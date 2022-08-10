ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Associated Press

GREATER THAN ONE NAMES NEW EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than One, a privately held agency focused on healthcare, announced that Mindy Telmer has been appointed Executive Creative Director, EVP. Mindy will be the creative voice of the agency, responsible for providing Greater Than One ( www.greaterthanone.com ) clients with strategic creative direction and oversight from inception through execution. Telmer will report directly to Matthew Howes, President of Greater Than One.
The Associated Press

Hudson Interxchange Leverages the Carma Network & Digital Infrastructure (NDI) Platform

NEW YORK & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Hudson Interxchange partners with Carma’s Network and Digital Infrastructure Platform (NDI) to form the fully integrated core of its operations, engineering, customer service, customer facing portal. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005652/en/ Carma uniquely spans every traditional industry vertical, offering functionality to enable seamless delivery of interconnection in Meet Me Rooms and usage-based billing for large power feeds that Hudson Interxchange will utilize in a single platform.
@growwithco

How Startup Pacaso Reached $1 Billion ‘Unicorn Status’

Founder and CEO Austin Allison on how the tech platform leveraged real estate industry expertise and ‘operational excellence’ to fill an unmet consumer need in the housing market. Three best practices integral to startup growth, according to Austin Allison, Founder and CEO of Pacaso:. Achieve ‘operational excellence’ before...
zycrypto.com

A Common Vision Of The Metaverse, Still In The Making

The Metaverse has become one of the most talked about future concepts. Several organisations are already exploring and even investing in what is known as the metaverse. Yet it remains unclear at this point what the metaverse is and what full opportunities it presents. The August 2022 report released by...
rigzone.com

Drydocks World-Dubai Enters Strategic Partnership With Silverstream

Drydocks World has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Silverstream for the use of air lubrication tech. — Drydocks World-Dubai has entered a strategic agreement with a maritime technology company, Silverstream Technologies, to promote the use of air lubrication technology, for the vessels that enter the busy shipyard each year.
hackernoon.com

Develop XR With Oracle, Ep 4: Health, Digital Twins, Observability, and Metaverse

In this fourth article of the series, I focus on XR applications of health, digital twins, IoT, observability, and its related use in the metaverse. This is the fourth piece in a series on developing XR applications and experiences using Oracle and focuses on XR applications of computer vision AI and ML and its related use in the metaverse. Find the links to the first two articles below:
Inc.com

What I Learned Growing a Startup to a $500 Million Tech Company

Growing a company is challenging, intense, and exhilarating. It's the hardest thing you'll ever do. It will stretch you past your limits in every way possible. You will have to dig deeper than you thought you could. There are ups and downs, roadblocks and dead ends, frustrations, and successes, all in one roller coaster of a journey that continues to change and evolve daily.
AdWeek

Revolving Door Agency Moves: Halo, Ogilvy, Unfold & More

This week brings news of agencies furthering their social good initiatives, expanding company departments and partnering with other industry leaders to scale content, offerings and reach. 50,000feet. 50,000feet is working with USG to launch its new corporate sustainability program. The agency partnered with USG to synthesize its vision and initiatives—and...
Footwear News

Ferragamo Looks to Bolster Digital Business With New Farfetch Partnership

Salvatore Ferragamo is working to further its digital capabilities with a new global strategic partnership with Farfetch. According to a press release, the new partnership will involve leveraging Farfetch’s global audience reach to strengthen Ferragamo’s presence on the shopping platform’s marketplace. Fafetch stated that it will also help the Italian luxury brand deliver engaging digital experiences for a younger and global audience with the help of its media solutions division. “Ferragamo has a wonderful heritage of creativity and craftsmanship and I am hugely excited about the opportunity to take it to a unique new audience globally,” José Neves, founder, chairman and CEO...
The Hollywood Reporter

Telefilm Canada’s Outgoing CEO Talks Diversity Drive Amid a Racial Reckoning: “It’s About Reducing the Barriers”

As Christa Dickenson gets set to step down as executive director and CEO of Telefilm Canada after four years as head of the country’s biggest film financier, she looks back on a four year tenure rocked by a pandemic and protests. “For me, it meant 2020 was a catalyst for true cultural change at Telefilm,” Dickenson tells The Hollywood Reporter as the COVID-19 crisis and the murder of George Floyd, whose death sparked protests for racial justice, became inflection points for the transformation and modernization of the key Canadian film funder.More from The Hollywood Reporter'President' Filmmakers on Zimbabwe's Ban of the...
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin is the Best Distraction From the Current Financial Collapse, Says Franklin’s CEO

Bitcoin could distract people from the economic problems, while blockchain technology is the real “sport changer,” Jenny Johnson claimed. Jenny Johnson – President and Chief Executive Officer of Franklin Templeton – thinks the ongoing economic condition is in a very grim state, while bitcoin is “the best distraction” from that downfall. She also praised blockchain technology as a great innovation that will positively impact different industries in the near future.
Cheddar News

The Supply Chain Tech Revolution

Clara Hustad, AVP, Industry Solutions Marketing at AT&T Business, joins Cheddar News to discuss how businesses have been adapting the supply chain over a challenging 24 months and how they are becoming more efficient, connected, and sustainable for the future.
