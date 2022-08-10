ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Death notices for Aug. 3-7

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PAQqv_0hBqobdo00

North County death notices

  • Jacquelyn Meldrum, age 66, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 4.
  • Wandalee Fullerton, age 89, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
  • Daniel Apple, age 78, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 4.
  • Glenda Stout, age 71, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 7.

All arrangements are in the care of Kuehl Nicolay Funeral Home.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Anita Heely, 100

– Anita was born April 19, 1922 in La Crescenta, Calif. to Georgia (Wilson) from OK. and Vahan Oundjian from Constantinople, Turkey. Her father, Vahan, later changed this name to William Vahan Miller, therefore Anita’s maiden name was Anita Miller. At a very early age (6), she lost her father in a motorcycle accident, leaving her, her older brother Don, and her mother alone in La Crescenta.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Government
Paso Robles, CA
Obituaries
Local
California Government
Local
California Obituaries
Paso Robles Daily News

Dale Evers Studio donates to Redwings live auction

Auction is main fundraiser for nonprofit horse rescue. – Dale Evers Studio has donated a special fine art package to the upcoming Redwings Horse Sanctuary Live Auction. The live auction, along with a silent auction, is the main fundraiser for Redwings, a 31-year-strong nonprofit horse rescue, and sanctuary located at 6875 Union Road in Paso Robles.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Best wineries with food in Paso Robles

– Are you searching for the best wineries with food in Paso Robles? Few things beat a day of wine tasting in the Paso Robles wine country, but with all that wine, a little food is often greatly appreciated. The staff at the Paso Robles Daily News loves to go wine tasting, and here are our recommendations for the best places to grab a sip and a bite.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Wandalee Fullerton
esterobaynews.com

Request Help for Longtime Morro Bay Resident Mary Leizear

After a lifetime of cheerleading for others our good friend Mary Leizear could use some of our time, help, and prayers. Mary had a stroke Friday night, July 22. It woke her up. She said she knew it was different and called 911. Paramedics stabilized her as they transported her to St. John’s Regional Hospital in Oxnard. She received innovative surgery and treatment, but it will take time to retrain her body to catch back up with her quick wit and zest for independent living. Please go to Morro Bay Rotary Club’s Web Page: morrobayrotary.org and donate by clicking the “Help Mary” button on the left side under her picture.
MORRO BAY, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 08/01 – 08/07/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. August 01, 2022. 21:30— Michel...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Grover Beach teen reported missing from Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a teen from Grover Beach who was recently placed in a home in Santa Maria. Adriana Zaragoza, 16, was last seen on the 900 block of W. Pershing in Santa Maria. Investigators describe the teen as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
SANTA MARIA, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Proof of Successful 76th California Mid-State Fair

PASO ROBLES — The 76th annual California Mid-State Fair returned for 12 full days of fun July 20-31 with a theme of “Full Steam Ahead!”. In addition to the usual attractions of 4-H and FFA Exhibitors, Carnival rides, Exhibits, Food, Shopping, and Live Music — the Fair was also highlighted by a new dance area called La Cantina and saw the actual on-site build of a tiny home that was donated to Operation WEBS.
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
abc10.com

Trial in disappearance of Kristin Smart sees COVID outbreak

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Officials say the trial in the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak. Smart was a college freshman who disappeared from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. The suspect, Paul Flores, was arrested on a murder charge and his father, Ruben Flores, was accused of helping hide her body.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
kprl.com

Old Ranch Sells on the Coast 08.11.2022

San Geronimo Ranch overlooking the Pacific ocean near Cayucos sold for the first time in 100 years. The Maino family sold the ranch for $5.9 million to a family from Houston. The 964 acres of rolling grass-covered hills is off highway one. It’s been in the Maino family since 1915....
CAYUCOS, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy