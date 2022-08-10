ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden

The Independent

Taliban says it did not know al-Qaeda leader was in Kabul, warns US to ‘never repeat’ drone strike

The Taliban has issued its first official comments on the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike on Kabul, saying the group had no knowledge of the wanted militant’s presence in the Afghan capital.“An air strike was carried out on a residential house in Kabul city, two days later, US president Joe Biden claimed that US troops had targeted al-Qaeda leader Dr Ayman al-Zawahiri in this attack,” a statement issued by the interim Taliban government on Thursday read. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has no information about Ayman al-Zawahiri's arrival and stay in...
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
Daily Mail

Afghan boy, 11, is mistakenly sent to France instead of UK where he was due to be reunited with his family while another 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban are still stuck in hotels, MP reveals

An Afghan boy was mistakenly sent to France instead of the UK, where he was meant to reunite with his family. Conservative MP Bob Blackman criticised the Home Office for allowing the 11-year-old to become stranded in France. The MP for Harrow East also revealed 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban...
Daily Mail

Italian navy should blockade Libya to stop migrants crossing the Med by boat, says far-right favourite to become country's next PM as critics accuse her of promoting 'act of war'

The founder of a far-right Italian party and frontrunner to be the country's next leader has called for a blockade of Libya to stop migrants crossing the Mediterranean. Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Brothers of Italy party, wants the Italian navy to blockade the north African coast so that all migrants can be screened before leaving to ascertain whether they are genuine refugees.
TheConversationAU

From future lawyer to betrothed to a Taliban fighter: August in Kabul shows how life changed overnight for so many in Afghanistan

On page 79 of August in Kabul, Andrew Quilty introduces us to Nadia Amini, a 19-year-old student of Tajik descent who attends a madrassa, or religious school, in the Afghan capital. She is completing her third-semester exams with ambitions to become a lawyer. None of that came to pass as the Taliban swept into Kabul in mid-August, 2021. In the process, Nadia’s own life disintegrated. Review: August in Kabul: America’s last days in Afghanistan – Andrew Quilty (MUP) Her father had promised her as a bride to a Taliban fighter to buy protection for his family. She resisted. Her brother beat her while...
BBC

Afghan-Iran border clash: Taliban says one killed

Afghanistan's ruling Taliban have clashed with Iranian border guards on the frontier between the two countries. The militants say one of their fighters was killed in Sunday's fighting in the border area between Nimroz province in Afghanistan and Hirmand in Iran. Each country blamed the other for the incident, the...
The Independent

LGBT+ Afghans call on UK to save them from Taliban violence in Pakistan protest

A transgender Afghan has called on the UK Government to offer asylum to members of the LGBT+ community in her country after a year of oppression, rape and violence under the Taliban’s rule.Ozlam, who asked to be referred to by that name, is the leader of a group of Afghan refugees protesting in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, on Thursday to urge the UK to grant asylum to more than 1,000 LGBT+ Afghans attempting to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.Accompanied by the online #LetUsLive campaign, the protest comes weeks after 24-year-old Ozlam was attacked in her home in Kabul by Taliban fighters,...
The New Humanitarian

Haiti’s deadly descent, Libya’s flare-up, and an African diplomatic lovefest: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Haiti’s gang violence has been an escalating problem for months but recently became even more deadly and chaotic. Between 8 and 17 July, at least 209 people were killed and 254 were injured during clashes between the rival G9 and G-Pèp gangs in the capital Port-au-Prince, according to the UN. Around half of the casualties were people with no known links to gangs. Fierce gun battles were also reported in the heart of the capital on 27 July, spilling out of usual hotspots like Martissant or shantytowns like Cité Soleil. Thousands have been displaced, but the full impact of the fighting – including casualty figures – is difficult to confirm. “No one knows how many people have been killed or wounded… nor the exact number who have fled the area,” according to a Médecins Sans Frontières report about the escalation of violence in Martissant over the past year. For more, take a look at this roundup of our recent reporting.
