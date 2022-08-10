Read full article on original website
u.today
SHIB Owners to Be on “Lookout,” Someone Massively Buys ADA for Unknown Reason, Vitalik Buterin Presents New Feature for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Shiba Inu owners should be on "lookout," says David Gokhshtein. Founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein has once again shown support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. In a recent tweet, he hinted at the bursting potential of the meme crypto, writing that the meme crypto looks like “it wants to rip” and posting a "watch out" emoji alongside. This is not the first time Gokhshtein endorses SHIB. In May, the former U.S. congressional candidate stated that Shiba Inu has a great model and that the next few months could be essential for the canine coin. In the meantime, Shiba Inu teases upcoming new implementations such as Shibarium, the Layer 2 platform in which SHIB: The Metaverse will be developed, along with SHI, the Shiba ecosystem stablecoin.
Motley Fool
Coinbase Just Changed the Game
Coinbase now has a crypto wallet integrated into the Coinbase App. Security is shared between Coinbase and the user, unlike most wallets where 100% of the responsibility is with the user. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Number of teens using Facebook crashes as YouTube becomes platform of choice
In brief: Are you old enough to remember when Facebook usurped Myspace as the cool social media platform everyone should be using? If the answer is yes, you're probably still on Zuckerberg's product, unlike almost 70% of teens, who prefer the likes of YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat. The bad news...
cryptonewsz.com
Binance to Support the Monero Network Upgrade and Hard Fork
Binance recently announced support for the upcoming XMR (Monero) hard fork and network upgrade. The upgrade will occur when the XMR network reaches a block height of 2,688,888. According to the estimates, it will be reached by 13th August 2022. After reaching the block height, Monero will stop withdrawals and...
cryptonewsz.com
Celo Foundation to Help African Startups Scale Via Web3 Fund
The Celo Foundation recently announced a Web3 fund for African startups to scale their operations. Named Celo Africa Web3 Fund, the initiative is open to every Africa-based startup. However, projects with African residents as founders will receive a preferential review for the fund. Celo has been gradually expanding its regional...
dailycoin.com
Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why
The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
PETS・
Google is slapped with huge $60million fine after promising Australians it wasn't tracking them when it was
Google has agreed to pay $60 million in penalties flowing from a long-running court fight with the Australian competition watchdog over the tech giant misleading users on the collection of personal location data. In April last year, the Federal Court of Australia found Google breached consumer laws by misleading some...
decrypt.co
Did The US Government Just Declare War on Crypto?
Experts assess the implications of the Treasury Department’s sanctioning of privacy protocol Tornado Cash earlier this week. On Monday, the U.S. Treasury Department added Ethereum coin mixer Tornado Cash, and a slew of addresses associated with the service, to its Specially Designated Nationals list—a classification typically reserved for terrorist organizations and enemy nations.
zycrypto.com
Web3 Platform FrontFanz Welcomes Over 100 More Creators To Their Platform
Polygon-based Web3 startup FrontFanz has secured a new wave of content creators for its platform, the firm announced via a recent press release. Front Fanz is a Web3 content subscription platform that deploys a censorship-resistant model where content creators can create content, engage fans, and grow their brand without fear of demonetization. The platform unveiled the onboarding of new creators as launch approaches.
Facebook and Instagram are having a 'midlife crisis': Here are the ways Meta's companies have borrowed from competitors over the years
Mark Zuckerberg's company will likely take from the same playbook it's used in the past when it comes to competing with younger competitors: borrowing features from TikTok and other new social apps.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin.com’s Popular Crypto Wallet Adds Support For Over 100 New ERC-20 Tokens
The popular Bitcoin.com cryptocurrency wallet is adding support for a host of new ERC-20 tokens, enabling users to save them in their wallet, use them to make payments and swap them with other tokens, all from directly within the app. The Bitcoin.com Wallet is one of the most popular cryptocurrency...
nftevening.com
Ethereum Merge: All You Need To Know
The Ethereum Merge is coming, and many people on Twitter feel that it could be one of the biggest things to happen in crypto. There’s lots of info around it, and it’ll certainly become a big change as Ethereum is set to move from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Meta injecting code into websites to track its users, research says
Owner of Facebook and Instagram is using code to follow those who click links in its apps, according to an ex-Google engineer
CoinDesk
Polkadot Now Has a Decentralized Version of 'Wrapped' Bitcoin
Interlay, a decentralized stablecoin network, has launched InterBTC (iBTC) – a wrapped bitcoin token. Wrapped tokens are synthetic (or tokenized) versions of crypto assets not native to the blockchains they exist on. iBTC was launched on Polkadot, a network that allows different blockchains to communicate with each other. One iBTC can be redeemed directly on the Bitcoin blockchain for one BTC (1:1 redemption ratio). The wrapped token allows bitcoin to be used for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications on Polkadot via a bridge (a system connecting one blockchain to another).
“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
Buying Virtual Real Estate In Metaverse Is "Dumbest" Thing Ever, Says Billionaire
Spending real cash on virtual land in the metaverse is the "dumbest sh*t ever", said Mark Cuban, the billionaire entrepreneur and majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks. He's not the only one to criticise the longevity and viability of the metaverse. Ken Kutaragi, the creator of the PlayStation, said that he struggled to see the point in the concept of being quasi-real, and Mark Zuckerberg's take on the metaverse was a bold, brave step into... a boardroom. And now, Cuban has weighed in on the topic. Speaking to cryptocurrency centric YouTube channel Altcoin Daily, he didn't hold back with his opinions on the decision making skills of those who have forked out for a plot of virtual real estate.
cryptonewsz.com
GryffinDOR, BNB, and AMP – 3 Coins Shaking Up the Market
The upward trend in the crypto market has led to the inclusion of many new investors in the coin market. The market has shown signs of recovery; it can be seen that new investors create profitable portfolios with altcoins. In addition, the interest of many investors can be seen in...
cryptonewsz.com
AMP Hits a Low of $0.008; Time to Sell AMP Holdings?
The Flexa payments network developed AMP as a method of collateralizing and verifiable assurances that would allow other payments networks such as Flexa to secure transactions before working on them. This process enables more secure smart contracts and allows for consistent growth. AMP has lost a significant market capitalization, now having a value above $352 million despite just 42% of tokens under regular circulations.
The Verge
Telegram founder blames Apple for holding back a major update
An upcoming Telegram update has been stuck in Apple’s app review for two weeks “without explanation,” according to a Telegram post from CEO and founder Pavel Durov (via MacRumors). He claims that the update is “about to revolutionize how people express themselves in messaging” but it hasn’t yet been approved.
