Salvatore Ferragamo is working to further its digital capabilities with a new global strategic partnership with Farfetch. According to a press release, the new partnership will involve leveraging Farfetch’s global audience reach to strengthen Ferragamo’s presence on the shopping platform’s marketplace. Fafetch stated that it will also help the Italian luxury brand deliver engaging digital experiences for a younger and global audience with the help of its media solutions division. “Ferragamo has a wonderful heritage of creativity and craftsmanship and I am hugely excited about the opportunity to take it to a unique new audience globally,” José Neves, founder, chairman and CEO...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO