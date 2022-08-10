Read full article on original website
An engineer who was fired by Google says its AI chatbot is 'pretty racist' and that AI ethics at Google are a 'fig leaf'
Blake Lemoine said the bot's apparent biases — from racial to religious — should be the headlining concern.
CNBC
These 2 college friends pawned watches and cars to fund their cannabis startup—it could bring in $400 million this year
Pouring your hard-earned money and time into a new business idea can be terrifying, even for experienced entrepreneurs. For Lukasz Tracz and Sebastian Solano, their second attempt at it nearly broke them. Tracz, 37, and Solano, 38, are co-CEOs and co-founders of Jeeter, a Desert Hot Springs, California-based cannabis brand...
GREATER THAN ONE NAMES NEW EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR
NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than One, a privately held agency focused on healthcare, announced that Mindy Telmer has been appointed Executive Creative Director, EVP. Mindy will be the creative voice of the agency, responsible for providing Greater Than One ( www.greaterthanone.com ) clients with strategic creative direction and oversight from inception through execution. Telmer will report directly to Matthew Howes, President of Greater Than One.
Hudson Interxchange Leverages the Carma Network & Digital Infrastructure (NDI) Platform
NEW YORK & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Hudson Interxchange partners with Carma’s Network and Digital Infrastructure Platform (NDI) to form the fully integrated core of its operations, engineering, customer service, customer facing portal. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005652/en/ Carma uniquely spans every traditional industry vertical, offering functionality to enable seamless delivery of interconnection in Meet Me Rooms and usage-based billing for large power feeds that Hudson Interxchange will utilize in a single platform.
How Startup Pacaso Reached $1 Billion ‘Unicorn Status’
Founder and CEO Austin Allison on how the tech platform leveraged real estate industry expertise and ‘operational excellence’ to fill an unmet consumer need in the housing market. Three best practices integral to startup growth, according to Austin Allison, Founder and CEO of Pacaso:. Achieve ‘operational excellence’ before...
zycrypto.com
A Common Vision Of The Metaverse, Still In The Making
The Metaverse has become one of the most talked about future concepts. Several organisations are already exploring and even investing in what is known as the metaverse. Yet it remains unclear at this point what the metaverse is and what full opportunities it presents. The August 2022 report released by...
rigzone.com
Drydocks World-Dubai Enters Strategic Partnership With Silverstream
Drydocks World has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Silverstream for the use of air lubrication tech. — Drydocks World-Dubai has entered a strategic agreement with a maritime technology company, Silverstream Technologies, to promote the use of air lubrication technology, for the vessels that enter the busy shipyard each year.
hackernoon.com
Develop XR With Oracle, Ep 4: Health, Digital Twins, Observability, and Metaverse
In this fourth article of the series, I focus on XR applications of health, digital twins, IoT, observability, and its related use in the metaverse. This is the fourth piece in a series on developing XR applications and experiences using Oracle and focuses on XR applications of computer vision AI and ML and its related use in the metaverse. Find the links to the first two articles below:
Inc.com
What I Learned Growing a Startup to a $500 Million Tech Company
Growing a company is challenging, intense, and exhilarating. It's the hardest thing you'll ever do. It will stretch you past your limits in every way possible. You will have to dig deeper than you thought you could. There are ups and downs, roadblocks and dead ends, frustrations, and successes, all in one roller coaster of a journey that continues to change and evolve daily.
cryptobriefing.com
Gala Is Partnering With Stick Figure Productions To Distribute Four Down on the Blockchain
Gala, one of the leading innovators in blockchain gaming and music, has announced the launch of Gala Film. This new vertical from the world-leading Web3 company continues the brand’s commitment to providing fans with unique opportunities to enrich their experiences coupled with amazing programming and exciting projects. Watch and...
cryptobriefing.com
LongHash Ventures Launches Its $100 Million Web3 Venture Fund II with Successful First Close
LongHash Ventures, Asia’s first Web3 Accelerator and one of Asia’s leading Web3 venture funds, officially announces the launch of its $100 million LongHash Ventures Fund II. LongHash Ventures has received strong support from global investors and industry veterans for its successful first close. It has raised capital from...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Halo, Ogilvy, Unfold & More
This week brings news of agencies furthering their social good initiatives, expanding company departments and partnering with other industry leaders to scale content, offerings and reach. 50,000feet. 50,000feet is working with USG to launch its new corporate sustainability program. The agency partnered with USG to synthesize its vision and initiatives—and...
300 Japanese stores will be reshelved by robot arms next month
Meet TX-SCARA, whose job is far less terrifying than its name implies. TelexistenceTelexistence's TX-SCARA is designed to fill Japan's labor shortage, but its implications are much larger than that.
Ferragamo Looks to Bolster Digital Business With New Farfetch Partnership
Salvatore Ferragamo is working to further its digital capabilities with a new global strategic partnership with Farfetch. According to a press release, the new partnership will involve leveraging Farfetch’s global audience reach to strengthen Ferragamo’s presence on the shopping platform’s marketplace. Fafetch stated that it will also help the Italian luxury brand deliver engaging digital experiences for a younger and global audience with the help of its media solutions division. “Ferragamo has a wonderful heritage of creativity and craftsmanship and I am hugely excited about the opportunity to take it to a unique new audience globally,” José Neves, founder, chairman and CEO...
Telefilm Canada’s Outgoing CEO Talks Diversity Drive Amid a Racial Reckoning: “It’s About Reducing the Barriers”
As Christa Dickenson gets set to step down as executive director and CEO of Telefilm Canada after four years as head of the country’s biggest film financier, she looks back on a four year tenure rocked by a pandemic and protests. “For me, it meant 2020 was a catalyst for true cultural change at Telefilm,” Dickenson tells The Hollywood Reporter as the COVID-19 crisis and the murder of George Floyd, whose death sparked protests for racial justice, became inflection points for the transformation and modernization of the key Canadian film funder.More from The Hollywood Reporter'President' Filmmakers on Zimbabwe's Ban of the...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin is the Best Distraction From the Current Financial Collapse, Says Franklin’s CEO
Bitcoin could distract people from the economic problems, while blockchain technology is the real “sport changer,” Jenny Johnson claimed. Jenny Johnson – President and Chief Executive Officer of Franklin Templeton – thinks the ongoing economic condition is in a very grim state, while bitcoin is “the best distraction” from that downfall. She also praised blockchain technology as a great innovation that will positively impact different industries in the near future.
As ESG Becomes The Norm, This IoT Company Says It Is Compliant And Ready For Future
Companies are under ever-growing pressure to be environmentally conscious in their businesses. With conscious consumerism becoming the order of the day, companies are responding to this pressure by pledging to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and investing in actions aimed at curbing climate change. The stakes are high, and you may...
The Supply Chain Tech Revolution
Clara Hustad, AVP, Industry Solutions Marketing at AT&T Business, joins Cheddar News to discuss how businesses have been adapting the supply chain over a challenging 24 months and how they are becoming more efficient, connected, and sustainable for the future.
