Taliban says it did not know al-Qaeda leader was in Kabul, warns US to ‘never repeat’ drone strike
The Taliban has issued its first official comments on the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike on Kabul, saying the group had no knowledge of the wanted militant’s presence in the Afghan capital.“An air strike was carried out on a residential house in Kabul city, two days later, US president Joe Biden claimed that US troops had targeted al-Qaeda leader Dr Ayman al-Zawahiri in this attack,” a statement issued by the interim Taliban government on Thursday read. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has no information about Ayman al-Zawahiri's arrival and stay in...
kpcc.org
Undercover journalist in Afghanistan finds Taliban are abducting, imprisoning women
In August 2021, shortly after the Taliban took over Afghanistan, spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid held a press conference in which he vowed that the insurgents would defend women's rights according to Islamic law. Filmmaker Ramita Navai says it was an empty promise. "[The Taliban] knew that the world was watching, is...
Taliban officials in Afghanistan 'beat girls just for smiling and talking too loud,' report says
Farkhunda, a 16-year-old girl, stopped going to school in September and has since been diagnosed with depression, The Guardian reported.
What it's like being a woman in Afghanistan today: 'death in slow motion'
On early Monday morning, just before the break of dawn, a 23-year-old Afghan journalist packed her bags, said quiet goodbyes to her family and left her home in a carefully mapped and cautiously executed plan. "My heart was beating so fast for the whole journey, till I reached a safe...
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
U.S. Air Division Deploying Soldiers as Kremlin Says Russia, NATO at War
The first deputy chief of the Russian presidential staff said the West was conducting a "hot military operation" against Russia in Ukraine.
Afghan boy, 11, is mistakenly sent to France instead of UK where he was due to be reunited with his family while another 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban are still stuck in hotels, MP reveals
An Afghan boy was mistakenly sent to France instead of the UK, where he was meant to reunite with his family. Conservative MP Bob Blackman criticised the Home Office for allowing the 11-year-old to become stranded in France. The MP for Harrow East also revealed 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban...
U.K.・
Russia-Ukraine war: invasion ‘starting to fail’ and Russian forces suffering huge losses, says UK – as it happened
At a meeting of European defence ministers, Ben Wallace says Russia ‘unlikely to ever succeed in occupying Ukraine’
Lives of Afghan women and girls being destroyed by "suffocating" Taliban crackdown, Amnesty International says
The lives of Afghan women and girls are being destroyed by a "suffocating" crackdown by the Taliban since they took power nearly a year ago, Amnesty International said in a report released Wednesday. After they captured the capital, Kabul, in August 2021 and ousted the internationally backed government, the Taliban...
Italian navy should blockade Libya to stop migrants crossing the Med by boat, says far-right favourite to become country's next PM as critics accuse her of promoting 'act of war'
The founder of a far-right Italian party and frontrunner to be the country's next leader has called for a blockade of Libya to stop migrants crossing the Mediterranean. Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Brothers of Italy party, wants the Italian navy to blockade the north African coast so that all migrants can be screened before leaving to ascertain whether they are genuine refugees.
From future lawyer to betrothed to a Taliban fighter: August in Kabul shows how life changed overnight for so many in Afghanistan
On page 79 of August in Kabul, Andrew Quilty introduces us to Nadia Amini, a 19-year-old student of Tajik descent who attends a madrassa, or religious school, in the Afghan capital. She is completing her third-semester exams with ambitions to become a lawyer. None of that came to pass as the Taliban swept into Kabul in mid-August, 2021. In the process, Nadia’s own life disintegrated. Review: August in Kabul: America’s last days in Afghanistan – Andrew Quilty (MUP) Her father had promised her as a bride to a Taliban fighter to buy protection for his family. She resisted. Her brother beat her while...
One year on, Afghan family still divided after daughter fled, mother stayed
KABUL/SALAMANCA, Spain, Aug 12 (Reuters) - As thousands of Afghans crowded outside Kabul airport a year ago desperately trying to escape the Taliban, Massouda Kohistani managed to fight her way on to a foreign military flight bound for the Gulf and ended up in Spain.
Taliban say they were unaware Al Qaeda leader killed by U.S. strike was in Afghanistan
The Taliban have broken their silence over a U.S. drone strike that killed Al Qaeda’s top leader in Afghanistan’s capital, acknowledging his death and pledging to launch an investigation. The killing of Ayman al-Zawahiri on the balcony of a Kabul safe house Sunday has further strained relations between...
BBC
Afghan-Iran border clash: Taliban says one killed
Afghanistan's ruling Taliban have clashed with Iranian border guards on the frontier between the two countries. The militants say one of their fighters was killed in Sunday's fighting in the border area between Nimroz province in Afghanistan and Hirmand in Iran. Each country blamed the other for the incident, the...
LGBT+ Afghans call on UK to save them from Taliban violence in Pakistan protest
A transgender Afghan has called on the UK Government to offer asylum to members of the LGBT+ community in her country after a year of oppression, rape and violence under the Taliban’s rule.Ozlam, who asked to be referred to by that name, is the leader of a group of Afghan refugees protesting in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, on Thursday to urge the UK to grant asylum to more than 1,000 LGBT+ Afghans attempting to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.Accompanied by the online #LetUsLive campaign, the protest comes weeks after 24-year-old Ozlam was attacked in her home in Kabul by Taliban fighters,...
Afghan Refugee Resettlement Falters as U.S. and UK Renege on Promises
"They are frustrated to hear that there are 40,000 Afghans still in front of them seeking asylum," a U.S. resettlement volunteer told Newsweek.
‘Let us deal with it’: inside the elite Kabul district where Zawahiri was hit
The leader of al-Qaida spent the last weeks of his life less than 500 metres from the swimming pool and bar where British diplomats relaxed during their Kabul tours. The gaudy house where Ayman al-Zawahiri was reportedly killed by a drone strike while out on his balcony is nestled at the very heart of the Afghan capital.
U.S. kills al Qaeda leader Zawahiri in Kabul drone missile strike
KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The United States killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri with a drone missile while he stood on a balcony at his home in Kabul, U.S. officials said, the biggest blow to the militants since Osama bin Laden was shot dead more than a decade ago.
Haiti’s deadly descent, Libya’s flare-up, and an African diplomatic lovefest: The Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Haiti’s gang violence has been an escalating problem for months but recently became even more deadly and chaotic. Between 8 and 17 July, at least 209 people were killed and 254 were injured during clashes between the rival G9 and G-Pèp gangs in the capital Port-au-Prince, according to the UN. Around half of the casualties were people with no known links to gangs. Fierce gun battles were also reported in the heart of the capital on 27 July, spilling out of usual hotspots like Martissant or shantytowns like Cité Soleil. Thousands have been displaced, but the full impact of the fighting – including casualty figures – is difficult to confirm. “No one knows how many people have been killed or wounded… nor the exact number who have fled the area,” according to a Médecins Sans Frontières report about the escalation of violence in Martissant over the past year. For more, take a look at this roundup of our recent reporting.
The New Humanitarian
