, and some are flat-out wrong (like anyone who says Iowa is totally flat). With that in mind, there are still "rules" that all Iowans know... Call it a secret handshake of sorts, Iowans are...
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
KCCI.com
Des Moines man says the scooter he uses to get around was turned away at State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man who has a permit to use a scooter to get around due to medical conditions says his scooter was prohibited from going into the Iowa State Fair due to its length. "I have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and I just had...
DNR officials examine small fish kills in Southwest Iowa
(Area) Minor fish kill events have been reported at both Littlefield Lake and the Greenfield City Reservoir. Weather conditions are largely to blame. Bryan Hayes, DNR Fisheries Biologist, explains water temperatures have been between 82-85 degrees at the surface. This concentrates nutrients. “Just sets us up to grow a lot of algae and turn these lakes greener than normal…With algae or water that’s kind of green, you get wide fluctuations in dissolved oxygen.”
